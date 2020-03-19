Covid-19 NZ live updates, March 19: Samoa braces, aviation support package coming

Rolling updates on the Covid-19 outbreak for March 19 as they happen, by Spinoff writers.

7.32am: Border restrictions could be extended to Pacific

The Ministry of Health’s director general Dr Ashley Bloomfield has told Morning Report on Radio NZ that considerations are underway for extending existing travel restrictions to Pacific nations. They are currently exempt from border controls, but with a suspected case in Samoa that may change. He has also signalled that he expects to announce more cases in New Zealand in the coming days.

7.30am: ICU system bracing for impact

With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting a small proportion of patients so severely that they need intensive care, how is our system set up to handle that? Dr David Galler is on the front lines, and has given us this report on the mood there.

In 2003 hospital and intensive care staff managed a surge in work associated with the SARS epidemic (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome); and again in 2009 as a result of the “swine flu” caused by the H1N1 variant of the Influenza A virus. As busy as those periods were the workload this pandemic might create could be so much bigger and that might be our biggest challenge.

SARS and the “swine flu” taught us a lot about how best to manage these complex patients and as this pandemic unfolds every day we are learning more and more from the experience of our colleagues in those other jurisdictions where community spread has already occurred.

7.27am: Aviation support package coming today

An aviation industry support package will be announced today in Queenstown, and is expected to contain more specific details about Air NZ. They were not specifically included in a previous announcement made earlier in the week of $600 million for the industry, which was aimed more at infrastructure and border controls. The national carrier is right up against it, having already made savage cuts to schedules and with heavy job losses on the way. That’s a worry for the whole country, because Air NZ are a vital link in the supply chains connecting New Zealand to the rest of the world.

7.23am: Updates from The Spinoff’s Bulletin

A suspected case of Covid-19 is currently being tested in Samoa, bringing to light concerns that the coronavirus could be devastating in the Pacific. Stuff reports the person being tested is an Auckland resident, who flew to the country on Wednesday last week. He then presented to hospital in Samoa yesterday morning, after having flu-like symptoms for two days. If it is confirmed, it would be the country’s first case. Contact tracing is currently underway, and because the samples had to be sent to Australia for testing, results will not come back in for 10-20 working days.

A major fear that health authorities around the world have with Covid-19 is that spikes in cases can overwhelm the health system, meaning that people with all sorts of conditions suffer. This is particularly the case with the Pacific, where resources are already incredibly stretched. We all saw last year how badly Samoa was hit by the measles epidemic, and everyone will be striving to avoid a repeat of that. Those views are expressed strongly in this piece in the Samoa Observer by Sapeer Mayron, who spoke to a doctor about the measures being put in place in their clinic. This other Samoa Observer piece by Soli Wilson focuses in on the effect that an outbreak could have on staff themselves – further stretching the capabilities to fight off the virus.

Because of those concerns, border control for Pacific nations remains the most important line of defence. The Spinoff’s Alice Webb-Liddall has gone over a series of countries and outlined how strict the measures are for each. Most are banning cruise ships, and in the case of Nauru all but one fortnightly Brisbane flight has been cancelled. The economic effect that it takes on all of them will be severe and painful, given the importance of tourism in the region, but it’s a price they have no choice but to pay to protect people.

Back in New Zealand, there has been a spike in confirmed cases – that is covered off among other important news in our live updates page from yesterday. It’s important to note that all of those cases are related to international travel, and there is still no confirmed case of community transmission within New Zealand. Police checks are being carried out on overseas arrivals to make sure they’re self-isolating as they should be.

And a large-scale contact tracing effort is underway relating to the Logan Park High School student who tested positive. They had around 150 close contacts, all of whom will need to go into self-isolation. The school closure has now been extended further to at least next week to ensure the safety of all staff and students. According to the ministry of education, in general terms, all schools will continue to stay open for the foreseeable future, however contingency plans are being made for individual schools with suspected or confirmed cases to be rapidly shut down and cleaned.

MFAT has advised New Zealanders temporarily overseas to try and return home immediately, in an update to their general Covid-19 travel advice. They also say that all non-essential travel to other countries should be deferred or cancelled. A reminder – regardless of citizenship status, all arrivals will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. There are an estimated 80,000 New Zealanders currently travelling overseas, all of whom will have people back home hoping for their safety, and those who decide to stay are being told to follow the advice of local authorities and keep people informed of their plans.

