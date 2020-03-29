Covid-19 live updates, March 29: Mitigation path ‘appalling’

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

10am: Mitigation path ‘appalling’ – Michael Baker

Public health academic Michael Baker has been on RNZ this morning. It’s worth reiterating the basis for the lockdown now in place. In response to a listener suggestion that it would make more sense to keep over-70s and the vulnerable in isolation, while the rest gained immunity, Baker, of the University of Otago, explained that such a “mitigation” strategy, such as originally adopted in the UK, had now “abandoned anywhere it’s been considered”. It meant people of all ages lost their lives. It would be “appalling to go down that path”.

Most countries had “really underestimated this”, Baker said. At first “chasing after the virus”, New Zealand’s decision to jump ahead to an “elimination strategy” via lockdown gave us a fighting chance of restoring some version of normal life faster, he said.

9am: The day ahead

Sunday quiz: who is this?

It is, of course, the inimitable Dr Ashley Bloomfield, director-general of health. He’s expected to return after a day off yesterday, fronting the daily briefing. Unless there’s a change to the recent pattern, that will be at 1pm. At 3pm, the prime minister will appear for her daily media briefing at the Beehive. We’ll be watching both, and update with all the important details quicker than you can say Ashley Bloomfield is founding member of the Wellington Menace mountain biking group.

7.45am: International roundup

Mōrena, welcome to our rolling updates for Sunday March 29 in lockdown New Zealand.

In the US, Donald Trump has said he is considering an “enforceable quarantine” of states including New York and New Jersey, to prevent people from the “hot spot” states travelling to other parts of the country. Asked about the remarks, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said: “I don’t even know what that means … I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable. I don’t even like the sound of it.”

Russia will close its borders completely as tomorrow. According to the state media outlet RT, the number of cases in Russia now numbers 1,264, with “up to seven” deaths.

The medical director of Britain’s National Health Service has said “we will have done very well” if the number of dead in Britain from Covid-19 is kept under 20,000. More than 1,000 people have now died in the UK.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy has seen its death toll rise over 10,000. Spain has passed 5,800, France is now more than 2,300. Globally, this is what the daily increase in confirmed cases looks like (and the impact around the world), via the Johns Hopkins dashboard:

