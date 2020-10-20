Live Updates, October 20: National caucus meeting in Wellington after election defeat

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 20. All the latest New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

7.40am: Election 2020 – what’s next?

Election day might be over, but there’s still a lot that could happen over the coming days.

The newly re-elected prime minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday held preliminary talks with the Green Party, but any discussions about a coalition are still to come. The Herald reports that Ardern and her chief of staff, Rajesh Nahna, met with James Shaw, Marama Davidson and the Green Party’s chief of staff Tory Whanau yesterday, after returning from Auckland.

Meanwhile, the National Party caucus is expected to meet today, in what former leader Don Brash has described as a “wake”. It’ll be the first opportunity for the caucus to evaluate what went wrong on Saturday night, and farewell departing MPs.

In an interview with the Herald’s Claire Trevett, Collins has warned her remaining MPs against working against her.

“It is clear to me that when people see a leak, a major leak, against a party in the last two weeks of the campaign that they view that dimly. As did I,” she said.

“When an opposition decides it wants to win, people start working together as a team.”

It’s possible we could see at least two more casualties from the National Party in the coming days, with long-serving MPs Gerry Brownlee and Nick Smith considering retirement after losing their electorate seats.

National will now hold a review into the campaign, including the campaign strategy, with a reshuffle also possible in the coming weeks.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A clarification on the new case of Covid-19 announced on Sunday – it was not in fact a case of community transmission. Rather, it was a case in the community related to the border. For more details, read The Spinoff’s live updates from yesterday. The man who tested positive is a shipworker, and according to Dr Ashley Bloomfied, “we believe the most likely source of the man’s infection is a ship that he worked on in Auckland on the 12th and 13th of October, the Sofrana Surville, which had travelled from Brisbane to Tauranga and then on to Auckland, where eight crew joined from the Philippines.” Widespread contact tracing and testing is now underway.

A different ship with those close contacts is now the subject of some controversy. Nobody on board the ship is symptomatic, but Napier Port does not want it to dock as previously scheduled, to manage the risk of any possible cases spreading. Newsroom has a story on what is unfolding, with the option of either sending the boat back to Auckland, or having public health officials fly out via helicopter to conduct the required tests. Because of the close quarters nature of ship life, it’s potentially quite a dangerous situation if anyone does actually have the virus, though to reiterate, nobody on board is as yet displaying symptoms.

It appears there is something of a gap in testing, which the ministry is now looking to fix. Radio NZ reports ship crews in transit aren’t routinely tested, which Auckland University public health expert Collin Tukuitonga said shows there are still holes Covid can get in through. “Even if you contain these people coming in from overseas, but obviously there’s potential interaction with people either on the ship or on the wharf, that’s why I would’ve thought that testing would be mandatory.”

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

Yesterday’s key stories

There were no new cases of Covid-19, the day after a shipworker tested positive outside of managed isolation.

A suspected historical case detected in a crew member at the Port of Tauranga is under investigation by the Ministry of Health. They are not believed to be infectious.

The Greens hosted a caucus meeting ahead of a formal meeting with Labour sometime later this week. Co-leader James Shaw said he remained hopeful for a coalition.

National Party leader Judith Collins believes she will remain leader, despite the historic defeat over the weekend. The party will hold its first caucus meeting on Tuesday.

TVNZ revealed that 1.4 million people (above the age of five) tuned into its election night coverage on Saturday.

The government has deployed an Air Force “maritime patrol aircraft” to help with imposing UN sanctions against North Korea.

Read yesterday’s live updates.