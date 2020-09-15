Election Live, September 15: Jami-Lee Ross no longer contesting Botany seat

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 15, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.00am: Ardern confirms bespoke quarantine for Australian rugby team

The prime minister has confirmed changes to our mandatory isolation system have been made to allow the Australian rugby team to train while in quarantine here.

The Wallabies are expected to face off against the All Blacks for two Bledisloe Cup matches next month.

Jacinda Ardern told RNZ Ashley Bloomfield was happy for the Australian team to train together while in quarantine, after testing negative on day three. The full squad will be allowed to train together from day six, Ardern said.

Training will be allowed from day three and the full squad from day six.

“The quarantine changes are more around whether or not the director-general is happy for teams to be training together while they are in quarantine. The answer is yes,” Ardern said.

It’s understood Ardern called Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison directly last night to discuss how the quarantine arrangements would work.

“What Ashley Bloomfield has said is training can happen in three days and he said because of the risk profile for Australia being lower relative to the other teams being talked about previously that full squads can also train together from the six-day mark so that means you can have full regular training whilst they’re in quarantine.”

Ardern also wasn’t worried about the possibility the match could be played on 17 October – election day.

“I think New Zealanders are perfectly able to multitask with an election and a sporting match.”

8.10am: Bloomfield hints at possible level ‘1.5’

Ashley Bloomfield has teased the possibility of an alert level 1.5 now that there’s light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel. New Zealand – except Auckland – will be shifting down alert levels at 11.59pm on Monday night, pending any new Covid-19 cases outside of the supercity.

Questioned on RNZ this morning about what level one might look like, Bloomfield pointed to continued use of masks on public transport. Currently, that is only a requirement at level two and above. Bloomfield, however, said “there’s merit in maintaining that as we drop down to alert level one.”

He said he’s referring to at as a “1+ level”

Bloomfield also defended our contact tracing system amid concerns about a confirmed Covid-19 case visiting an Auckland gym and shops.

There have now been 89 people confirmed as close contacts of the case, who visited Les Mills in Takapuna last week along with a Warehouse store and a supermarket. The close contacts of those 89 people are now being asked to get tested, Bloomfield said, and more detail will be released today.

Bloomfield told RNZ the contact tracing system has worked efficiently throughout the Covid-19 outbreak.

7.40am: Jami-Lee Ross cancels plan to contest Botany seat

Disgraced former National MP Jami-Lee Ross has announced he won’t be contesting his current seat of Botany. It gives a clearer path to victory for Christopher Luxon, the former Air New Zealand chief who has replaced Ross as the National candidate in the electorate.

Ross formed his own party – Advance NZ – after quitting the National Party, which recently merged with the conspiracy theory pushing Public Party, led by Billy Te Kahika. Together, the duo organised a large rally in Auckland over the weekend protesting the government’s use of lockdowns and other Covid-19 restrictions.

“As much as I love being a local MP, my efforts in this election are best served taking a new party in to Parliament,” Ross said in a statement provided to RNZ.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

In a week, the country outside of Auckland will move out of level two and into level one. As our live updates reported, that will be contingent on whether cases appear outside the biggest city. Cabinet will have to meet again in a week to confirm the call. There is no such timeframe for Auckland’s move out of the current state of 2.5, in part because a trickle of cases from the Mt Roskill cluster are still being seen.

One change that has now taken place: Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been relaxed, though mask wearing will continue to be compulsory. That has led to Air NZ releasing thousands of fares in an attempt to get bigger numbers flying again. Domestic tourism has been hit reasonably hard by this latest outbreak, in part because of a shortage of Aucklanders getting out and spending in the regions.

But there are some risks to this, in terms of the ongoing elimination strategy, as Stuff’s political editor Luke Malpass explains in an opinion piece. However, he noted that there were still some big questions around the move, especially in light of Ardern’s admission that there was still a reasonable chance cases could spread outside of Auckland. That effectively means that the reconfirmation of the decision on Monday next week isn’t a formality at all.

7.00am: Yesterday’s headlines

New Zealand will move down to level one at 11.59pm on Monday, September 21.

Auckland, however, will remain at its current level, with the Mount Roskill Evangelical Church sub-cluster being cited as a “trouble spot” by Jacinda Ardern.

One new community case of Covid-19 was announced, linked to the Botany sub-cluster. They had been in isolation since August 30 due to being a household contact of a confirmed case.

National unveiled a $1.9b education package which would include a $480 million investment in learning support, and $150 million to increase the number of teacher aides.

“Māori Language Moment” kicked off language week with a nationwide virtual event which saw more than a million New Zealanders pause and celebrate the Māori language.

