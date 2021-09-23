Live updates, September 23: Bespoke MIQ for athletes considered; Judith Collins denies avoiding the media

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 23, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Say hello at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

Coming up…

1pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield are back for today’s 1pm briefing. And in a special twist, they’ll today be joined by prominent Covid modeller Shaun Hendy via the magic of the internet. As always, we’ll have the latest numbers and an update on any new mystery cases.

11.25am: Fonterra records $600m profit

Fonterra’s annual profit has dropped by $60 million compared with the past year. The dairy giant still pulled in just under $600 million in profit after tax for the 12 months through to July 2021.

CEO Miles Hurrell said it marked the end of a three-year reset for the business. “We’ve stuck to our strategy of maximising the value of our New Zealand milk, moved to a customer-led operating model and strengthened our balance sheet,” he said.

“The results and total pay-out we’ve announced today show what we can achieve when we focus on quality execution and an aligned co-op.”

While Fonterra saw a strong sales boost in China, other regions dropped. Earnings were down by almost 30% across Africa, Middle East, Europe, North Asia and the Americas’.

10.15am: Collins denies avoiding the media

National Party leader Judith Collins has taken to social media to gently push back at a suggestion she was avoiding media scrutiny.

Yesterday, Collins pulled out of her scheduled appearance on RNZ’s Morning Report when it became known they would question her on recent staffing changes within the party. She later pulled out of other media (including a post-question time stand-up), but did front for a Stuff livestream and a Herald interview. On Newshub last night, political editor Tova O’Brien said National’s chief press secretary texted Newshub Nation at 1.33am to cancel an interview for this weekend’s show.

On her Instagram, Collins said she had a “busy media day” and that she could not front for all media appearances always.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hon Judith Collins (@judithcollinsmp)

8.50am: Bespoke MIQ for athletes considered, new documents reveal

The government pushed for bespoke MIQ facilities exclusively for athletes – but scrapped the idea over the risk of public backlash.

Documents released to RNZ show officials looked at locations in Queenstown, Rotorua and Wellington before the idea ultimately fell through. If Queenstown had been chosen, it would have cost more than $4 million per month to run the facility.

“There are limited health resources in the Queenstown area and workforce constraints … there are also practical considerations which make Queenstown an unsuitable location,” said MIQ’s allocation and supply policy manager James Johnson back in February, noting that health staff would have needed to be brought in from elsewhere.

Mayor Jim Boult said he was disappointed the plan didn’t go ahead, saying it would have brought more people to the region. “Obviously some activity for restaurants and accommodation properties. Also the possibility of having games in the district would have brought visitors,” Boult said.

Along with costs and logistics, officials cited public perception as another reason against the proposal. “Introducing an additional facility solely dedicated to dealing with inbound sports teams would likely create an adverse response from the public due to the perception of preferential treatment,” said MBIE, the ministry responsible for MIQ.

Read the full report here

8.00am: Former National MP joins board of new national health authority

A former National MP will help lead the new national health authority, Health New Zealand.

The government has this morning announced the “expert group” appointed to lead both the national health system, which will replace the current DHB system, and the Māori Health Authority that will run alongside.

Former Selwyn MP for National, and cabinet minister, Amy Adams has been announced as one member of the new board. She will work under chair Rob Campbell, who has extensive union, public and private sector governance experience.

Sharon Shea and Tipa Mahuta, both currently involved in district health boards, will co-chair the Māori Health Authority. Shea is the current chair of the Bay of Plenty DHB, while Mahuta is deputy chair for the Counties Manukau area. Lady Tureiti Moxon, an experienced leader in the Māori health sector, has also joined the board.

Associate health minister Peeni Henare said the Māori Health Authority would be a “gamechanger” for New Zealand. “It will grow kaupapa Māori services and give Māori a strong voice in a new system focused on improving the disproportionate health outcomes that have long affected our whanau,” he said.

With an operating budget of $20 billion, Health New Zealand will replace the current 20 DHBs under one umbrella organisation. It is expected to launch in mid-next year.

7.45am: ICYMI – Yesterday’s numbers

There are 23 new community cases of Covid-19, all in Auckland.

new community cases of Covid-19, all in Auckland. Of these, just one has not yet been epidemiologically linked.

has not yet been epidemiologically linked. 80% of eligible Aucklanders have now had at least one vaccine dose.

of eligible Aucklanders have now had at least one vaccine dose. On Tuesday, 54,000 doses were given out nationwide.

were given out nationwide. A bonus 12-16 NCEA credits are up for grabs in Auckland.

are up for grabs in Auckland. Another 3000 MIQ rooms will be made available next Tuesday night.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

August might have been the end of no Covid in New Zealand. “We may not get back to zero,” Ashley Bloomfield warned yesterday, according to RNZ. The country can stay the course with the elimination strategy, but new cases could continue to appear in the community going forward. Modelling has shown that delta might have spread too far to get back to zero, as contact tracers will struggle to remain ahead of it. With confusion around the meaning of elimination, Siouxsie Wiles wrote in The Spinoff that the country needs to stick with a strategy based on getting back to zero or near zero in New Zealand.

What is elimination according to the government? “Elimination is zero tolerance for cases when they pop up,” Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday.

The Covid numbers: 23 new community cases were reported yesterday in Auckland and 50% (7) of the previous day’s total were in the community while infectious. There are now 273 active cases. 53,721 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

A difficult day in Melbourne after one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in Australia. Authorities in Victoria have warned of possible aftershocks in the coming weeks and months after the state was hit by the largest earthquake in its history, ABC reports. The magnitude 5.9 earthquake was also one of the strongest in eastern Australia since Europeans arrived. Hours later, riot police shot rubber bullets at anti-vaccination protestors in the third day of violent clashes in Melbourne.

With police warning that right-wing “professional protestors” have infiltrated what began as a protest by construction workers, The Conversation details how anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and the far-right came together to create a hi-vis mob.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below

And you can read today’s top story – on James Shaw’s trip to Glasgow – here