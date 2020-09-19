Election Live, September 19: First Auckland Central poll results out this morning

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 19, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on aliceneville@thespinoff.co.nz

8.30am: First Auckland Central poll results due this morning

Results of a Newshub Reid Research poll of Auckland Central voters will be released on Newshub Nation this morning, which should provide an intriguing insight as to which way the marginal seat will go come October 17. In the past it’s been a tight race between National’s Nikki Kaye and the Labour candidate – which in 2017 was Helen White and the two elections prior Jacinda Ardern – with Kaye narrowly taking the seat each time. But with Kaye stepping down this election and first-timer Emma Mellow taking her spot, as well as high-profile Greens candidate Chlöe Swarbrick throwing her hat into the ring, the plot has thickened.

It’s a “battlegrounds” special on The Nation this morning, also featuring a debate between Northland candidates Matt King (National), Willow-Jean Prime (Labour) and Shane Jones (NZ First).

Tomorrow on Newshub Nation: In our Battlegrounds special broadcast, we reveal the exclusive results of Newshub Nation’s first-ever Reid Research poll on the seat of Auckland Central #nationnz #Decision2020 pic.twitter.com/ESKLEJuq4m — Newshub Nation (@NewshubNationNZ) September 18, 2020

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines Labour unveiled its regional development policy, which would see an end to New Zealand First’s provincial growth fund (PGF). Winston Peters said it was “a straight cop-out”. For the first time in over a month, there were no new Covid-19 cases in the community or at the border. National promised 16-month tax cuts that would give average earners an extra $3,000 and cost the country $4.7 billion. Labour said it was “reckless”. Finance minister Grant Robertson boldly declared the recession was over, a day after it was confirmed we’d entered one. Read yesterday’s updates in full here.