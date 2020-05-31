Live updates, May 31: First ever crewed space launch by a private company

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.40am: The other global success stories on Covid-19

New Zealand is often hailed as a global success story when it comes to its Covid-19 pandemic response, but several countries have even more impressive statistics. Mongolia hasn’t had a single death from the virus, and has no cases of community transmission. Now CNN has written on Vietnam, which has recorded just 328 cases of Covid-19 and no deaths, despite having several dense cities and a population of 97 million. Some are skeptical about those numbers, but a Ho Chi Minh City infectious diseases doctor Guy Thwaites told the outlet they match what he is seeing on the ground. “I go to the wards every day, I know the cases, I know there has been no death,” he said.

8.15am: The story behind SpaceX’s spacesuits

If you want to know more about the distinctive spacesuits Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken wore for the SpaceX launch this morning, BusinessInsider has written on the design process. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he and his team spent three years designing the suits to “look good and work well”. That task is harder than it sounds. As the story says, “spacesuits are essentially complex, personalised, human-shaped spacecraft”. SpaceX’s suits were a collaboration between Jose Fernandez, a costume designer for superhero movies such as The Avengers, and technical experts.

8am: First ever crewed space launch by a private company

SpaceX has carried out the first ever crewed space launch by a private company. Two NASA astronauts are in orbit aboard a rocket designed by the company founded by Elon Musk after a launch at Cape Canaveral in Florida this morning. The astronauts, Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken, now have a 24-hour journey ahead of them to get to the International Space Station.

The launch happened on time at 7.22am (3.22pm US Eastern Time). Everything has gone to plan so far, with three stages of the launch being carried out without issue. A first booster rocket separated from the Falcon-9 rocket shortly after liftoff, and landed on a barge. The Crew Dragon module, which the astronauts are on board, separated from Falcon-9 around 7.40am. The rocket is due to dock at the ISS at around 2.30pm tomorrow.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There was no change to any of the main numbers, with no new cases for the eighth day in a row and one active case remaining.

US president Donald Trump followed through on threats to withdraw from the World Health Organisation, saying China had “total control” over the global health body.

National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Amy Adams joined the chorus of politicians calling for a quicker move to alert level one, hours after epidemiologist Sir David Skegg was quoted in the Weekend Herald as saying “people who advocate a move to level one straight away are either ignorant or indulging in political posturing”.

Covid-19 testing centres began closing their doors, with GPs expected to take over the majority of testing in the next couple of weeks.

The New Zealand Warriors became the country’s first major professional sports team to return to competition following the Covid-19 shutdown, playing the St George Illawarra Dragons in Australia – and making NRL history in the process with a spectacular 18-10 victory.

