Live updates, August 13: Amazon quits NZ, takes Lord of the Rings to UK; Roche calls for new Covid agency

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 13, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at toby@thespinoff.co.nz

9.50am: Government ‘incredibly disappointed’ by Amazon decision

In a statement headlined simply “The Lord of the Rings season two”, economic development minister Stuart Nash, a champion of the deal to date, has lamented the relocation of Middle-earth (see 9.40am). “The government was informed of the decision yesterday … I am enormously proud of the New Zealand screen sector. The Amazon Studios’ decision in no way reflects the capabilities of our local film industry or the talents of the people who work in it. This is a multinational company that has made a commercial choice.

“With Season One, the New Zealand screen sector has proven its reputation for offering a world-class workforce, globally competitive sound stages and post-production facilities, and a safe destination with outstanding scenery and friendly and welcoming people. The previously agreed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Studios will no longer proceed in its current form. The 5% incentive previously offered on top of the standard 20% rebate for all international film productions is withdrawn.”

What would that 20% rebate ad up to? “It is estimated that Amazon Studios’ qualifying local expenditure totals around NZD $663.74 million so it could potentially be eligible for a NZD $132 million rebate under the 20% rule.”

Nash added: “The international film sector is incredibly competitive and highly mobile. We have no regrets about giving this production our best shot with government support. However we are disappointed for the local screen industry. Work will continue across government on ways to keep supporting the sector.”

In April of this year, Nash was heavily promoting the deal signed with Amazon. “The agreement with Amazon not only creates an enduring legacy for our screen industry, it generates local jobs and creates work for local businesses,” said Nash. That agreement came as part of a wider memorandum of understanding between the government and Amazon, including “innovations and mutually-beneficial R&D opportunities”.

9.40am: Middle-earth migrates to Britain

Twenty years of Middle-earth being filmed in New Zealand has come to end, with Amazon announcing that its Lord of the Rings series will move to the UK for season two. Shooting wound up in the Auckland region last week.

“The shift from New Zealand to the UK aligns with the studio’s strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space across the UK, with many of Amazon Studios’ tentpole series and films already calling the UK home,” said Amazon in a statement.

“We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey,” said Vernon Sanders, a long-titled bigwig at Amazon Studios. “We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited, and others for their tremendous collaboration that supported the New Zealand film sector and the local economy during the production of Season One.”

One of his colleagues acknowledged that further financial support from the New Zealand government would accordingly cease. “As we look to relocate the production to the UK, we do not intend to actively pursue the Season One MoU 5% financial uplift with the New Zealand government or preserve the terms around that agreement, however we respectfully defer to our partners and will remain in close consultation with them around next steps,” said Albert Cheng, COO & Co-Head of TV, Amazon Studios.

8.30am: Sir Brian Roche calls for new Covid agency

The chair of an advisory group set up to “oversee continual improvement” in the government approach to Covid-19 has called for a new standalone agency to lead the response effort. Sir Brian Roche told RNZ that ministers would be considering that recommendation in the coming months. “That’s been advice that I’ve put to the government and it’s something that we’re actively looking at.” The Ministry of Health management of the response “was seen as a short-term intervention, that, you know, ‘we will deal with this Covid stuff and then we’ll move on.'”

He added: “I think it is now clear that this will be with us for many, many years, so the argument, I think, for having a standalone agency is a very live one … It needs to be accountable for our preparedness, all of our planning and and oversight of the execution, in the same way that we have a national emergency management office that says if there’s an incident in Westport, you know, somebody is on the ground to mobilise.”

It could take the form of a Crown agency or government department, he said. “I’m not sure that is as important as what is its function and particularly how is it gonna deploy resources?”

The low vaccination rates among port workers was unacceptable, he said. “We cannot as a country allow a gap in our armour.” He added: “That’s a huge frustration to me a citizen as well as in the current role. That’s partly why the government has brought us in. Look, there is enormous pressure on the Ministry of Health, but we just have to do better, and when we say we’re going to do something we just have to do it. Otherwise we’ll lose confidence and trust from the population.”

Yesterday Jacinda Ardern announced a four-step plan for “reconnecting with the world”. Justin Giovannetti has helpfully explained all of that in clear language here.

7.30am: Braae signs off from The Bulletin

A big day for the Bulletin, a big day for the Spinoff: the inaugural editor of our morning newsletter signed off his last edition this morning. It’s worth reading in full, here. No spoilers here, but do read it to the end. He traverses some of the news journey over the years since he joined us in early 2018. And he bids farewell in characteristically eloquent and heartfelt style. Alex is off to a rare and important role: executive producer of TVNZ’s Q+A, where I’m certain he’ll create some long noodly guitar jams important work with Jack Tame. We’re going to miss him enormously. And we’re very excited about what comes next.

Meanwhile, here’s the headlines from this morning:

At the major reopening forum in Wellington yesterday, the government outlined how it will happen. Well – it’s more like how it is intended to happen. Like the Clausewitzian adage about no plans surviving contact with the enemy, even many of the most cautious moves towards opening the borders have ended up being put on hold to date.

And on that point, the trans-Tasman bubble is very unlikely to be reopened in the form it existed in earlier this year. That comes from this comprehensive report on the reopening plans from political editor Justin Giovannetti, which highlighted a new ‘pathway’ system for getting into the country. There will basically be three of them, beginning in 2022: Pathway One will allow people from low-risk countries to enter without quarantining, provided they test negative. The “low-risk” aspect hasn’t yet been defined. Pathway Two will be for fully vaccinated travellers from medium risk countries, and will involve a modified form of MIQ. This also hasn’t yet been defined, but it could be something like a five-day stay followed by self-isolation. And Pathway Three will be for everyone else, and will look a lot like the current MIQ system. Here’s the speech PM Ardern gave to the forum.

You may have noticed the date in that earlier paragraph: This is all set to happen next year. In response, the Act party put out a release saying it was a step in the right direction, but would take too long. “We are 18 months into a crisis and the Government’s basic response has remained unchanged,” said David Seymour. Reps of the tourism industry, which is now facing another summer without international business, expressed support at least for having more clarity to work with, reports Stuff. And it may not be much comfort to all of those who cannot currently get a spot in MIQ, and won’t be able to for a long time to come.

But one aspect might happen earlier – and it could be controversial.Radio NZ have reported on the response to a pilot programme allowing those who go overseas for short work trips to self-isolate at home. Both National and the Greens say it looks too risky, and it was not recommended in the recent Skegg report. Expressions of interest will soon be sought from businesses who want to send workers on overseas trips – you’d hope there’d be an extremely heavy stick to go with that carrot for those businesses.

The other significant aspect of yesterday’s announcement was the speeding up of vaccine booking eligibility, with the doors being thrown open to all from September 1.As part of that, the gap between bookings has been increased from three weeks to six.Justin Giovannetti again had a piece a few weeks back about the efficacy of this in Canada, basically because there’s heaps of value in simply getting one dose into as many people as possible.

There has been some other criticism of what the government’s announcement didn’t include: Otago professor Nick Wilson commented that “there should now be urgent prioritisation of all essential workers for vaccination in Groups 3 and 4 (ie, supermarket workers, truck drivers, bus drivers, etc). The lack of vaccination of such workers has been one of the reasons that Sydney is currently struggling with its Covid-19 outbreak”, though had a generally positive response. Questions were also asked by Science Media Centre experts about the plan for those under 16, because while Covid tends not to be fatal for kids, outbreaks can and have spread through school systems, and those kids might still suffer severe health consequences afterwards.

And what could throw it all off? Delta is bad enough, as evidenced by what is happening in New South Wales. But what if new variants develop that can get around vaccines? Speaking ahead of the announcement, professor Shaun Hendy told Newshub that could “change the picture”. If there isn’t wide uptake of the vaccine domestically, then there may be less appetite for risk from the government around the new year. And we can’t be sure what the impact a surprise outbreak in the next few months could have on these plans, particularly because that could be really disruptive for the vaccine rollout.

Christchurch will have an even bigger stadium after all, after councillors voted to go for the 30,000 seater. Stuff’s Tina Law reports it follows a highly effective public campaign to sway councillors. Tens of millions more dollars will now need to be found, and ratepayers could end up with slightly higher. Almost all councillors ended up voting in favour of the bigger stadium. Sara Templeton voted against it on the grounds of it being wasteful spending when set against climate change focused projects, and Yani Johanson voted against because he wanted an even bigger stadium.

Expect to read more on this story in The Bulletin in the coming weeks: Canada appears to be on the verge of a snap election, according to multiple sources speaking to Reuters. If the Trudeau government does go to the polls this year, that would be two years ahead of schedule. The Canadian PM has been complaining about “opposition obstruction”, and is understood to want to turn his minority government into a majority so that he can more easily push through Covid-19 related spending plans.