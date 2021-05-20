Budget day live: One hour to go – Grant Robertson to reveal all the details at 2pm

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live budget day updates for 2021. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

1.00pm: One hour to go – budget details to be released at 2pm

We’re now an hour away from learning the details of budget 2021, with finance minister Grant Robertson set to reveal all the details at 2pm.

Political journos are currently getting the inside word at a parliamentary lock-up that started at 10am this morning.

We’ll have a full write-up from our political editor Justin Giovannetti at 2pm along with a condensed version right here in the live updates. Then, this afternoon, expect rolling updates and reaction to the budget as it comes to hand.

While it may be tradition for Robertson to enjoy a cheese roll on budget day, a different form of roll was on the menu here at Spinoff HQ. Namely, a spring onion pancake roll from Bo’s Dumpling in Morningside. This is not sponsored content but I’d take it if it was offered. Simply delicious.

12.05pm: Waikato DHB facing third day without IT systems

The Waikato DHB is spending its third day without IT systems after a crippling ransomware attack.

Cancer patients may need to be transferred to other parts of the country as a result, with the DHB’s head Kevin Snee saying the attack could continue until next week.

“It is likely to run into and beyond the weekend but we’re uncertain when it will reach resolution – that will become clear over the next 24 to 48 hours,” he told RNZ.

The majority of elective surgery will be able to continue, said Snee. “We’re dealing with almost 85-90% of elective surgeries going ahead at the moment. The majority, two-thirds, of outpatients, are going ahead … if it’s one that requires significant digital imaging, cardiology for example, then we will rebook those people … mental health is going ahead as normal.”

Cyber experts were working to reset individual computer systems as quickly as possible, but Snee said he could not comment further on the ransomware as it was now under police investigation.

10.50am: Whānau Ora to miss out on budget boost – report

Whānau Ora will miss out on extra funding in this year’s funding, despite a push from the minister in charge.

According to Newshub, Peeni Henare had put a bid in for additional funding but this was reportedly knocked back by Grant Robertson.

Henare recently told Newshub Nation that his portfolio was well deserving of a financial boost. “We smashed it in the last 14 months with respect to Covid – Whānau Ora has been one of the highest performing portfolios in this government as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

The lack of funding is a particular blow after speculation today’s budget would have a lot to offer Māori. Robertson had previously teased a “significant” boost for Māori housing.

10.30am: New budget, new tie

Grant Robertson has been gifted a new budget day tie from none other than prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

In a thrilling unboxing video, the finance minister reveals his glorious new red tie ahead of unveiling the budget itself later on this afternoon.

Robertson also shows off his budget day cheese rolls because it can’t be a budget without a novelty food item.

The new tie joins the ranks of many a budget day special; in case you missed it, we’ve ranked the ties already.

And, below, enjoy a quick journey through the budgets of the past 20 years.

9.50am: You’ll soon be entitled to 10 days sick leave

The government has followed through on its election promise to up the minimum number of sick days.

It will now be required that all employers get at least 10 days of sick leave entitlement each year, a boost from the current five.

“If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it’s how important it is to stay home when you’re sick,” said workplace relations minister Michael Wood. “Having a minimum of 10 days sick leave will help more people stay at home, support working parents, and stop bugs from spreading.”

The changes will come into force in about two months time, with employees gaining the extra sick leave when their individual entitlement rolls over.

8.50am: Budget preview – what’s on The Spinoff?

Here are some top notch reads on The Spinoff this fine budget morn:

Political editor Justin Giovannetti takes a look at the key things to look out for in today’s budget.

takes a look at the key things to look out for in today’s budget. Duncan Greive takes a look at the five factors that make this budget – the first by a party governing with an absolute majority under MMP – like no other.

takes a look at the five factors that make this budget – the first by a party governing with an absolute majority under MMP – like no other. Does the finance minister’s tie on budget day tease what’s to come? Josie Adams asked menswear expert Murray Crane to help rate the ties of budgets past.

8.00am: ‘Significant’ Māori housing boost tipped for budget

It’s budget morning, which means speculation about what may or may not be getting a funding boost is in full swing.

One thing we seem to know already is that the government has been holding back a Māori housing announcement for today’s budget. Back in March, the government released a major housing policy that attempted to tackle the problem of first home buyers but largely ignored problems specific to Māori home ownership.

Finance minister Grant Robertson has remained typically coy, but said that a “significant” announcement can be expected in that area in today’s budget.

“We do know that Māori home ownership rates are much lower than the rest of the population, so it is an area that we want to put focus on,” he said.

It’s expected to be the only money for housing in today’s budget after the government’s March announcement brought in changes to the bright line test and the development of a new $3.8 billion infrastructure fund.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that the government will unveil more money for combatting child poverty as well as for beneficiaries and low income earners. As noted by the Herald, Jacinda Ardern did not make any announcements after the recent release of child poverty numbers.

Full details about today’s budget will be revealed at 2pm after a media lock-up at parliament.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

It’s fair to say any hopes of a big Keynesian spending blowout are likely to be dashed in today’s budget. The expectations have been well and truly managed by the government – whether that means they really are going to take quite a conservative approach, or they want any big surprises to stay that way, remains to be seen.

So far there have been a few pre-budget announcements. There’s a useful wrap piece by Irra Lee on One News that covered them off, in the areas of women’s health, pay parity for ECE teachers, and decarbonising the public sector. Covid will also probably dominate spending announcements today. In a pre-budget announcement yesterday, minister Chris Hipkins revealed $1.4 bn would be set aside over two years for the vaccine rollout, with a billion of that going towards purchasing the jabs themselves, reports Radio NZ.

But we’re unlikely to see massive new projects that will take up heaps of public sector capacity. It’s something that hasn’t always been looked at in the context of government plans, but it’s fairly important. As Politik (paywalled) reported yesterday, there is currently no “bureaucratic capacity” for major new reforms. This isn’t necessarily a reflection on talent or resourcing or anything like that – it’s just that RMA reform, the health system overhaul and so on are also taking place this term. “Instead it is likely to be a document which moves sums of money around largely within existing policy areas,” wrote Politik’s Richard Harman. For more analysis on the background to this budget, read this piece by Duncan Greive about how the political situation in front of Labour is unprecedented – what with their extreme levels of parliamentary power, and the incredible cheapness of money right now.

So what might we see? Grant Robertson has signalled that there will be something in the area of Māori housing and child poverty, reports the NZ Herald’s Jason Walls. And our political editor Justin Giovannetti has written about the five big things to expect – some of them have been listed here, but his last point is really key, in that Robertson is also likely to focus heavily on debt, and how he’d love to spend heaps more but that would involve borrowing more than he’s happy with. Because everyone is equally in the dark on this, I asked around the office: Toby Manhire reckons there’ll be ” something substantial for social housing and something interesting for exporters,” Stewart Sowman-Lund thinks it’s time for more money for racing, Simon Day wants a big bump of spending on cricket, and culture editor Sam Brooks expects the arts to be defunded.

Finally, keep an eye out today for our live updates, with the budget being read from 2pm. And if you want an A-Z guide to some of the terminology that’ll be thrown around, well, here’s something I prepared earlier.

The government has had to introduce emergency legislation to continue the Covid vaccination programme, reports Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan. A High Court decision, made after a case brought by a group who are against “compulsory vaccinations”, has questioned the legislative basis for the vaccine rollout. As such, health minister Andrew Little said the law change would be passed under urgency. National and Act both indicated they’d support the government on it. An important point: The court case and law change should not be taken as any indication that the vaccine is unsafe.