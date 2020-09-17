Election Live, September 17: Delay in finding out Covid case attended school frustrates parents

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 17, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is in the metropolis of Palmerston North, visiting FoodHQ science park and later walking about in the Square.

is in the metropolis of Palmerston North, visiting FoodHQ science park and later walking about in the Square. National Party leader Judith Collins is in the bustling hub of the Hutt Valley and in Wellington, where she will be responding to the release of GDP figures.

is in the bustling hub of the Hutt Valley and in Wellington, where she will be responding to the release of GDP figures. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is ticking off the three Ts today: Taupō, Turangi and Te Kuiti.

is ticking off the three Ts today: Taupō, Turangi and Te Kuiti. Act Party leader David Seymour is sailing (or more likely flying) from Wellington down to the South today. He’s in Kaikōura and Blenheim on his election tour.

is sailing (or more likely flying) from Wellington down to the South today. He’s in Kaikōura and Blenheim on his election tour. Greens co-leader James Shaw is participating in a political forum in Wellington this evening while Marama Davidson is going to a hangi at Ōtara Kai Village and later attending Waiata Anthems Live in Auckland.

Today, we’re also expecting the latest GDP figures to be released which will show the full extent of the economic damage brought by Covid-19.

9.40am: Government boasts new record level of women on boards

The minister for women is celebrating new statistics showing the government has reached its target of having 50% women on state sector boards and committees.

The target was set in 2018, to be met by next year.

“I am also very pleased to report that women in public service senior leadership has also increased from 49.6% in 2019 to 53.2% in 2020, which is the highest level since measurement began in 2001,” Julie Anne Genter said.

The latest Ministry for Women quarterly update shows that, as at June 2020, there are 1340 women and 1339 men appointed to boards.

8.10am: Chinese data leak ‘business as usual’ – commentator

A tech commentator has put to bed concern that a Chinese data leak with the details of notable New Zealanders is anything sinister.

Information about 800 New Zealanders, such as politicians and journalists, were collected by Zhenhua, which has been linked to Chinese military and intelligence.

But Paul Brislen told RNZ this morning it appeared to be “business as usual”.

The list was probably nothing more than just the company “building a dossier on people you might want to talk to or engage with at some point, using publicly available sources”, Brislen said.

“It’s quite common. I was doing it earlier this week – pulling information down from the Beehive website about recent speeches a minister had given, a little bit of a bio about the minister, and comments that they had made in public – for a client. So it’s all publicly available.”

7.45am: Frustration over delay in finding out Covid-positive child attended Auckland school

Some parents are expressing their frustration and confusion that it took two days for an Auckland school to close for Covid-19 cleaning, after being visited by a positive case on Monday.

As reported last night, a student at Chapel Downs School in Flat Bush, south-east Auckland, attended school for a short time on Monday morning, before testing positive for the virus later that day. It’s since been confirmed the case was reported by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

However, the school remained open on Tuesday and Wednesday, despite the new case.

The school posted the news on Facebook yesterday, prompting an outpouring of support – but also some concern from those in the school community.

“Why are we only being notified days later?” one wrote, with another questioning why they weren’t informed of the news earlier in the week. Many were wanting more information so they could determine whether they should get their child tested for Covid-19, such as the child’s year group or classroom.

The school will reopen on Monday.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

It was a policy conceived in an emergency, was deployed rapidly, and prevented a total economic disaster from crashing over the country. But now serious questions are being asked about the wage subsidy, whether it was abused by some of those getting it, and what should be done about that now. To give some context around it, around 1,650,000 jobs were covered by the original scheme, and just under half a million covered in the extension. Stuff recently reported the views of an economist who said it had “completely masked” the state of the labour market, but that was sort of the point – it was always meant to prevent unemployment rates going over a cliff.

It was announced earlier in the week that the office of the auditor-general would be looking at the management of the scheme. In a release, the OAG said “our work will provide the public and Parliament with an independent view on how well the Scheme has been managed. We expect to identify the challenges in operating high-trust models and lessons for decision makers.”

Audits have been taking place of some claimants – see for example this One News story from July. And several hundred million dollars have been paid back. Many businesses who initially feared being wiped out by Covid-19 received the wage subsidy, only to discover that the hit to revenue was not nearly as bad as expected, so paid it back to the government. A disclaimer I should include here – the Spinoff was one of them.

