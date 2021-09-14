Live updates, September 14: Bloomfield ‘cautiously optimistic’ Auckland will move to level three next week

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 14, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Auckland is currently at alert level four, the rest of NZ level two. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members.

Today’s agenda 1pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will once again front today’s afternoon presser. After yesterday saw 33 new Covid community cases recorded, we’re certainly hoping for a drop along with a decrease in the number of mystery/unlinked cases. 9.00am: Bloomfield ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Auckland will move to level three next week The director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said he is “confident and cautiously optimistic” that Auckland will be able to move down to level three come next Tuesday night. A number of delta cases remain unlinked to the wider outbreak and the number of new cases bounced up to 33 yesterday. Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that for Auckland to leave lockdown, there are two important numbers. “The first is to see the total number of new cases coming down [but] the key number is how many of those new cases are ones that we haven’t immediately got a link with the outbreak,” he said. “Just to distinguish between the so-called mystery cases, the ones that we really don’t know where they’ve come from, and the unlinked ones. The unlinked ones, often we know where they’ve come from, we just don’t know exactly which person has infected another.” Bloomfield confirmed that the “in principle” decision to shift Auckland down to level three was based on Ministry of Health advice. On the vaccination rate, Bloomfield remained confident that the number of bookings would continue to increase. He said mobile vaccination clinics will be operating in Auckland this week to help bolster numbers. However, asked whether a higher vaccination rate could have prevented this lockdown, Bloomfield said: “If you look at countries overseas that have got high rates of vaccines, they’re still having to see restrictions periodically.” Earlier today (see 8.00am update), Jacinda Ardern said vaccinations would ultimately replace the need for lockdowns. Bloomfield could not answer whether or not this lockdown would have happened if the country had been 80% vaccinated before the first case was detected. 8.15am: Aotearoa by 2026? Petition launched to rename country, restore original place names

The Māori Party has launched a petition calling for the country’s official name to be changed to Aotearoa.

Marking the start of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer say now is the time to restore the language to its rightful place. “We are a Polynesian country, we are Aotearoa,” said Waititi.

“Our petition calls on parliament to change New Zealand to Aotearoa and begin a process, alongside whānau, hapū and iwi, to identify and officially restore the original te reo Māori names for all towns, cities and places right across the country by 2026.”

Waititi said that tangata whenua were “sick to death” of ancestral names being “mangled, bastardised, and ignored”, citing the pledge in article three of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. “[It] promises tangata whenua the same rights as British citizens, that te reo Māori me ōna tikanga katoa be treated and valued exactly the same as the English language – ko te mana ōrite tērā,”said Waititi.

Ngarewa-Packer said it’s the duty of the Crown to restore the status of te reo Māori to where it was the moment they arrived and interrupted its natural development. “That means it needs to be accessible in the most obvious of places; on our televisions, on our radio stations, on road signs and maps and in our education system,” she said.

Earlier this year, the National Party faced allegations of dog whistling after it proposed a referendum on the name change – and accused government agencies of renaming by stealth. “Agencies are clearly changing the way in which they talk about New Zealand, and I just think a lot of people might say that’s a good thing … the prime minister changes that way she is talking about, you barely hear her saying New Zealand,” Judith Collins said at the time.

8.00am: ‘Vaccines replace lockdowns’ – Ardern promises restrictions won’t be forever Jacinda Ardern has reaffirmed her pledge not to continue using lockdowns to curb Covid spread. Auckland is entering its fifth week in total lockdown, making it the longest stint in level four for any part of the country. Speaking to Newshub, the prime minister said that ultimately “vaccines replace lockdowns”. “We are in lockdown because we don’t have enough New Zealanders vaccinated,” said Ardern. “While we need to vaccinate, elimination remains our goal.” The PM did not add admit that our sluggish vaccine rollout may be responsible for the fact we are currently not vaccinated enough to avoid lockdown. However, she did confirm that the reconnecting New Zealand strategy remained the plan for next year. “My commitment is: I do not intend to use lockdowns in the long term,” she said. “Going forward the way we can stop using lockdown is to make sure that everyone is vaccinated.” On that note, the PM once again urged all Aucklanders to get vaccinated as soon as possible. She told RNZ that 220,000 spots were available this week alone: “Let’s use this week to get vaccinated.” On comments by epidemiologist Rod Jackson that another week of lockdown would not be enough, Ardern said her advice said otherwise. Alert level three had previously been used to curb Covid outbreaks, she said. The government has made an in principle decision to see Auckland move out of lockdown next week. Ardern said that this could still happen even with some mystery community cases.

A summary of the alert level decision Auckland will remain in alert level four until at least 11.59pm on September 21.

will remain in until at least The rest of New Zealand will remain in alert level two for the same amount of time.

will remain in for the same amount of time. These decisions will be reviewed on Monday September 20. The latest numbers There are 33 new community cases of Covid-19, all in Auckland.

Of those, just one – a Middlemore patient – has not yet been linked epidemiologically to the outbreak.

21 people are in hospital with Covid, including four still in intensive care.

Sunday saw: 33,866 vaccine doses given out and over 8600 tests administered.