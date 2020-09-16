Election Live, September 16: National launch health policy, pledge Pharmac funding

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 16, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.15am: National pledge more Pharmac funding in health policy

Pharmac will receive additional funding under a National government, the party’s health spokesperson Shane Reti has revealed.

National would also create a “rare disorder fund” worth $20 million over four years and a dedicated cancer fund, worth $200 million.

The party’s also promised to cull the elective surgery waitlist, committing to every New Zealander that needs elective surgery having it done within four months of the decision to treat.

District health boards will also be required to annually construct and report against a “Māori health strategy” to help address inequities

“National is focused on ensuring more New Zealanders have access to world-class healthcare regardless of income, background or postcode,” Reti said.

“These are practical solutions that will have a tangible impact on New Zealander’s lives for generations to come.”

9.30am: Phone voting for arrivals in hotel isolation

Eligible voters in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to use “dictation voting” to cast their ballots in the upcoming election and referendums, the Electoral Commission has announced. Up to 5,000 people across 32 facilities will be able to vote by telephone after an amendment to electoral regulation was passed.

Previously, dictation voting was available to the blind, people in remote locations overseas, and those physically unable to mark voting papers. The service will be available from October 5 until the close of polls on election day. Registration and voting hours will be between 9am and 7pm every day except election day. On election day, registrations will close at 5pm and voting at 7pm.

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is based in Wellington today, and has no campaign engagements.

is based in Wellington today, and has no campaign engagements. National Party leader Judith Collins is also based in Wellington, and also appears to have no campaign engagements.

is also based in Wellington, and also appears to have no campaign engagements. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is in Tauranga and Rotorua today, disembarking from his massive election bus and likely pointing and looking at more things.

is in Tauranga and Rotorua today, disembarking from his massive election bus and likely pointing and looking at more things. Act Party leader David Seymour is on the road in his election minivan. Today, he’s heading from Palmerston North to Wellington.

is on the road in his election minivan. Today, he’s heading from Palmerston North to Wellington. Greens co-leader Marama Davidson is in Wellington for the ‘Enough for All’ inequality debate, hosted by CPAG. I have no idea where James Shaw is.

8.40am: Government to open books, reveal true Covid cost

Today will see the government reveal just how much it has spent dealing with the consequences of Covid-19.

Treasury will be revealing its Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu), which will shine a light on how the government has been spending our money.

Yesterday, finance minister Grant Robertson warned, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the figures won’t make for pretty reading.

“It will still be a dreadful quarter for New Zealand – the worst we’ve ever had. And we obviously are in recession, there is absolutely no doubt about that,” Robertson told Stuff.

Meanwhile, on Newstalk ZB this morning, National’s Mark Mitchell said the party would be presenting “something big and different” in its tax policy later this week – perhaps suggesting it won’t be National’s usual preference of tax cuts. Judith Collins has previously admitted that some of National’s vast election promises may have to be adjusted as a result of the Prefu.

8.00am: Contact tracing system struggling with latest outbreak

Ministry of Health figures show our contact tracing system is struggling to locate and isolate close contacts of Covid-19 cases, RNZ reports.

That’s despite the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield yesterday talking up our contact tracing capabilities.

The target is for 80% of close contacts to be in isolation within four days of being exposed to the disease – something Bloomfield yesterday said had been happening in most cases. Latest figures show only 56% of close contacts meet that deadline.

7.45am: Top politicians targeted by firm with link to Chinese military

Our top politicians are warning that their families have been targeted by “malicious actors” with ties to the Chinese military.

The Herald’s reporting that the prime minister Jacinda Ardern and her deputy Winston Peters have been in the sights of a Chinese data company. It’s claimed Ardern’s sister and parents have had profiles built on a secret Chinese database, along with the mother of former trade minister Todd McClay and one of ex-Prime Minister Sir John Key’s children.

University of Canterbury professor Anne-Marie Brady told the Herald it showed a concerted influence campaign from China targeted at political and business elites.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Winston Peters said it was clear this was not just a random data scoop.

Read the complete report here

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

We’ve now had both major parties come out with the education policies they’ll take into the election. As always, it’s likely to be an area of debate between them, given the share of government spending that goes towards it, and the importance voters place on it.

We’ll start with Labour’s plan: Much of it has been rolled out over the course of the term already, reports Stuff. But there’s a bit of targeted give and take in it. On the one hand, the school lunch system would be expanded, and pay parity for ECE teachers would continue to be a focus, with $600 million allocated. There would also be continued efforts to reform vocational tertiary education. However, we got confirmation that the fees free programme would be paused in its current state – it was already an expensive one, and the spending is probably harder to justify amid the Covid crunch. Nor will the postgrad student allowance be brought back – a 2017 election promise that never came to fruition.

For National, a $1.9 bn over four years package was put together, with Radio NZ reporting it will focus on “learning support, teacher aides, and new special character schools”. Those character schools would include kura kaupapa and charter schools, which would be brought back – likely to the delight of the Act party. In keeping with National’s philosophical position around support being targeted rather than universal, there have also been policies announced around reducing barriers to support for those kids with “learning, disability, behavioural, health and other challenges.”

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

There were three Covid-19 cases at the border, and none in the community for the first time since community transmission re-emerged.

National pledged $30 million towards improving dental care access for young people.

Education minister Chris Hipkins unveiled Labour’s education policy, which promises to scrap the decile system and close the pay gap.

Climate change minister James Shaw revealed New Zealand will be the first country to require the financial sector to report on climate risks.

Disgraced former National MP Jami-Lee Ross announced he wouldn’t be contesting his current seat of Botany.

Winston Peters claimed cabinet’s decision to extend alert level two wasn’t based on medical advice.

The PM confirmed changes to our mandatory isolation system have been made to allow the Australian rugby team to train while in quarantine here.

Read yesterday’s updates in full here.