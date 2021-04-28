Live updates, April 28: Calling Māori Health Authority racist shows ‘misunderstanding of the Treaty’ – Little

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for April 28, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.00am: Collins’ comments about Māori Health Authority show ‘misunderstanding of the Treaty’ – Little

Justin Latif reports from Ōtara:

Health minister Andrew Little has rubbished suggestions by National Party leader Judith Collins that a new Māori Health Authority is racist.

Little said the comments from Collins showed a “fundamental misunderstanding of the Treaty”.

“It’s really tragic when discussions around how we ensure good healthcare come down to ridiculous arguments like that,” he said. “Young Māori are three times more likely to die within a month if they suffer a major trauma compared to non-Māori. That tells you the current system is not looking after Māori. What we need is health leadership from te ao Māori and a Māori Heath Authority gives us that.”

Little made the comments following his announcement for a new $110 million South Auckland-based spinal rehabilitation unit. The state-of-the-art facility will be built at the Manukau health park, which is also undergoing a massive $220 million redevelopment, and will provide rehabilitation services for much of the North Island.

9.20am: Trans-Tasman bubble ‘loophole’ exposed by Perth arrival, says Whangārei mayor

Questions are being asked about how a traveller from Perth could make it to New Zealand despite the Australian city being in lockdown.

The trans-Tasman bubble was temporarily halted while the lockdown was in place, with quarantine-free travel set to resume today.

The traveller, however, arrived on Monday and made it all the way to Northland before health officials were made aware. The person is now in self-isolation.

Speaking to RNZ, Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said it was “unbelievable”. She told First Up: “There’s a sense of disbelief and many questions: How did this happen, where is this person? Northland is a large region, are they next door, are they miles away? Did they shop on their way up from Auckland, have they been exposed?”

Mai said she believed the traveller’s movements exposed a “loophole” in the system, a term that was rejected by Immigration New Zealand manager Peter Elms. “Quarantine-free travel does rely on people … to do the right thing and comply with the rules,” he later told RNZ.

“In this case what happened was that the individual had a ticket booked from Perth to Sydney and then onwards to Auckland. At some stage, that ticket from Sydney to Auckland was cancelled and subsequently, he booked a separate ticket with a different airline on another flight from Sydney to Auckland.

“By the time border agencies had matched the two itineraries with the individual, he’d arrived in Auckland and we had to respond after his arrival.”

Prosecution was still a possibility, said Elms, but authorities were yet to question the individual.

We’re anticipating the usual 1pm Wednesday stand-up today – fronted by Ashley Bloomfield and Ayesha Verrall – will answer any outstanding questions.

7.50am: National Party election review reveals stronger focus on diversity

An 18-page, abridged, version of the National Party’s election review has been leaked to Newshub’s Tova O’Brien, revealing a plan to return to power in 2023.

The review was ordered after the Opposition’s dismal 2020 election campaign saw National gutted, with all other parties in parliament picking up an electoral boost.

According to the report, the party intends to focus on boosting diversity across the board – including Māori representation.

That’s why National recently announced plans to stand in the Māori seats in 2023. Te Tiriti is not currently included or referenced in the party constitution, but the report recommends changing that.

More broadly speaking, the party list needs to be used “to bring in diverse, high-quality talent regardless of the election result,” reads the report.

Unsurprisingly, concerns around leadership are also noted in the review. “The (Election Review) Panel reported that strengthening leadership is a key task for the Party. Leadership at all levels of the party needs to be considered to ensure adequate support and upskilling is available, and existing leaders set the right example.”

Speaking on RNZ this morning, Collins said the document obtained by Newshub was “publicly released to all members” and denied it had been leaked. She said that whether any of the recommendations are implemented will depend on the membership. “We’ve got thousands of members and the last thing I want to do is to try and prejudge,” she said.

Asked to defend the current lack of Te Tiriti in the party constitution, Collins once again diverted to the “democratic process of the party” and said it would be up to members if they wanted to bring it in.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Significant criticism of emergency housing conditions has been made by the minister with the responsibility for ending homelessness. Radio NZ’s political editor Jane Patterson reports Green co-leader Marama Davidson has described some living situations as “inhumane”, and that the current system that involves huge and constant payments to motels is unacceptable. There have been plenty of reports recently that suggest motels treat emergency housing guests like crap – a recent One News piece by John Campbell noted some pretty poor conditions, even if some of the tenants quoted were simply happy to be off the street. But this isn’t a new issue at all either – a Stuff investigation from 2019 found basically the same story.

The issue in simple terms is this: The government currently spends astonishingly large sums of money, to house vulnerable people in conditions that make their lives worse, particularly if there are children living in those situations. Being in such conditions makes it much harder for those vulnerable people to get their lives back on track. And the most heartbreaking aspect is that this wheel will just keep turning, with no real solution in sight. A story from Stuff this morning notes that the financial costs (and the associated human cost) are set to continue long into the foreseeable future. All the progress on homelessness generally to date has been far too slow to keep up with demand.

On the politics of this, nobody comes out looking good. National has been making a big song and dance about how dire things are, but it was their party that introduced the policy in the first place. While National housing spokesperson Nicola Willis talks about the public nuisance that some motel guests are causing, her party colleague Todd McClay wants them booted out of Rotorua hotels so that the town can take advantage of the travel bubble. A term and a bit of Labour being in charge hasn’t substantively improved anything, and if you look at the ballooning social housing waitlist, things are arguably getting worse. Meanwhile because this is an MSD issue, rather than a Housing ministry issue, the comments from Davidson demonstrate how little power her party has to influence the government. I’m not suggesting that our political class doesn’t care about the plight of people living in these conditions, I’m just saying their efforts to address it have so far been totally inadequate.

A broad review has been launched by the government into local government, particularly looking at questions of what they do and how they’re funded. As is often the way when it comes to something needing meaty analysis, this by Bernard Hickey gets right to the heart of the issues. In particular, paying for growth is something that hasn’t kept pace with demand and must be addressed, particularly because of the strain a lack of growth funding puts on other areas of society, like housing and transport.