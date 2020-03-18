Covid-19 NZ latest, March 18: Reaction to economic rescue package, testing to ramp up, flu vaccine campaign launched

Rolling updates on the Covid-19 outbreak for March 17 as they happen, by Spinoff writers.

9.45: NZers travelling overseas should return, says MFAT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged New Zealanders to avoid travelling abroad, and urged those currently travelling abroad to return home. In a statement, it says: “We now advise all New Zealanders to avoid all non-essential travel overseas due to the outbreak of Covid-19, associated health risks and travel restrictions.

“Countries around the world are imposing strict travel restrictions. This is leading to a reduction in passenger numbers and many air routes will not remain commercially viable for long. The options for New Zealanders to get home are reducing dramatically. We are therefore urging New Zealanders travelling overseas to consider returning home as soon as possible. Travelling New Zealanders should work with their travel agents and airlines to discuss options for returning home.”

9.30am: Fonterra a rare business bright spot, but still suspends dividend

Dairy giant Fonterra, New Zealand’s largest company, has reported a strong year’s earnings, with reported profit after tax of $501m. Other highlights of its interim results include debt reduced by $1.6bn to $5.8bn and a continuing slimming of its portfolio of subsidiaries. It also noted a 10% reduction in its coal usage as it continues efforts to reform its poor environmental image.

Despite that, these results look backwards, and the Covid-19 storm lies ahead, so the co-op has elected not to declare a dividend. CEO Miles Hurrell noted, “the potential impact of Covid-19 on global demand, geopolitical risks in key markets such as Hong Kong and Chile, and ongoing dry weather conditions here in New Zealand”.

Meanwhile this years joint NZ-Australia services for Anzac Day at Gallipoli have been cancelled, a joint statement from the two governments confirms.

9am: Flu vaccine programme brought forward

The government has announced that 400,000 more flu vaccines will be available this year and the programme will start earlier than usual. Vaccines are free for those 65 and over, pregnant people, those with certain chronic conditions and young children with a history of severe respiratory illness.

“It’s critical that we do all we can to prevent a bad flu season this year,” said David Clark, the health minister. “The flu causes significant strain on our health system and more people vaccinating against flu will ensure health services are there for those who need them most.

7.15am: Performing arts sector under massive pressure

With mass cancellations of programmes, the arts sector is facing a devastating winter. Sam Brooks has surveyed the damage, and spoken to some of the key people on and off the stage about how they’re coping. Here’s an excerpt:

Alice Canton’s show Year of the Tiger which opened at Basement Theatre last week, felt the full brunt of Covid-19. The show has since been cancelled at Canton’s request, but even before she pulled the plug things were dire. “I’ve lost thousands off this season,” she said. “I’ve never sold a show this poorly – presales have been eye-wateringly low, and I’m not just putting that down to a competitive market or Auckland Fringe fatigue. I sold zero tickets last Friday – which has never happened in the 14 years I’ve been making and producing shows.”

7.00am: How Covid-19 testing works

An important piece to read from microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles, who has addressed a range of questions around how Covid-19 testing works, and whether New Zealand is doing enough of it. Read the piece in full here – including the guide to how coronavirus symptoms differ from influenza or the common cold. Here’s an excerpt:

“We have a finite number of kits to run the tests and the same kits are needed to test for flu. As other countries ramp up their testing needs these kits are becoming more difficult to get hold of. In other words, it would be bad to use them all up before we actually need them.

When the outbreak first started, tests were only run on people with specific symptoms and who had travelled overseas. Those conditions have now been relaxed, and doctors have been encouraged to use their discretion, but it is still only symptomatic people who are being tested. At this stage it doesn’t make sense to do the kind of testing South Korea is doing. It will waste a valuable resource. South Korea ramped up their testing when they had multiple cases of people in the community transmitting the virus and it was important to find all those people. We could do the same if we needed to.”

Via Alex Braae in The Spinoff’s morning newsletter the Bulletin, here are all the latest developments in the Covid-19 story:

The massive economic rescue package has been released, with billions of dollars being put towards wage subsidies, benefit raises, tax relief for businesses and health spending. The details of it can be found in this cheat sheet, and a range of reactions from experts in economics, social services and the health sector have been collected here. The $12 billion in new spending has been described by the PM as “the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history”. The details of how it breaks down can be found in those articles, but there are a few more specific questions I’ve seen people asking which are worth addressing:

Will income protection measures apply to contractors and freelancers who can’t work? Yes, people who are self-employed full-time can claim $585 per week, provided they are unable to work due to self-isolation. The wage subsidy scheme will also be open to those who are sole traders, and provisional tax change thresholds will largely matter most to those who are earning less. Full details can be found on this Work and Income page.

Is the rise in benefit rates permanent or temporary? There are three main changes to the benefit system. The first is a one-off increase of $25 a week for the main benefit, which will be permanent, and will be paid on top of rises linked to wage growth indexation. The second is a doubling of the Winter Energy Payment for 2020 only – this goes to seniors and beneficiaries. And the third change is the extension of eligibility for parents to receive the In Work Tax Credit. Incidentally, the benefit rise was exactly what was recommended by the government’s own Welfare Expert Advisory Group, and then not implemented at the time.

Are we still looking at job losses, and if so, how many? Yes, there will still be job losses even with the wage subsidy scheme and other measures. How many is at this stage still an impossible question to answer. As finance minister Grant Robertson put it yesterday, “we are going to see many New Zealanders lose their jobs, and some businesses fail, we will have an extended period of deficits and our debt as a country will have to substantially increase.”

Where is the money for all of this coming from? Are taxes going up? The stimulus is coming out of increased borrowing, rather than increased taxes. Thomas Coughlan at Stuff has done a really useful explainer about the relationship between tax, spending and debt, and how they relate to the sums of money that have been put out there. Right now, the country is in a position of very low debt.

Positive Covid-19 test for High School student

There are now 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients in New Zealand. The latest confirmed case is a student at Logan Park High School in Dunedin, who is understood to have contracted it from his father who recently returned from Europe. Stuff reports that the school will be closed for two days, with a deep clean now underway. Contact tracing will also take place, and those the student came into contact with will be required to go into self-isolation. It is another example of family transmission, however, there is still no evidence of any cases of community transmission within New Zealand.

The nature of Covid-19 in New Zealand is therefore still believed to be one of isolated cases, rather than a wider outbreak. The NZ Herald has given a rundown of the stories of each person, written when there were 11 confirmed cases, and it included a note about the student who was showing symptoms.

There are no plans for wider school closures at this stage, however that comes with the standard caveat that situations can change quickly. Yesterday Radio NZ spoke to the Principals Federation, who urged parents to keep their kids in school now, partly because with only one case nationwide there isn’t really any necessity, and partly because each day of class time this year could be crucial, with disruptions possible. “I would just encourage parents to be thinking carefully about the importance of continuing to see their child go to school. Attendance every day that a school is open is really vital,” said Principal’s Federation head Perry Rush.

The option to close schools remains open, reports Stuff, though education minister Chris Hipkins maintains that in general they are safe places for students to be. The international experience on this is mixed, with some countries choosing to, but other countries who had managed outbreaks not seeing the need. One option that is currently in front of the ministry is moving or extending the school holidays, if a closure is necessary.

In more general terms, how are the new rules on gatherings being interpreted, when rather than an event it is simply a collection of 500 or more people? Jordan Bond at Radio NZ has reported on the different situation for places like malls, which are facing a different sort of situation to ticketed events. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has clarified that it’s not about 500 people being a magic number – rather, it’s about the principle of not holding large gatherings. For the performing arts sector, events are generally being cancelled wholesale – Sam Brooks has surveyed what that means for performers and practitioners, who are now in an exceptionally difficult position.

Meanwhile, testing is currently being ramped up, reports Newsroom’s Marc Daalder, with the announcement yesterday that more than 500 were underway, and a directive to doctors to widen their criteria in making decisions about whether to test. There have been concerns raised that the criteria was previously too stringent, with only 512 carried out since the beginning of the process. Capacity is also being increased, and by the end of the week there will be capability to run up to 1500 tests a day.

