Covid-19 live updates, May 11: PM’s office addresses leaked email, Cabinet meets for level two decision

9.19am: PM’s office addresses leaked email

A leaked email which told ministers to dismiss media questions about the government’s Covid-19 response was a “clumsy instruction”, the prime minister’s office has told Stuff . Thomas Manch has new detail on the email from the prime minister’s senior advisor Rob Carr, which was leaked after the government carried out a widely criticised Friday afternoon document dump. The email instructed ministers to “dismiss” questions about the Cabinet papers provided the dump, saying the public had confidence in the government’s response. It said ministers could provide brief written responses to media questions, but those had to be signed off by the prime minister’s office.

A report from Thomas Manch says Carr’s email was mistakenly forwarded to public servants by someone in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC). An hour after it was sent, a DPMC staffer followed up with an email saying it was sent in error and asking the public servants to delete it. However, the email was leaked to media.

A spokesman for the prime minister told Stuff the email was “more about not re-litigating the past”. ‘It shouldn’t have been framed as dismissing … It was more a clumsy instruction,” he said. The spokesman insisted the government had been transparent during the Covid-19 response, saying prime minister Jacinda Ardern had fronted almost daily press briefings and carried out more interviews than usual. Government ministers were also available for media interviews every day, the spokesman said.

8.44am: Nurses call for urgent safety action at Waitākere Hospital

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation is calling for more urgent action to protect nurses at Waitākere Hospital. At least five healthcare workers at the hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 since patients from the St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home cluster were transferred there on April 17 and 18. One nurse became seriously ill and had to be admitted to hospital. Groups of more than 50 staff have had to be stood down on two separate occasions after having potential contact with a Covid-infected co-worker.

In an interview on Morning Report this morning, NZ Nurses Organisation spokeswoman Kate Weston said the hospital hadn’t done enough to reassure nurses they were safe. An investigation had been carried out into potential safety failings at the hospital, but its results had not yet been released, she said. “The issues are likely to come back to PPE. The type, the availability. We don’t know for sure what that is but we need to be making plans right now to make sure that nurses feel safe and are safe.”

Weston said it was possible problems had arisen when the hospital switched suppliers for their N-95 protective masks, but said she wasn’t certain on that point. She called for a WorkSafe investigation to go alongside the one carried out by Waitematā DHB.

Waitākere Hospital’s managers have received criticism for allowing nurses to transfer between caring for Covid-19 patients and working on other wards. Weston said several nurses had raised concerns about the practice. “They expressed a preference actually to stay with the Covid patients. So they weren’t shying away from their duty or their need to care. They were wanting to protect themselves and others by not being moved about,” she said. “They’re doing their job. They deserve to be safe. What’s happened that they have developed Covid?”

8.04am: Boris Johnson loosens lockdown rules, introduces alert system

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has announced a gradual loosening of his country’s Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. In an address to the nation this morning, Johnson urged people to go back to work if they can’t do their jobs from home. A rule restricting exercise to a single one-hour outing per day was scrapped. People are now allowed to go out as much as they want and meet as long as they stay 2m apart. However, many lockdown constraints stay in place. Bars and cafes remain closed. People are urged to stay off public transport. Border arrivals are set to be quarantined.

Johnson said these were just first tentative steps. He introduced a five-tier alert system similar to the one New Zealand instituted six weeks ago, and said that under today’s announcement, the country was moving from alert level four to alert level three. “This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week. Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures,” he said.

The UK’s official Covid-19 slogan was also changed from ‘stay at home’ to ‘stay alert’ as part of today’s changes. The move has been widely mocked on social media and criticised by politicians including Labour leader Keir Starmer. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said adopting the new slogan could have dire consequences. “For Scotland right now, given the fragility of the progress we have made, given the critical point we are at, it would be catastrophic for me to drop the ‘stay at home’ message, which is why I am not prepared to do it,” she said.

5.10am: Decision day for alert level shift

Today cabinet will determine if and when New Zealand will move from alert level three to alert level two. For more on that decision, see Toby Manhire’s post here. Also new on the site, Duncan Greive has assessed the extraordinary communications effort by the Ardern government here. And a big welcome to The Spinoff’s new political editor, Justin Giovannetti, whose arrival on our team, and to New Zealand, has been, well, unorthodox.

5.05am: $183 million boost to family violence support services

The government has announced more than $183 million in extra funding for services supporting family violence and elder abuse victims. Jan Logie, under-secretary to the minister of justice, said the extra money in Budget 2020 will go to services by Māori for Māori, agencies supporting victims of elder abuse, and programmes for people who use violence and want to change their behaviour. A further $19.9 million will go toward making sure cases of non-fatal strangulation can be properly investigated, and victims have access to trauma support services.

“Refuges, helplines, crisis services and many other organisations sit at the heart of our response to families who are experiencing violence,” Logie said. “At a time of national crisis we have never needed them more. We know this crisis has increased pressure to New Zealand families and that more victims are isolated.”

The Budget initiatives announced today are:

$183 million over the next four years for specialist family violence services. That includes: $142 million for services supporting victims of family violence $16 million for services to help perpetrators stop inflicting family violence $25 million in support for victims of elder abuse

$19.9 million to ensure victims of non-fatal strangulation can access trained medical trauma support practitioners and for forensic services necessary to gather the evidence needed to prosecute offenders.

5am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand, with one linked to the St Margaret’s cluster and the other linked to overseas travel.

Police confirmed they recorded 1051 breaches of the alert level three rules. Of those, 50 came between 6pm Friday and 6pm Saturday over the weekend.

Experts voiced concerns over the potential shift to alert level two. Te Pūnaha Matatini Professor Shaun Hendy and epidemiologist Michael Baker said it was too soon to rule out the possibility of undetected community transmission.

The government announced $160 million for Pharmac. The pre-Budget announcement by health minister David Clark said the money was for securing New Zealanders’ access to medicines.

Work & Income admitted it made a mistake denying an Auckland hotel worker a benefit because she’d received a redundancy payout. It now appears the agency has been getting it wrong for decades.

Read more in yesterday’s live updates here.