Covid-19 NZ Live Updates, March 20: Border closed, economic hit imminent

Rolling updates on the Covid-19 outbreak for March 19 as they happen, by Spinoff writers.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by Spinoff Members. To support this work, join Spinoff Members here.

7.38am: How the waste management industry is dealing with Covid-19

We’re likely to see a big decrease in the amount of waste produced in New Zealand in the coming months, but the industry is facing a complex situation in responding to Covid-19. Here’s an excerpt from Alex Braae’s report.

While there will be some pain points – such as the recent example of blocked pipes from people flushing wet wipes down the toilet – the overall volume of rubbish is almost certainly going to decrease in the coming weeks. But it’s a complex situation for the industry to manage.

Associate environment minister Eugenie Sage, who is responsible for waste management, said waste production tends to decrease during an economic downturn. “Any short-term increase in medical-related supplies and packaging is likely to be more than balanced out by decreases in waste from other parts of New Zealand’s economy.”

7.34am: Tips if you’re new to working from home

Our developer Katie Te Nahu Owen has been working from home for a decade, and is pleased to welcome a whole new cohort of people to that style of work. Here are some tips that she’s shared about how to make the most of it.

“As tempting as it might be to work from your couch while wearing pyjamas, it’s important to set a routine. Have a shower, get dressed, eat breakfast, perhaps go for a walk around the block before starting work (I have to admit I’ve never done that last one – having a one minute commute to your work area is pretty great).

It’s also important to set boundaries – it’s a lot easier to start working earlier or keep working later when you’re working from home. Try to stick to something that resembles your usual working hours.”

7.30am: Updates from The Bulletin this morning

As of midnight last night, the border of New Zealand is closed to those who aren’t permanent residents or citizens, with very limited exceptions. In a speech delivered by PM Jacinda Ardern at 6.05pm last night, and broadcast live during the TV news, the unprecedented step was announced. “I want to acknowledge that at no time in New Zealand’s history has a power like this been used. I recognise how extraordinary it is. But we have to make decisions in the best interests of the health of those who live here.”

Those limited exemptions include the partners and children of permanent residents and citizens. There will also be allowances made for key workers in the health sector. A small number of flights will continue, but become less frequent over time. Flights will also continue for goods being brought in, and the PM stressed that there was no danger in supermarkets running out of food – rather, they just needed time to be restocked. The decision was influenced in part by reports that border checks and questioning had not been as “intensive” as she had expected. More information can be found in yesterday’s live updates page.

It will also apply to Pacific nations, in a departure from the earlier policy. That is in part because it is becoming less clear that New Zealand is able to prevent people with the virus from getting to the Pacific. RNZ Pacific reports that the first case has been found in Fiji, prompting the country to place increased restrictions of its own in place. And in an update to the situation with the long wait for test results in Samoa – RNZ Pacific reports that earlier suggestions it will take 10-20 working days were wrong, and should in fact be back within five days at most.

It is important to reiterate that New Zealand residents and citizens overseas will still be able to return home. But warnings are coming thick and fast that the window for such returns will diminish. The NZ Herald reports that warnings against overseas travel have been upgraded to their highest possible level – basically the message is: don’t do it. Deputy PM Winston Peters said he sympathised with those New Zealanders still overseas, as they weren’t at fault for being stuck outside the country. As Radio NZ reports, plenty are struggling to find a way back.

But Peters said those who decided to travel overseas from now were being “selfish”. The reason for this is that all 28 cases (eight new cases were declared yesterday) are connected to international travel, so those who go overseas are increasing the risk of exposure for everyone else. It probably goes without saying that all those arriving will still have to isolate themselves for 14 days.

The will be major implications for migrant workers with the border closed. According to this Business Desk (paywalled) story, those already in the country will be likely to be allowed to stay, as they’ll be considered essential workers. It hasn’t been too much of a problem yet for the current Kiwifruit season, as the Gisborne Herald reports, with the harvest already underway across much of the region. But as Newshub reports, the need for key seasonal workers will continue – it’ll just change depending on the season.

Some of the commentary around this so far about swapping in workers who have recently been made redundant has probably been a bit simplistic – many of these jobs will be in rural areas, while many of the likely job losses will be in cities, to give just one of many reasons why it might not work out easily. A lot of support for those workers will be needed to make it happen. But there’s little doubt food production is going to be the major export that keeps the country going economically in the coming months. As Stuff’s Luke Malpass writes, closing the border means an enormous hit is coming for the economy.

New rules have also been released for public events. From now on, there can be no more indoor gatherings involving more than 100 people. Work is currently underway to give guidance to the hospitality industry about what it will mean for them, reports Radio NZ. The measures are designed to prevent any outbreak spreading further, and to reiterate, there is still no evidence of community transmission. But the overall message is this: if you’re in doubt about an event, right now the best course of action is to cancel it.

More ventilators are needed in ICUs across the country, but efforts are in motion to make that happen. Newsroom’s Nikki Mandow has looked into the concerns that we didn’t have enough, and the progress to get more built – initially it was really slow from the government, and then all of a sudden it was really fast. What’s fascinating about the situation is that it’s looking like NZ based manufacturers could be rapidly deployed, provided the government steps in and tells them it will cover the bill.

The Spinoff politics section is made possible by Flick, the electricity retailer giving New Zealanders power over their power. With both spot price and fixed price plans available, you can be sure you’re getting true cost and real choice when you join Flick. Support us by making the switch today.