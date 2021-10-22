Live updates, October 22: Life without lockdowns? PM to launch alert level replacement at 10am

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 22, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

The agenda

10am: Goodbye alert levels, hello traffic lights. Jacinda Ardern, flanked by senior ministers, will officially unveil the long-touted traffic light framework and provide clarity on how – and when – it will operate. Earlier this week, Ardern said Aucklanders could no longer be expected to live “week by week” so it’s hoped today’s announcement will include a clear timeline for escaping alert level three. We’ll have a livestream and live coverage for you right here.

1pm: Today's Covid-19 numbers will be released via written statement. There is no press conference. I'll have all the numbers for you once they arrive in my inbox.

8.55am: Brian Tamaki making money off Covid vaccination, testing centre

Anti-lockdown protestor Brian Tamaki is earning money from a Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre.

The Destiny Church leader has been threatened with prison time over his involvement in two mass gatherings during Auckland’s alert level three.

His wife, Hannah Tamaki, told Newstalk ZB this morning that the couple are leasing buildings the owned by the church to a medical clinic giving out vaccinations and using a car park to do Covid tests. “They asked us at the beginning of the Covid and back in February whether they could actually lease because they wanted to set up a testing station in South Auckland,” said Tamaki.

“We lease it out to a school, to an early childhood centre and a gym. Now if the medical centre is part of our lease, who are we as the lessee to actually decline them the right to run, what they’ve been asked to run.”

Tamaki said the couple were anti-lockdown, not anti-test or anti-vax – however she would not disclose whether her or Brian had been vaccinated.

8.00am: PM poised to launch alert level replacement

Jacinda Ardern will today reveal the future of New Zealand’s Covid-19 response, unveiling a replacement framework for the alert levels that have served us since March last year.

Dubbed the “traffic light system”, it’s expected to have three tiers and be introduced at a point in the near future when vaccination rates are high enough. Yes, vaccination targets are finally on the way.

Justin Giovannetti, writing for this morning’s Bulletin, has 12 questions he hopes are answered once the new system is announced – a sort of “traffic light announcement bingo” if you will. Those include whether there will be a separate vaccination rate for Māori, with numbers currently lagging well behind the median. Will restrictions be regionalised? Does it depend on a vaccination passport being available?

Meanwhile, Stuff’s Luke Malpass deemed today “the biggest day for the government since the first day of the first lockdown”. Like on Justin’s bingo card, Malpass wants to know whether separate vaccination rates will be introduced. “The government has been under significant pressure to ensure that the Māori vaccination rate in particular – as well as rates in other specific communities – also hit a high level before restrictions are eased,” he said.

One element expected to be missing from today’s announcement is some form of “freedom day” – a set date for reopening. The National Party this week suggested December 1, with an earlier reopening triggered if vaccinations hit a target. The Herald’s Derek Cheng said the government will likely find that “too risky”, especially with daily case numbers now hitting triple digits. Cheng also questions whether regions could launch the traffic light system at different times, proposing the highly vaccinated Dunedin as a frontrunner.

Jacinda Ardern – joined by Grant Robertson, Chris Hipkins and Peeni Henare – will officially make their announcement at 10am. We’ll have a livestream and full coverage for you.

Yesterday’s headlines

There are 102 new community cases of Covid-19

Of these, 40 remain unlinked and there are now 199 mystery cases.

Eight of the cases are in Te Awamutu, with one unlinked.

46 people are now in hospital with Covid-19. Seven are in ICU.

There were 43,087 vaccine doses administered and 26,669 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Parts of Waikato will remain at alert level three until Wednesday, 11.59pm.