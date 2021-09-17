Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 17, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Say hello at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

Today’s agenda

1pm: Deputy prime minister Grant Robertson and director of public health Caroline McElnay will give today’s Covid-19 update.

8.30am: Locations of interest linked to truck driver confirmed

A pair of new Covid-19 locations of interest have been confirmed – and they are both outside Auckland.

The new locations are most likely linked to a Covid-positive truck driver who crossed the Auckland border. While the locations of interest are concerning, health officials have not yet confirmed whether or not the truckie was infectious while outside of Auckland.

The new locations are a bakery in Mount Maunganui and a petrol station in Tauranga.

8.00am: ‘Trajectory of horror’ – What National MPs are saying about their own party

National MPs have started leaking again after a horror few weeks for party leader Judith Collins.

Newshub’s Tova O’Brien has heard from several MPs within National’s caucus who believe Collins could soon be ousted as leader, with one name being tossed around as a potential successor: Simon Bridges. Yep, ex-leader Simon Bridges could be back at the top of the pack.

Some quotes from National MPs include:

“Simon Bridges could easily get the numbers”

The party’s on a “trajectory of horror”

“The pressure is getting to [Collins]”.

Bridges has repeatedly denied he wants to have another go at leading the party, but has undergone something of an image rehabilitation since losing the job after last year’s level four lockdown. As O’Brien notes, there has been a book, appearances in women’s mags and, of course, the yaks.

Collins’ fate seems to have been secured after a pair of disastrous polls this week, including one from the party’s own pollster that put National on just 21%. Writing for the Herald this morning, former National staffer Matthew Hooton notes that the number crashes to just 15% support among voters under 40 and, among women, National is supported by just 16% – with 57% backing Labour. Both Collins and her deputy Shane Reti refused to be interviewed yesterday, but senior MP Chris Bishop appeared on both Newshub and RNZ to defend Collins.

So when could a leadership contest take place? According to O’Brien, nothing will happen while Auckland is stuck in lockdown. “You can’t coup until level two,” she said, suggesting a challenge could take place as early as next month.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Move to level one won’t happen while there’s transmission in Auckland. While the city might move down to level three next week, the prime minister has warned that a move to level one for the rest of the country is unlikely, according to Stuff. Experts have warned it could take weeks for transmission to come to fully end in Auckland. Despite that, the NZ Herald reports that the top Covid-19 expert in cabinet, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall, said the delta outbreak is nearly under control.

The Covid numbers: 13 new community cases were reported yesterday and 42% (5) of the previous day’s cases were active in the community while infectious. All the cases were in Auckland. 996 cases have now been detected in the delta outbreak and 460 have recovered. 62,782 people were vaccinated yesterday.

Tracking the pandemic. The Spinoff has a new Covid-19 tracker, designed by Harkanwal Singh, our recently appointed head of data. It’s a very useful tool to visualise the pandemic and understand what’s happening across Aotearoa, from case totals to how effective the alert levels are.

A legal threat for asking about the Wānaka couple. A district court judge whose son broke lockdown rules to travel to Wānaka has sent a legal threat to Stuff warning against it investigating the couple. Judge Mary-Beth Sharp put out a statement earlier this week saying she was “appalled” by her son’s actions. When Stuff followed up with a number of questions, the judge did not answer but hired a lawyer who called the questions defamatory and ordered reporters not to question people in Wānaka about the pair. An alternative strategy would have been to say no comment. Hiring a lawyer and sending legal threats won’t help the few voices who had called for sympathy towards the two offenders.

