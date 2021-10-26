Live updates, October 26: Deputy PM ‘very confident’ school is safe for returning senior students

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 26, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

The agenda

1pm: The latest Covid-19 numbers will be released via written statement. We’ll publish this in full once it lands. Along with numbers in Auckland, we’ll of course by keeping a close eye on the figures for Northland and Waikato. Plus, how are the mystery cases tracking? And how did the long weekend impact our vaccination stats?

The latest Covid-19 numbers will be released via written statement. We’ll publish this in full once it lands. Along with numbers in Auckland, we’ll of course by keeping a close eye on the figures for Northland and Waikato. Plus, how are the mystery cases tracking? And how did the long weekend impact our vaccination stats? 4pm: Jacinda Ardern will reveal whether Auckland can move to stage two of its level three exit plan (yes, that’s still in play). An update is also due on whether the parts of Waikato currently in level three can loosen restrictions.

9.50am: ‘Aotearoa 4 Assange’ want high profile whistleblower to be given asylum

A New Zealand lobby group wants high profile whistleblower Julian Assange to be given sanctuary on our shores.

Aotearoa 4 Assange has today hosted a panel discussion, featuring international experts, calling on the government to welcome Assange to New Zealand.

Assange has been imprisoned in London since 2019 after his asylum in Ecuador was withdrawn.

One of those backing the call, and speaking at today’s online panel, is Daniel Ellsberg – a whistleblower who released the Pentagon Papers relating to the US involvement in the Vietnam War.

Former New Zealand minister for courts, and a campaigner for Ahmed Zaoui, Matt Robson will also speak.

9.25am: The latest locations of interest

A supermarket and a chemist in inner city Auckland are the latest locations of interest linked to positive Covid-19 cases.

Both the Countdown Metro store on Victoria Street and the nearby Chemist Warehouse have been listed on the Ministry of Health website. They were visited by Covid-positive customers late last week.

Meanwhile, locations were confirmed in Otorohanga yesterday afternoon following a pair of confirmed Covid cases. Visitors to the Otorohanga Mini-mart and McDonald’s at the listed times are asked to monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.

The full list is available here

8.50am: Call for tighter border around level three, pre-departure testing for domestic travellers

There’s a call for pre-departure Covid-19 tests to be required before people travel to the South Island.

After almost a year without the coronavirus, Blenheim is now facing a Covid scare after a person linked to the Te Awamutu cluster tested positive over the weekend.

Covid-19 modeller Dion O’Neale told RNZ that the lack of a hard border around Waikato led to Covid spreading. “That is maybe something the government would want to be thinking about: what requirements would they want to have on people leaving the Waikato region? Or possibly, even as the Waikato outbreak spreads even more through the North Island, leaving the North Island into areas that are currently Covid-free or mostly Covid-free, like the South Island?”

Microbiologist and science communicator Siouxsie Wiles agreed, saying rapid antigen testing could provide results within 15 minutes – but with a caveat. “You can do them as you’re, for example, crossing a border or getting onto a train. The other side of that though is that they are not 100% accurate,” she said. “Nothing is a guarantee, but the more things we put in place, the more chance you minimise the virus moving to the South Island.”

8.05am: Deputy PM ‘very confident’ school is safe for returning senior students

Senior students in level three areas are returning to the classroom today, despite the number of Covid-19 cases in the community rising almost every day.

For Auckland students, it’s been 10 weeks since they were last on school grounds. However, a number of schools in the supercity have announced plans to continue online learning or expressed concern about the plan to reopen.

Deputy prime minister Grant Robertson said he was “very confident” in the guidelines provided for years 11 to 13 students. “A lot of work’s been done to make sure that not only have we got staff who have been tested, that there’s adequate ventilation and the rules about mask wearing are clear,” he told RNZ. “Many principals and schools have been saying to us they need to their year 11-13 students to get back.”

Robertson said while he recognised there would be a “level of anxiety for some”, the government believed this was a safe course of action.

The goal remained to hit 90% double vaccinated by Christmas, said Robertson, however he refused to “guarantee” that restrictions would be lifted by then.

Read more: Our children cannot be vaccinated for Covid-19. Here’s how we can best protect them

Over on Newstalk ZB, Robertson defended the government’s recently announced traffic light system and denied that unvaccinated people were holding the country ransom. “Vaccinations have been available for a long time, but there are hesitant people out there,” Robertson told Mike Hosking. “There’s a small percentage of people who we know are against vaccination… but there’s another group who will do it with the right support around them.”

There was still an incentive for people in level two parts of the country to get the jab, he said, citing mass gathering rules and the ability to move around the country freely at Christmas. “We are a whole country. We need to make sure that if we move we move in a way that everyone can keep going forward,” he added.

Similarly, Robertson told The AM Show that the government was not dividing the country through its new Covid framework.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Decades of public health neglect fuelled delta outbreak. Breaking his silence as the head of the government’s Covid-19 advisory group, epidemiologist Sir David Skegg told the NZ Herald (paywalled) that the country’s public health system wasn’t up to tackling delta. It’s a revealing interview and Skegg is concerned that the country’s underfunded health system won’t be able to cope with the “new abnormal”.

Looking forward: With over 100 Aucklanders now self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19, the government is expected to announce changes at the border this week. Ministers might indicate that it no longer makes sense asking fully-vaccinated returnees to spend a full fortnight in MIQ in the current situation.

The Covid numbers: There are 35 cases in hospital (a sharp reduction from 50 on Sunday) and 5 in ICU/HDU. There are now 1,225 active cases in New Zealand (the first time this number has gone over 1,000). 103 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 4 in Waikato and 2 in Northland. 18,985 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

The expanded bright-line test is hitting only 3% of house sales. The tax was extended this year to require sellers of residential investment properties to pay income tax on a capital gain if they owned it for less than a decade. As Stuff reports, the low proportion of sales captured by the test doesn’t mean it isn’t working. The number of homes being flipped seems to be falling and owners are exempt from the tax on their main property. The IRD estimates that 85% of people who fall under the bright-line test are declaring the income correctly.

Drug-checking at summer festivals will be funded again this year. RNZ reports that demand for the service soared last year, so the government is putting up $800,000 to fund it nationally. The programme looks likely to be permanent from now on. The first year showed how useful it can be. It found that 40% of what people thought was ecstasy was in fact a potentially dangerous drug known as bath salts. About 68% of festival-goes changed their behaviour after the results came in.

Auckland’s population fell last year, a first since record-keeping began. Despite a closed border, the population in most regions of the country still grew last year by about 0.6% on average. Auckland was a rare exception, according to Interest. The city’s population should have increased by 12,900 as births outpaced deaths, however 14,200 people left Auckland for elsewhere. After growing above the national average for the past two decades, Auckland is a slightly smaller city today than a year ago.

