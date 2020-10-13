Election Live, October 13: The final countdown – four days until polling day

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 13, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is campaigning in the capital today, with a walkabout at Queensgate shopping centre in Lower Hutt, and, later, a speech at Victoria University.

is campaigning in the capital today, with a walkabout at Queensgate shopping centre in Lower Hutt, and, later, a speech at Victoria University. National Party leader Judith Collins is in Ōhāriu and Ōtaki today, for a transport announcement and later a public meeting.

is in Ōhāriu and Ōtaki today, for a transport announcement and later a public meeting. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is in Tauranga today for a public meeting near Mount Maunganui, followed by a media stand-up and public walkabout.

is in Tauranga today for a public meeting near Mount Maunganui, followed by a media stand-up and public walkabout. Act Party leader David Seymour is campaigning in Matamata, Cambridge and Hamilton today, including some walkabouts and a public meeting.

is campaigning in Matamata, Cambridge and Hamilton today, including some walkabouts and a public meeting. Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson is in Ōtara and Papatoetoe, and later attending the launch of the Green Library in Auckland.

Also today:

We’ll have the latest Covid-19 data at 1pm, as per usual, followed by advance voting figures at 2pm.

9.50am: More women running for parliament than last election

The number of women running for parliament in this year’s election is well above 2017, according to new data released today.

This Saturday’s election has 73 more women running than in the last – however the number of men overall is still much higher. There are 413 male candidates compared to 263 female, and one gender diverse/not specified.

Of the top eight parties, there are 136 women out of 379 candidates.

There are 677 candidates running in this years election across all parties.

8.00am: UK to introduce a new Covid-19 alert system

While New Zealand may be enjoying a string of community transmission-free days of Covid-19, here’s a timely reminder that the rest of the world is still fighting a pandemic.

The UK is set to bring in a tiered system of further restrictions to curb further acceleration in Covid-19 cases. The new system is an attempt to fix the UK government’s confusing patchwork of rules around the coronavirus.

As RNZ reports, the new lockdown rules will include shutting pubs and bars in areas placed in the “very high” alert level from Wednesday. The other alert levels in the new system are “medium” and “high”.

7.45am: Advance voting numbers to surge past last election’s

More people cast a vote on Saturday than on the day before the 2017 election, according to the Electoral Commission’s advance voting data.

Figures show 253,616 people headed to the polls on Saturday, just a nudge ahead of the 253,473 who voted in the 24 hours before the last election.

And the Commission’s now expecting that advance voting to surpass its target, with the Chief Electoral Officer telling Newshub it’s been going like “gangbusters”.

Alicia Wright said: “We have had a lot more polling places this election. It has been increasing in popularity. In 2017, we had nearly half of people vote in advance. We are seeing that increase this time as well and I suspect we will beat our advance voting numbers full stop by today or tomorrow.”

As of yesterday, more than 1.15 million people had already cast their ballot, just short of the total number of early votes in 2017 –1.24 million.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The first Covid-19 vaccine purchase agreement has been made by the government. Radio NZ reports the agreement is for 1.5 million doses, which would theoretically cover half that number of people, and could be ready to roll out early next year – though that’s the most optimistic date. These particular vaccines come from Pfizer, though there are others currently in the works. The purchase is subject to clinical trials taking place successfully, and passing regulatory approval.

For more on the science behind this all, I’d highly encourage you to read this from the NZ Herald’s Jamie Morton. It goes into the different vaccine candidates which are currently being developed, and what other countries are doing. It also discusses how the vaccines actually work, and how different varieties act on the body in different ways. You might also enjoy going back and reading Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris on this topic several months ago.

The prospect of a vaccine has been quite a major talking point over the course of the election campaign. Politicians have routinely been asked to comment on when they believe a vaccine might be available, and what that means for their wider projections and assumptions. That’s because there are huge economic implications to a vaccine being available and widely taken up. A widely vaccinated population creates herd immunity against viruses (see also – measles vaccination rates dropping before the outbreak last year) which gives a much greater potential for avoiding lockdowns, and reopening the border.

7.00am: Yesterday’s headlines

There were no new cases of Covid-19. There have been no active cases in the community since last week.

An agreement to purchase 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccines was signed by the government.

A new border exception to allow 250 international PhD and postgraduate students into the country to continue their studies was announced by the government.

National has promised a PhD scholarship scheme worth up to $10 million for international candidates studying STEM subjects.

The Green Party has hit back at claims by Labour that a wealth tax is off the table if the two parties form a coalition after this weekend’s election.

More than a million votes have already been cast five days out from election day, according to the Electoral Commission.

