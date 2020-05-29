Live updates, May 29: A new blood test could see Covid cases rise

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

10.45am: New Covid-19 antibody blood test could see cases rise

A new test, named the Abbott antibody test, can check for past exposure to Covid-19 by indicating if a person has antibodies to the virus from previous infection, RNZ reports.

The research was conducted by Southern Community Labs, the Southern District Health Board, and the universities of Auckland and Otago, and scientists expect the test to reveal some cases of Covid-19 that were missed because of initial rules around swab testing.

The clinical microbiologist leading the study, Dr Arlo Upton, said the Southern DHB region was chosen because of its high infection rate per population, and that they were targeting people who had already been tested rather than randomly sampling the population.

For an explainer on how the different types of test work, read Siouxsie Wiles’ post here.

10.20am: Significant job losses at Tower Insurance

Despite reporting a first-half-year profit of $14.9 million (a $3 million increase on last year), Tower Insurance are proposing 108 job cuts, Stuff reports.

Tower currently has 700 employees. Chief executive, Richard Harding says the company is focusing on its digital channels and self-service portal, but the “recessionary environment” meant growth would be lower than planned. 96% of the company’s 700 employees are currently working remotely.

Tower announced its plans to push engagement with their new digital platform earlier in the month, which was created by California-based automation firm Ushur.

9.00am: Arts funding missed opportunity

The prime minister announced an arts package yesterday that includes $25 million to be allocated by Creative NZ, on top of the $16 million Covid response fund that has been offering rolling support throughout the Covid crisis.

Academics are saying it’s a missed opportunity to invest in the future of the arts rather than just “pumping a little bit of extra cash into the arts sector”, as Peter O’Connor from the University of Auckland put it.

“For example, the $220 million boost to sports immediately announced after the budget. There was a short-, medium- and long-term strategy. There’s no discernible strategy for the arts,” he told RNZ’s Susie Ferguson this morning.

“There’s no sense of how the arts might be part of a wider government plan on how the arts could contribute to, for example, health, regional and community rejuvenation, corrections, education and development, or tourism.”

Paul Millar from the University of Canterbury’s College of Arts, also argues for bolder investment in the arts here on The Spinoff.

7.45am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

The final form of a major package of freshwater reforms was announced yesterday, and it was notable how little anger came from certain quarters. Throughout this process, the battle over freshwater reforms has been cast as something of an existential crisis for the farming world – and in some cases, the new rules as they originally stood would have resulted in farmers going out of businesses. That seems like a much lower risk now, with some of the key components of the rules being watered down.

It’s not necessarily over, or course, and some aspects are likely to be revisited. But the feedback process that took place last year was an example of how politics should work – a proposal was formulated for new rules, officials toured the country to gather up views from those who would be directly affected, and then changed the proposals accordingly. As Stuff reports, Dairy NZ are welcoming large swathes of the changes, even if they’re concerned that controversial dissolved inorganic nitrogen rules could still be introduced – but according to Politik, those rules are now very unlikely to be applied at a blanket level, rather being set according to catchments. Chris Allen from Federated Farmers told The Spinoff yesterday that the key thing they want now is pragmatism in implementation.

On the other hand, ecologists aren’t seeing much to cheer about. Writing on The Spinoff, Dr Russell Death is deeply disappointed about how the final balance of interests has shaken down, and is dismissive of the prospects of this resulting in long-term waterway restoration. And there were some really interesting expert comments contained within the Science Media Centre’s roundup, that are worth quoting at length.

A pay equity settlement for teacher aides has been agreed, and will now go out to the workforce for approval. Radio NZ reports it stems from a claim first lodged in 2016, and will affect about 22,000 people. Education minister Chris Hipkins has described it as a “milestone” for frontline workers, and the NZEI Union say they’re delighted with the outcome.

Further concerns are being raised about a bill that would allow the government to apply censorship filters to the internet, reports Marc Daalder of Newsroom. In the view of internal affairs minister Tracey Martin, it would allow violent terrorist or extremist content to be blocked, if the chief censor deemed it objectionable – the primary example of this of course being the video streamed by the March 15 murderer. But Internet NZ argues giving the government these sorts of filtering powers isn’t consistent with the maintenance of a free and open internet, and “isn’t justified by the problem that we’re trying to solve here.”

More sewage issues have erupted for Wellington, with a pipe bursting just outside the Wellington Central police station, reports the Dominion Post. This time around, only a small amount of sewage has ended up in the harbour, and at the time of writing the leak is understood to be contained. Meanwhile, this is a very human story from Radio NZ’s Hamish Cardwell about the engineers who flew into Wellington from Germany in January to help fix the city’s problem – and then ended up having to ride out a global pandemic here.

There’s water coming out of the taps in Kaikohe at least, but locals aren’t particularly keen on the taste, reports Stuff’s Denise Piper. The town in a heavily drought-stricken part of Northland has had restrictions in place for about nine months now, and the lake that emergency supplies have been sourced from has had algal blooms recently. As such, it needs to be treated extensively before being safe to drink, which also delayed the arrival of new supplies.

Even the Hauraki Gulf recreational crayfish take being cut in half is unlikely to save the fishery. The NZ Herald reports the fishery is being described as “functionally extinct”, and the wider ecosystem is in serious danger of collapse. Recreational fishing group Legasea says it is evidence that the quota system for commercial fisheries has failed. And a marine scientist quoted in the story said what is really needed is for the fishery to get a proper break.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for the sixth day in a row, and the total number of active cases dropped to just eight, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced.

The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 rose by one to 22, however, following the death of a woman in her 90s at St Margaret’s rest home in Auckland at the weekend. The woman was part of the St Margaret’s cluster however was regarded as having recovered from Covid-19 at the time of her death.

Health unions urged Worksafe to open an investigation into the Covid-19 outbreak at Waitākere Hospital last month. Worksafe has said it wouldn’t be investigating as the Waitematā District Health Board had already done its own review and changes had been made.

The government announced a new $91 million relief package for the arts and culture sector.

Winston Peters repeated his call to ignore the experts and fast-track the trans-Tasman bubble.

New figures released by Stats NZ showed job numbers fell by 37,500 in April 2020, a record drop.

The government announced a $700 million plan to clean up the country’s waterways.

A study conducted by the University of Otago found the vast majority of those who worked from home during lockdown said it didn’t affect their productivity and they wanted the option to continue outside the office. Retail groups, however, said the number of office workers still working from home was hurting CBD retailers.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates