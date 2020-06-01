Live updates, June 1: Tenth straight day of zero new Covid-19 cases in NZ

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

1.00pm: Tenth straight day of zero new Covid-19 cases in NZ

For the tenth straight day there are zero new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. One known active case remains, the Ministry of Health has announced in a press release.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, with confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504. The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1,481. Only one case remains active. The person is not in hospital.

Yesterday only 626 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to 281,609.

“Lower testing volumes are regularly observed over holiday weekends, and we recognise that this alert level two Queen’s Birthday, people will have been taking the advantage of the renewed ability to travel and enjoy a break within New Zealand,” said the ministry statement.

However we want to encourage and remind everyone that if they have any respiratory symptoms, they should seek advice from Healthline, their GP or after-hours clinic about getting tested. Testing is free. As we’ve done to date, we’ll keep our testing approach under constant review to respond to any changes, and New Zealanders can be assured that testing will continue to be a tool against Covid-19.”

It continued: “The ministry has requested that DHBs continue to ensure equitable access to testing for those who have symptoms consistent with Covid-19. Each DHB will be making its own decisions on how best to provide testing over the coming weeks and this may involve a mix of CBACs [Community Based Assessment Centres], mobile services, primary care and other community-based testing. Each DHB will determine when and if it is appropriate for them to close their CBACs, while ensuring that testing is available. As at Friday there were 64 active CBACs operating around the country and 105 designated practices, including mobile clinics, providing assessments and swabbing.”

An updated testing strategy will be considered by cabinet this week, said the ministry. “We anticipate any updates on this strategy should be publicly available by mid-June.”

12.45pm: NZ Covid update imminent

9.45am: Level one pressure from Muller

Following calls from Winston Peters, Amy Adams and others, the new National leader Todd Muller has amplified the pressure for expediting a shift to alert level one. “Kiwis have made enormous sacrifices to flatten the curve, but if their efforts still aren’t enough to move to level one then the government must explain why,” said Muller in a statement. “It has been more than a week since the last confirmed case of Covid-19. There are fewer cases now than there was before any restrictions were put in place. The government has a duty to speak with one voice on such a critical issue, but all Kiwis are hearing now is mixed messages from the prime minister and her deputy.”

In a post for The Spinoff, microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles has explained the dangers of moving too quickly to level one, which would in effect mean a return to normal life but with the border restrictions remaining. “We’ve only just opened up our bars and nightclubs and increased our gathering sizes,” she writes. “If the virus is out there, we’ve just increased its opportunities to show us where it’s at. Now we just need to wait to see what happens.”

9.10am: Gong!

To mark the miracle of the Queen getting two birthdays a year, the annual alphabet soup of honours has been served to the great and the good.

Medical scientist and Cure Kids founder Robert Elliott gets a knighthood. So does tā moko artist, composer and Māori arts champion Professor Derek Lardelli. A damehood goes to Karen Poutasi, former boss of the NZQA and health executive. And one to Jane Harding for services to neonatology and perinatology – work with babies, pregnant women and new mothers. And another to Aroha Hohipera Reriti-Crofts, a member of the Māori Women’s Welfare League since 1968, for services to Māori and the community.

Other New Zealanders gonging it up this morning are former All Black captain Kieran Read, Hurricanes talisman Taika Waititi, former MP Georgina Beyer, and the recently retired police commissioner Mike Bush. Then there’s horse racing veteran David Ellis, and genius novelists Elizabeth Knox and Tessa Duder.

You can read the full 178-strong gong list here.

8.30am: Black Lives Matter march in Auckland today

Protest and violence continue to erupt across the United States following the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd, who died pleading “I can’t breathe” as a police officer pushed his knee into his neck for nine minutes. Most recently, Donald Trump, a president whose pronouncements have emboldened white supremacists, announced that Antifa was to blame for the unrest and would be named a terrorist organisation, despite the fact that he lacks the authority to do so, and Antifa is not an organisation (it would be “like calling ‘bird-watching’ an organisation”, explained one expert).

Antifa is short for “anti-fascist”.

In New Zealand, a “Black Lives Matter: March for solidarity” is being held from 3.30pm at Aotea Square in Auckland, protesters planning to march to the US consulate near Britomart. “We can’t sit by and watch people suffer without doing anything. The aim of the protest is simple: we want to put pressure on our government from the local level, right up to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to publicly condemn the acts of violence and state-sanctioned murder against African Americans in the United States,” say organisers. “We also want to call attention to the problem of the militarisation of the New Zealand police”, a reference to the controversial trial that saw armed police response squads in South Auckland.

Participants are asked to observe social distancing and wear masks and gloves to adhere to Covid-19 requirements. Organisers have also set up a contract tracing register.

Meanwhile the The Green Party has this morning released a statement saying New Zealand’s justice system shares the structural racism motivating the US protests. Justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman noted that Māori experience more arrests, more prosecutions, longer jail sentences, more brutality, and deaths, than Pākehā in similar circumstances. “The disease of state based discrimination is not constrained to American borders. We must acknowledge that here in New Zealand, at every single step of the justice system, Māori face increased discrimination”, she said.

Party co-leader Marama Davidson said police violence in the US serves as a warning about the dangers of arming New Zealand’s officers. “The Green Party, Māori leaders and the local community all raised concerns during this trial. As a mother with Māori teenagers living in a trial area I genuinely feared for the safety of my two sons.”

7.45am: Global cases surpass 6 million

Another grim pandemic milestone has seen the number of confirmed cases worldwide pass 6 million, according to the Johns Hopkins dashboard. The total, which records confirmed cases and so significantly under-counts the true spread, now stands at 6,120,740.

There are 1,784,824 cases in the US, 498,440 in Brazil, 405,843 in Russia and 276,156 in Britain. The global death toll is 371,041, with more than 100,000 of those in the US.

It puts into perspective the situation in New Zealand, where zero new cases have been recorded across the last nine days and only one known active case remains. An update is expected from the Ministry of Health via a statement today at 1pm. We’ll have that here as soon as it lands.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There was no change to any of the main numbers, with no new cases for the ninth day in a row and one active case remaining.

The prime minister’s chief science adviser Juliet Gerrard said New Zealand’s borders could re-open soon, provided authorities are selective about which countries to allow in, and quick to change the rules if case numbers spike.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker called on the government to set up a centre for disease control to coordinate future health responses.

Virologist Siouxsie Wiles made the case for staying at alert level two, saying it’s imperative the country doesn’t squander the gains it has made.

An earthquake struck near New Plymouth. It measured 4.9 in magnitude and hit at a depth of 11km.

Protests raged across the US over the killing of George Floyd. Police drove into a crowd in New York, and demonstrators clashed with Secret Service agents outside the White House.

Catch up with yesterday’s developments here.