Election Live, September 14: Decision day – will NZ move out of Covid-19 level two?

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 14, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

12.00pm: ‘Māori Language Moment’ kicks off language week

A nationwide virtual event is happening right now to help launch Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. As of this morning, over 800,000 New Zealanders had signed up for the first Māori Language Moment – where all Kiwis were encouraged to pause and celebrate the language in their own way. It’s hoped one million people will be participating.

More information can be found here.

Sponsored: Stacey and Scotty Morrison’s new book out for Māori Language Week

To support your te reo journey this Māori Language Week, Penguin Random House has a great line-up of new books suitable for all ages and all levels of ability. Our favourite is Māori Made Fun, by Stacey and Scotty Morrison, which contains over 200 puzzles and games to boost your reo skills. Buy your copy of Māori Made Fun today.

*This is partner advertising content

11.45am: New surveys show Ardern’s Covid-19 leadership still strong

Jacinda Ardern’s Covid-19 leadership remains popular, according to a trio of new surveys released over the past few days.

According to latest Wilberforce Foundation survey of 1000 people, taken in early August, 73% indicated the prime minister “inspired their confidence”, while 61% felt the same way about our health officials.

The prime minister has bounced up 1% from the same survey in April, which was released during the height of the pandemic.

These results largely mirror a Deloitte and Chapman Tripp election survey released on Friday, which showed 71% of those questioned said the government has done a good or excellent job of handling the Covid-19 outbreak. Similarly, a new Horizon Research revealed that Jacinda Ardern made nearly twice as many feel hopeful as her National counterpart Judith Collins.

Meanwhile, the Wilberforce survey also showed that 87% of New Zealanders believe Covid-19 will significantly shape the children of today as a result of more education delivered online, more flexible working conditions and a heightened desire to travel and to see the world.

Nearly three out of four New Zealanders think the pandemic will also have a negative impact on the mental health of younger people.

Read more on all the new survey results here

10.20am: Māori Party unveil plan to see NZ become Aotearoa

The Māori Party’s unveiled a policy this morning that would see New Zealand’s name changed to Aotearoa by 2026.

Within the same time frame, English place names, cities and towns would be replaced with their original Māori name, te reo and Māori history would become a core part of the school curriculum, and state-funded broadcasters would have to have basic fluency in the language.

The policy’s been announced on the first day of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori – Māori Language Week.

“These changes are an incredibly important step in Aotearoa’s recognition of Te Ao Māori as the indigenous peoples of this land and of Te Reo Māori being the offical language of this country,” said Māori Party Candidate for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi.

The party would also invest $50 million into a new Māori Standards Authority which would audit all public service departments against cultural competency standards, including the monitoring and auditing of language plans.

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is in Dunedin today, where she’ll be holding the post-cabinet press conference and making an announcement on our Covid-19 alert levels. Then, she’ll be touring Hillside Engineering and speaking at the Otago Southland Employers Association.

is in Dunedin today, where she’ll be holding the post-cabinet press conference and making an announcement on our Covid-19 alert levels. Then, she’ll be touring Hillside Engineering and speaking at the Otago Southland Employers Association. National Party leader Judith Collins is in Christchurch for an education policy announcement.

is in Christchurch for an education policy announcement. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is driving his massive campaign bus head first into Wairoa.

is driving his massive campaign bus head first into Wairoa. Act Party leader David Seymour is onboard his campaign bus/minivan today, on the road between Hamilton and New Plymouth.

is onboard his campaign bus/minivan today, on the road between Hamilton and New Plymouth. Greens co-leader Marama Davidson is in Auckland today, hosting the party’s Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori at midday live on Facebook, joined by James Shaw and others.

7.45am: It’s decision day – will we leave alert level two?

Updated

Cabinet is meeting this morning to decide whether we are ready to return to a world with minimal restrictions, and leave alert level two from 11.59pm on Wednesday night.

Jacinda Ardern will be making the announcement from Dunedin, where she’s on the campaign trail, at 1pm.

Previously, Ardern has laid out the eight criteria that are used to help inform whether or not to shift alert levels.

There are currently 97 cases active in New Zealand, with 58 linked to the Auckland community.

Yesterday, it was revealed a person who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 took part in classes at Les Mills in Takapuna as well as visiting various North Shore retailers.

Otago University infectious diseases expert David Murdoch told Newstalk ZB a shift down the alert levels seems unlikely.

“It’s quite a complex process,” Murdoch said. The Government would want to have confidence there were no loose ends. However, he said that the “counter-argument” is the fact that the South Island also remains in alert level two, despite no confirmed Covid-19 cases south of Tokoroa.

Similarly, public health professor Nick Wilson said he doesn’t expect Auckland to leave level two this week.

“I think it would be pretty important to see a run of zero days and I think we’re not really making proper use of masks in Auckland,” he told RNZ.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The weekend saw an interesting event in the cultural history of this country: The government had a clear opportunity to try and create a good news story around rugby, and chose not to do it. That’s one conclusion that can be drawn from a remarkable stoush that erupted over New Zealand’s inability to host the Rugby Championship this year, largely because of the country’s Covid restrictions.

Who was to blame for the failure to win the bid to host the tournament? The PM blamed “Sanzaar (the tournament organisers) politics” for it not going ahead here – Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos wholly rejected that, reports the NZ Herald. NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson backed that view up, expressing huge disappointment that it didn’t go their way, saying hosting the games “was something that was dear to us all.”

Columnists close to the rugby community absolutely piled into the maul, with columnist Gregor Paul unleashing on the “self-destructive” government, which he said had a” near irrational and self-destructive refusal to accept that compromise is not weakness.” Paul Lewis asserted that it was a political failure, saying “making it easy for the Rugby Championship to be held here would surely have been a sound, pre-election gambit that some kind of return to “normal” is possible in time; a political bone thrown to a largely sports-mad nation.” Richard Knowler’s take was a bit more nuanced, describing it most of all as a win for Australia, who will now get to host the tournament. Newstalk ZB host Martin Devlin spent the weekend talking about how it showed a lack of courage and can-do attitude.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.00am: Yesterday’s headlines

There were two new cases of Covid-19 reported, including a health worker at the Jet Park hotel quarantine facility in Auckland.

The decision on alert level status crept closer, with Jacinda Ardern expected to announce what change, if any, on Monday at 1pm in Dunedin.

The writ was signed by the governor general, signalling, among other things, the arrival of election ads on radio and TV.

Two Waitematā District Health Board staff members were revealed to have contracted Covid-19.

Read yesterday’s updates in full here.