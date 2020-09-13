Election Live, September 13: Two Waitematā DHB staff contract Covid-19

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 13, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other New Zealand news. Find official Covid-19 information here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. Contact us at info@thespinoff.co.nz

8.30am: Two Waitematā DHB staff test positive for Covid-19

Two Waitematā District Health Board staff members have contracted Covid-19, reports Stuff. In a statement, the DHB said both workers are believed to be connected to the Mt Roskill sub-cluster and were not infected at work.

One of the positive cases was on leave before becoming infectious and has not been back to work since, the DHB, which covers the North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland regions, told Stuff. The other has been off work since late last month and is part of a “non-patient-facing team” whose other members have since been tested and have all returned negative results.

A total of 17 staff who had contact with one or both workers prior to their diagnosis were stood down early last week as a precautionary measure. All have since tested negative, but will remain off work and in isolation until 14 days after the potential exposure, and will take another test around day 12.

During the first Covid-19 outbreak, seven Waitākere Hospital nurses and at least three close contacts contracted Covid-19 after residents from St Margaret’s Rest Home and Hospital were moved there. In April, a major incident review carried out by Waitematā DHB found that while full PPE was available to staff at all times, some gowns and eyewear were deficient.

8am: On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

National’s Judith Collins and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will both be in Auckland.

NZ First’s Winston Peters will head to the Wairarapa region, with a visit to Carterton.

Act Party leader David Seymour will be in Hamilton in the evening for a public meeting at Te Rapa racecourse.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw will be in Manawatū.

Yesterday’s headlines

Two new cases of Covid-19 in the community were announced. Both are linked to the bereavement events sub-cluster that is epidemiologically linked to the Mt Roskill church group.

Protesters gathered in Auckland for a “freedom rally” alongside Advance NZ party leaders Billy Te Kahika and Jami-Lee Ross.

Labour announced it would reinstate the Training Incentive Allowance for higher-skilled courses if re-elected, as well as increase the amount of money beneficiaries working part-time could earn.

Labour also pledged to pay the living wage to public service contractors which would include cleaners, caterers and security guards.

The Greens announced its agriculture policy which would see $297 million go towards helping farmers decarbonise and transition to a more sustainable future.

The Māori Party announced its Mokopuna Māori Policy, which would see a brand new entity for Māori children established independent of Oranga Tamariki.

