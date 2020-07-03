Live updates, July 3: Hamish Walker defends racist release

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.55am: Walker say racist comments based on “fact”

Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker is defending a press release he sent yesterday that said up to 11,000 people could be heading south for managed isolation.

“These people are possibly heading for Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown from India, Pakistan and Korea.”

“I’ve already had many calls, texts and emails from residents who do not want people in quarantine in Queenstown,” it reads.

Walker said his comments weren’t racist because those are the countries infected New Zealanders will be coming from. He told RNZ his source was informed by “the DHB”.

“That is fact, nothing more than that,” he said.

Cabinet minister Megan Woods and Air Commodore Darryn Webb only yesterday announced feasibility studies into Dunedin and Queenstown as isolation centres. Woods says she has no idea where the 11,000 figure came from, and joined now-health minister Chris Hipkins and Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins in describing Walker’s comments as a “racist dogwhistle”.

Hawkins wrote on his Facebook last night, accompanied by a picture of the press release:

“Hey Hamish Walker MP for Clutha-Southland: how about you leave Dunedin out of your racist dog whistle eh?

“And you spelled “citizens” wrong.”

8.05am: Gluckman ‘We have to open the border eventually’

The border can’t stay closed forever, Professor Sir Peter Gluckman told RNZ’s Corin Dann this morning.

Gluckman, founder of the Liggins Institute and former science advisor to the prime minister, said that one or two cases in the community was “inevitable”. He said unless New Zealanders are prepared to stay in isolation for two years, we’re going to have to find solutions to opening the border.

He recommended a similar system to Taiwan’s: “They test people before they get on the plane… they have to have a Visa to come… they test after they’ve flown. They ascertain whether they’ve come from a country like New Zealand, which has low spread, and then they determine how many days in quarantine they require, whether it’s five, seven or 14. And they continue with testing and contact tracing after that.”

Gluckman admitted New Zealand’s contact tracing systems aren’t strong enough yet to carry such a system and suggested we look overseas once more to solutions such as the Covid card.

It has been a day of reshuffling at parliament, with both major parties making significant moves. We’ll start with Labour, because theirs involves the government. David Clark is no longer the health minister, after resigning yesterday morning. It was a resignation that everyone sort of knew would be coming sooner or later, truth be told, after the transgressions during lockdown meant he was on borrowed time. And he went out with dignity, thanking frontline health workers and ministry staff for their service.

Clark will still be standing in the Dunedin constituency at the election. And there is hope from his predecessor in that seat Pete Hodgson that Clark could one day make a return to cabinet, reports the ODT. He believed that despite the high profile blunders, “he has been, in my view, a very successful minister of health”. In particular, Clark’s colleagues are highlighting the work he did to increase mental health support in the health system. Our political editor Justin Giovannetti has done an excellent job explaining the politics of it all, particularly the strangeness of the health minister having to go after what for all intents and purposes was a pretty successful government effort on Covid-19.

The new health minister – until the election at least – will be incumbent education and state services minister Chris Hipkins. Why him, when he’s already rather busy? Newshub reports that PM Ardern says it’s basically a case of him being a safe pair of hands – “the reason I chose Minister Hipkins is in part because of the experience he has with an operational ministry of significant scale but also his role in state services,” to use her exact quote. Hipkins told Checkpoint that he believes it is possible to do both jobs, but certainly won’t be doing both forever.

After New Zealand MP’s criticised the draconian new security law imposed on Hong Kong by China, a warning has come back from the embassy, reports Amelia Wade for the NZ Herald. Foreign minister Winston Peters expressed serious concerns about the legislation, saying it is “a critical moment for fundamental human rights and freedoms protected in Hong Kong for generations”. In response, the Chinese embassy in NZ told the country to “stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs”. Hundreds of arrests of protesters have been made in the city since the law passed, and we’ll have much more coverage in today’s edition of the Bulletin World Weekly for Spinoff members.

The long investigation into the culture of Oranga Tamariki has continued, with a team of Newsroom’s investigative journalists releasing another deeply troubling feature. The piece looks at how social workers are pushed to toe the line and not speak out against issues they encounter, with flow-on effects that hurt children already living in hardship. A key quote: “Stand up and you stand alone,” as one Oranga Tamariki staffer explained, “it’s way easier to just keep your head down and not make yourself a target”. Māori leaders are furious at what has been uncovered, reports Te Ao News, and there have been calls for those at the top to be removed so that the organisation’s culture can be overhauled.

I’m bumping this story up to the news section from sport, because it’s starting to get very big and hairy. The NZ Herald reports the government has suspended funding to Emirates Team NZ while various investigations are undertaken. There wasn’t much more to the statement than that because of reasons of commercial sensitivity and not wanting to undermine the investigations, but it shows MBIE are getting increasingly worried about the situation. Meanwhile, NZME has been served an injunction against publishing details of a report commissioned by the Crown into the spending of public money, which the media company says it will fight on the grounds of public interest.

Rough sleeping was virtually eliminated during the Covid-19 lockdown, so could the problem actually be fixed for good with the right political will? That’s the question addressed by this fascinating episode of The Detail, which draws on the knowledge of NZ Herald social issues reporter Isaac Davison and NGO worker Aaron Hendry. It was one of those situations that showed that it isn’t inevitable for people to suffer terribly, and perhaps should have to suffer in the future either. It was also another example of how New Zealand’s Covid-19 response was far more humane than many comparable countries.

Two new cases of Covid-19 were detected in managed isolation facilities. Six cases have recovered, so the total number of active cases is now 18.

David Clark resigned from his role as the minister of health. Chris Hipkins, the minister of education, will take over the portfolio until the election in September.

The government signalled it would reinstate compassionate exemptions from managed isolation facilities as soon as next week.

National Party leader Todd Muller announced a minor party reshuffle, with Shane Reti promoted to 13th position and former leader Simon Bridges to 17th. Bridges has also been given the party’s foreign affairs portfolio.

School principals called for border exemptions for overseas teachers, warning of a potential teacher shortage next year if not. Education minister Chris Hipkins said he wasn’t writing the idea off.

The quarantine facility housing most of New Zealand’s active cases of Covid-19, Jet Park Hotel, was evacuated after a steam cleaner set off the fire alarms.

