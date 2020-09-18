Election Live, September 18: ‘The recession is finished’ – Robertson confident after record GDP drop

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 18, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is in the Wairarapa for a policy announcement this afternoon. Our political editor Justion Giovannetti is on the road with the PM today.

is in the Wairarapa for a policy announcement this afternoon. Our political editor Justion Giovannetti is on the road with the PM today. National Party leader Judith Collins is in Wellington today, announcing her party’s economic policy alongside Paul Goldsmith.

is in Wellington today, announcing her party’s economic policy alongside Paul Goldsmith. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is in popping into Hamilton, Cambridge and Waihi today on his mammoth bus tour.

is in popping into Hamilton, Cambridge and Waihi today on his mammoth bus tour. Act Party leader David Seymour is doing his best to avoid Winston Peters, heading deep into the South Island with stops in Blenheim and Rangiora today on his election bus/van tour.

is doing his best to avoid Winston Peters, heading deep into the South Island with stops in Blenheim and Rangiora today on his election bus/van tour. Greens co-leader Marama Davidson is doing media today in Auckland while James Shaw is in Blenheim and Nelson.

8.10am: ‘The recession is finished’ – Grant Robertson

The finance minister has boldly declared the recession is over, a day after record low GDP figures officially confirmed the country had entered recession.

Grant Robertson repeated his government’s oft-said lines on Newstalk ZB, about how going hard and early remained the right approach, and that this represented a one-in-100-year shock to the economy.

“We will rebound fast,” Robertson said. “We are coming back strongly from this.”

Yesterday’s GDP figures showed a decline of 12%, the worst on record. Robertson said he expected next quarter’s figures to show growth and significant bounce back, although there was uncertainty how big the bounce back would be.

“It will certainly be a very solid bounce back because we’ve seen some very high levels of activity,” he said.

7.50am: Ex-Dilworth students speak out following abuse arrests

Two former Dilworth students have spoken out, after seven men with links to the Auckland boarding school were arrested for historical sexual offending.

I haven’t covered this story during the live updates this week, but this morning’s RNZ report felt like the right time to report on the latest developments.

The two ex-students were at the school during the 1970s, where they tried to raise the alarm about the offending going on at the school.

One of the men said two of his friends were assaulted and he and another boy decided to tell a senior staff member what had happened, who subsequently passed them onto the headmaster.

“The headmaster got very angry and accused us of being disgusting liars and despicable boys and gave us six of the best on the spot for bringing the school into disrepute, and impugning the characters of some of the teachers and leaders,” he told RNZ.

That wasn’t where they stopped, with the pair reaching out to Truth newspaper.

“[The journalist] asked us what school and we got scared and hung the phone up,” he said.

“The next day the journalist rang every boys’ school in Auckland, so the headmaster figured out it was us and we got suspended for a week,” he said.

Another former student told RNZ that sexual abuse was part of the school’s culture.

Read the full report, and previous reporting on the subject, here

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

It almost doesn’t make sense to call this news, but the country has officially tipped over into recession. The reason it’s entirely unsurprising is because it has now been forecast for months – yesterday was just the day in which Stats NZ confirmed that it had in fact now happened. So, what does it mean?

The Spinoff’s live updates (scroll to 10.45am) has the context: The surveyed June quarter started when the country was still in level four lockdown, and included the subsequent weeks of easing out of that. As the NZ Herald (paywalled) reports, a rebound is expected to take place in the September quarter. Their journalist Jamie Grey had a lovely line to describe the effect – “activity bounced back like a coiled spring when restrictions lifted.”

The fall itself was the worst quarter for GDP in New Zealand’s history. And yet, as Politik reports, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, which will be something of a relief for the government. There are some international comparisons of note in that article – everyone is down, many countries are down more, many including Australia are down less. Robertson has also pointed out that GDP isn’t necessarily an important measurement of how the pandemic has been handled – deaths and unemployment staying fairly low matters immensely too.

The recovery period could end up being a really positive one for the country as well, writes Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr. It gives the chance to rebalance the economy in favour of better climate change outcomes, and resources are likely to be reallocated to more productive firms in the new environment. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – if you’re operating in a capitalist system, there needs to be periods of renewal. Kerr does also note that there will need to be a huge role for the state in policy and workforce redirection to make that happen, and it’s fair to say that there will be many more people out there needing a job than this time a year ago.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

New Zealand had its third day in a row with zero new cases of Covid-19 in the community. However, there were seven new cases in managed isolation.

All staff and students at Auckland’s Chapel Downs Primary School are being urged to get tested after a student there was found to have Covid-19.

A man in managed isolation in Rotorua escaped on Wednesday and was reportedly missing for about half an hour.

New Zealand is officially in recession with the country’s GDP shrinking by a record 12.2% in the June quarter.

The treasury revelaed it printed the wrong pre-election update which was given to reporters and economists on Wednesday.

Read yesterday’s updates in full here.