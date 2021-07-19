Live updates, July 19: Katie Hopkins deported from Australia after mocking Covid-19 restrictions

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 19, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.35am: Katie Hopkins deported from Australia, fired from Big Brother

Updated 9.55am

Far right commentator and former media personality Katie Hopkins has had her Australia visa cancelled and will be deported back to the UK.

Australia’s home affairs minister Karen Andrews said she hoped Hopkins would be leaving the country “imminently”.

The controversial commentator – who at one point was treated as a serious Newstalk ZB commentator – was set to appear on a “VIP” edition of Big Brother alongside personalities like Caitlyn Jenner and Neil Patrick Harris. But, she was yesterday dumped from the programme after smugly flouting Covid-19 restrictions while in a Sydney quarantine hotel.

As the ABC reported, she described Covid-19 lockdowns as a “hoax” and bragged about breaking health restrictions while in quarantine. In one now deleted Instagram video, Hopkins claimed she would wait by her hotel door for food deliveries so she could “spring it open and frighten the shit out of them and do it naked with no face mask”.

Is anyone surprised?

This clip of Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister pledging to kick Katie Hopkins out of the country is magnificent pic.twitter.com/spjKCDpAmO — John Stevens (@johnestevens) July 18, 2021

8.00am: $600k unlocked after ‘rough weekend’ for flood-affected South Island

Devastating flooding in the South Island – called the worst disaster to hit the area since the 1960s – has led to a $600,000 cash injection from the government.

An initial contribution of $300,000 will go towards a Buller mayoral relief fund while another $100,000 has been put towards a similar fund for Marlborough. Alongside that the event has been classified a medium-scale adverse event, unlocking $200,000 for flood-affected farmers and growers across the West Coast and Marlborough regions.

“I know it’s been a really rough weekend for the people of Buller, Marlborough and Tasman and I’d like to acknowledge how disruptive and distressing this flooding has been for all affected communities,” said the acting emergency management minister Kris Faafoi.

“This has been a massive effort with multiple agencies working across a range of areas. I’ve had the privilege of speaking to some of those working on the front line and they’re doing a great job.”

On Newstalk ZB, Faafoi said the next couple of days will determine the full extent of the clean-up. “I think there are some homes that will need some serious repair over time,” he said. “The challenge there is what do we do in terms of options for them as houses are being repaired. That’s what we’re working on.”

Support would be available specifically for farmers who are short of livestock feed, or who have had baleage and fodder crops damaged by floodwater. Damien O’Connor, the agriculture minister, said the impact of the disaster is above what the community could cope with.

“MPI will be working with industry groups, such as DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Federated Farmers and NZ Winegrowers, to determine how this financial support can have the greatest impact,” he said. The minister told RNZ he believed flooding in Westport was the worst natural disaster to hit the town since the 1968 earthquake.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Bad flooding has swept the country this weekend, and the damage is expected to linger for weeks. Westport was particularly hard hit – as of yesterday afternoon about 1000 people were still unable to go home. A team of Stuff reporters covered the story, and noted Kāinga Ora housing had been hammered, which will compound the town’s accommodation problems. Aerial footage from One News showed the scale. Hundreds of people also had to leave their homes in Marlborough, reports Radio NZ. Support funding has been unlocked after the storm was declared a “medium-scale adverse event”.

The Wellington region also suffered, with the infrastructure struggling under the deluge. The Dominion Post had pictures of cars underwater in Ngaio, and huge slips in Newlands. For a while, the motorway was effectively cut. The city’s hilly geography can make this kind of rainfall particularly dangerous.

You might have noticed that terrifying flooding is also taking place in Europe at the moment, alongside a brutal heat wave and drought in the US. This is almost certainly related to climate change. New Zealand’s spate of flooding this year (both the East Coast of the North Island and the Canterbury region were monstered in different events) is part of the same global picture, and we will increasingly see the sorts of weather pattern disruption that leads to these disasters in the coming years.

Farmer protests took place in more than fifty spots around the country on Friday, with a range of issues on the table. As I discovered in Dargaville, the so-called “ute tax” has been a major spark for them, with rural protesters saying the policy aimed at decarbonising the transport fleet will impose unfair costs on them. People also brought up to me the Significant Natural Area rules, freshwater quality rules, and the local Western Sharks rugby team, who were about to play their first premier rugby final in a decade – the Sharks won 10-7.

In the main, the protests were peaceful and respectful, but there were some ugly incidents to note. Plenty of anti-Māori culture signs were seen circulating on social media, along with others that made sexist comments about the PM. In Dunedin, Critic Te Arohi reported on a counter-protester who was accosted and had a sign ripped off her, an action that was condemned by the protest’s organiser.