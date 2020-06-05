Live updates, June 5: Gisborne council rescinds Endeavour replica decision

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.55am: Gisborne council backtracks statues

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz has admitted that the the Gisborne District Council was wrong to approve the installation of two replicas of Captain Cook’s ship Endeavour without public (and specifically iwi) consultation. The decision was passed 11 to three last week.

Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust spokesperson Amohaere Houkamau told RNZ this morning she was “amazed and then appalled” it could have happened, especially as the council had been working closely with all four local iwi on the area’s Covid response.

“I was surprised that the council would be foolhardy in not discussing the issue with us. But it’s no surprise really, that after they thought about it they overturned their original decision,” she said.

An Extraordinary Operations Committee Meeting next Wednesday will be held to officially rescind the idea.

8.30am: Online psychic’s dangerous health claims

New Zealand-based “psychic healer” Jeanette Wilson has made spurious claims about how to treat Covid and other medical issues, according to a video captured in a private online group. Wilson asserted that an untested supplement could “line the lungs” to prevent Covid-19, and that the virus could be treated with antibiotics.

8.00am: International headlines overnight

The four officers involved in the death of George Floyd now face charges. Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second degree murder. The two officers that helped restrain him and one officer that stood by were not charged initially, but now face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

During his eulogy at a memorial service for Floyd, civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton announced plans for a march on Washington August 28 and talked about his death being a catalyst for change. You can watch the full memorial service here.

While the US protests over police violence continue, Covid cases are still rising steadily, according to the Johns Hopkins dashboard. There are now 1,861,966 cases in the US, 584,016 in Brazil, 440,538 in Russia and 283,075 in Britain. The global death toll is 371,041, with more than 100,000 of those in the US.

The total, which records confirmed cases and so significantly under-counts the true spread, now stands at 6,573,286.

Thousands of Hong Kongers defied a police ban to gather mark the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Contrasted with recent weeks where police have used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse gatherings, police reportedly stayed out of sight for Thursday’s vigil.

7.40am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

It’s Friday, and there hasn’t been a lot of it recently, so we’re going to start with sport today. Don’t worry, it’s really more a story about the allocation of resources. Millions of dollars worth of government support has been divided up by Sport NZ, and while it is an initial spend of much more to come, some have done much better than others out of it. And one sport has missed out, right at a time that it would have really helped.

The big traditional codes have done well out of the allocation. In domestic competitions, Netball NZ has got $2.2 million for the ANZ Premiership, and NZ Rugby has got $1.25 million for Super Rugby Aotearoa. That money is tied to restarting the competitions, and as Stuff’s Mark Geenty reports, it is causing a rethink for netball’s major competition taking place behind closed doors. In overseas leagues, the Phoenix and Warriors have got $950k and $200k respectively. Stuff’s Mark Geenty (again) reports that for the Phoenix especially, the money was probably the difference between staying or folding. Even though the club was in a much more stable position within the competition before Covid-19, the halt to a promising season put extreme pressures on the finances.

Rugby’s finances are extremely tight, but Super Rugby Aotearoa is now offering a glimmer of hope. There have been major job and wage cuts throughout the system, the whole Heartland Championship is off for the year, and the great money maker of the All Blacks is looking shaky. The NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Chris Keall had an indicative piece: NZ Rugby owns a smaller share of Sky TV than it once did, because they didn’t participate in a recent capital raising share sale put on by the broadcaster. But the thing is, they both now have something the other is desperate for – a competition that people actually care about. And games will start taking place right when people are (probably) allowed to go into stadiums again, suggesting the competition could become a real phenomenon.

But basketball has once again missed out. It is a rapidly growing sport here, and has a ginormous international profile. Newshub reports the National Basketball League will basically be taking place as a pay per view TV event, out of one venue. The idea is to cash in on overseas leagues being suspended. ESPN’s game-breaker Adrian Wojnarowski reports that a 22 team NBA is being proposed, to start as late as July 31, meaning the NBL would have a clear run from late June. Their fault with Sport NZ was not having a finalised competition in place at the time of asking.

The basketball community might have reason to feel aggrieved at that. Stuff’s Marc Hinton reports the situation has been heavily criticised by NZ basketball boss Iain Potter, who is alleging “historical and institutional bias” against his sport. He’s got a point – even with only seven teams the NBL is a competition with a lot of history. Not all of it is proud, but a lot of it is, and that success has often been overlooked by the various gatekeepers of sport in this country.

The finances of sporting organisations will also be being hit by a loss of TAB revenue. That organisation itself is facing massive cuts, but it is also a source of funding for sport, as a share of money bet on competitions goes back towards the relevant national sporting organisation. That was raised as a major issue during the Epidemic Response Committee, Radio NZ reported at the time, with Netball NZ’s Jennie Wyllie saying that model needs a rethink.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

New Zealand saw its 13th consecutive day of no new cases of Covid-19.

All arrivals into the country will be tested for the coronavirus starting next week, it was announced.

Opposition leader Todd Muller continued to criticise the government for not moving to alert level one quicker, after a leaked cabinet paper showed it had now been more than 28 days since the last case linked to potential community transmission.

Deputy prime minister Winston Peters said the creation of the trans-Tasman bubble is currently in Australia’s hands, and that he didn’t agree the government’s contact tracing app should be mandatory for businesses.

The government announced new measures to help resolve commercial rent disputes, but the hospitality sector said the new legislation didn’t go far enough.

Discover Waitomo was allocated $4 million of the government’s Covid-19 tourism relief fund to safeguard its operations as the first round of funding was distributed from its tourism and sports packages.

Air New Zealand said it will introduce more domestic services in July and August, and Jetstar signalled its intention to begin flying again from next month.

The Blues announced the signing of rugby legend Dan Carter ahead of the start of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season next weekend.

