Live updates, July 28: ‘Vaccination is the key to our freedom’ – Sydney faces another month of lockdown

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 28, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.05am: ‘Vaccination is the key to our freedom’ – Sydney faces another month of lockdown

Sydney is set to face another month of lockdown after a record number of new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday.

According to The Guardian, New South Wales reported 172 Covid-19 cases compared with 145 a day earlier. Scarily, at least 60 of those were infectious while in the community. Another two deaths were also reported, both women in their 80s who had not been vaccinated.

The announcement comes after thousands marched Sydney’s streets over the weekend, protesting against lockdown.

New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian issued a plea to get the jab. “Vaccination is the key to our freedom,” she said. “Getting jabs in arms is a key part of our strategy. I want August to be the month where everyone comes forward to get the jab. That is key to us being able to see what September looks like.

“I don’t think anyone can deny that the vaccination rate is absolutely key to how we live life in NSW.”

Despite the lockdown being extended, the Daily Telegraph has reported that restrictions will not be tightened.

Meanwhile, restrictions have today lifted in both Victoria and South Australia after smaller outbreaks of the delta variant.

7.30pm: Top stories from The Bulletin

Groundwater in Canterbury appears to be increasingly unhealthy from the presence of nitrates, a consequence in part of intensive dairy farming. Stuff’s Amber Allott reports that while a survey of more than 300 wells found the average nitrate level was below international standards, 13 wells in the Ashburton area alone were above those international standards. On a limited base of data, just under half of wells had increasing concentrations of nitrate. There are also questions around those standards in the first place, and whether they’re set too high to start with.

What are the effects of nitrates?Radio NZ’s Farah Hancock had a piece unpacking this with experts around the start of the year, and if high nitrate concentrations are in drinking water it’s a real worry. The current standards are set around avoiding “blue baby syndrome”, which is fatal and as bad as it sounds. But even at lower concentrations, nitrates have been linked with higher rates of bowel cancer, which is unusually prevalent in dairy-heavy Canterbury and Southland. A Waikato version of that story was published more recently by LDR Andy Campbell. And as Dr Mike Joy and Dr Michael Baker wrote in 2019, high nitrate concentrations also have an impact on ecosystem health.

High nitrate levels don’t necessarily have to be an outcome of farming – it’s more a question of the fertiliser used. Greenpeace campaigner Steve Abel recently pointed the finger at the companies Ravensdown and Ballance, who supply the vast majority of synthetic fertiliser in NZ. 1News had a piece on the fallout from that claim, with the companies stressing that a ban on synthetic nitrogen would do immense economic damage. It should also be noted that farming industry lobby groups are aware of the issue and trying to address it. Dairy NZ boss Tim Mackle said an immense amount of research is currently going into solving nitrogen loss.

Further wastewater testing in New Plymouth has found no additional evidence of Covid-19, reports our live updates. There are also no reports of community cases. However, testing rates remain fairly low across the region. And the local iwi Ngati Ruanui put a release out yesterday morning wondering why New Plymouth wastewater was being tested, but not that of places like Pātea or Hāwera. On Covidy stuff generally, Justin Giovannetti’s piece this morning about how some countries are getting ahead of the need to do mass vaccination is worth a read.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here