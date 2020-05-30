Live updates, May 30: Calls to hasten move to level one; Trump withdraws US from WHO

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

10.30am: Amy Adams calls for quicker move to level one

National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Amy Adams has told Newshub Nation that New Zealand should be moving to alert level one much sooner than is planned. “It’s not good enough for the prime minister to say we’re thinking about it in four weeks,” she said on the current affairs show this morning. “I think we should be looking at level one now – businesses need clarity and certainty.”

On Monday, Jacinda Ardern announced that cabinet had decided to keep the country in alert level two for four weeks, with June 22 the earliest date for a potential move down to level one. On Wednesday, deputy prime minister Winston Peters criticised the decision, telling Newstalk ZB the country should be in level one now.

Adams, who was planning to retire from parliament after the upcoming election but changed her mind to stay on as number three behind Todd Muller and Nikki Kaye in the new National lineup, also defended Muller’s shambolic first few days as leader, rating his first week in the job “a strong eight and a half” out of ten.

9.45am: Wall withdraws from Manurewa seat

Labour’s Louisa Wall has announced she will not contest the Manurewa seat she has held since 2011 in this year’s election. Instead the MP will be standing for the party list, RNZ reports. In a statement, Wall said she was withdrawing her nomination “in order to bring to an end disagreement over the contested nomination process for the South Auckland seat”. The MP had been pursuing legal action against her own party over a late nomination.

9.00am: New Zealand on verge of joining ‘Covid-free club’

New Zealand is on the verge of having zero active cases of Covid-19, after case numbers were updated yesterday there was just one remaining active case in the country and no new cases recorded for a full week. Today’s daily update is due at the usual time of 1pm.

The country’s first case of Covid-19 was recorded on February 28th, and at the peak there were 929 active cases. If and when that number returns to zero, New Zealand will join a small group of countries in the “Covid-free club”. On The Spinoff this morning, Josie Adams looks at who else is in that club, and how New Zealand compares.

8.45am: Monkeys steal Covid-19 test samples

Like something from the start of a pandemic movie, a gang of monkeys in India mobbed a health worker and stole blood samples from coronavirus tests, the Guardian reports. The monkeys scampered up nearby trees, where they were filmed and posted to social media. The three stolen blood samples were later recovered undamaged, the superintendent of Meerut Medical College told AFP. “We don’t think there is any risk of contamination or spread,” they said.

8.30am: South Korea closes schools again as new cases spike

More than 250 South Korean schools have been forced to close again just days after reopening following the country’s largest daily spike in new cases in two months. The BBC reports 79 new cases were recorded in South Korea on Thursday, most of which could be traced to an outbreak at a distribution warehouse in the city of Bucheon, near Seoul. Schools in Bucheon closed again as a result, with others in Seoul postponing their reopenings.

8.15am: Trump withdraws US from WHO, lays blame for pandemic with China

Donald Trump has announced he is terminating the United States’ relationship with the World Health Organisation, saying China has “total control” over the global health body. In a nine-and-a-half-minute address, the US president blamed the Chinese government’s “cover up” response to Covid-19 for the spread of the virus which has now caused over 100,000 deaths in the United States.

“We have detailed the reforms that [the WHO] must make and engaged with them directly but they have refused to act,” Trump said. “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organisation and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were zero new cases of Covid-19 and only one remaining active case.

The government announced a $175 million package to help the arts and music industry recover from the effects of Covid-19, including an iteration of the disestablished PACE scheme, or the ‘artists’s dole’.

National announced a bold new policy that would award a cash payment to businesses that hire new staff of $10,000 per new employee, capped at $100,000 per business. The scheme would run from November 2020 to March 2021.

A new study is being rolled out in the Southern DHB region of a Covid-19 blood test that can check for past exposure to the virus by indicating if a person has antibodies from previous infection. Scientists expect the test to reveal some cases of Covid-19 that were missed because of initial rules around swab testing.

Despite reporting an increased first-half-year profit on last year, Tower Insurance are proposing 108 job cuts of their 700 staff due to a self-service platform.

At noon yesterday the maximum group size for social gatherings under alert level two changed from 10 to 100.

