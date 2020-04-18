Covid-19 live updates, April 18: Government announces major PPE purchase; Trump endorses ‘liberate’ protestors

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

On the early shift: Duncan Greive

6.40am: China shows difficulty of economic life post-lockdown as Trump endorses ‘liberate’ protestors

A fascinating story from the Washington Post this morning covers the halting re-emergence of Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao, which has just had to back down from a relatively small increase in prices, prompted by extra costs associated with protecting customers. It looks at the difficulties of Sichuan hot pot – where customers cook their own meat and vegetables in a central broth – in a post-Covid-19 world, as well as the cultural place of hot pot, and the tension between. It comes as China’s first quarter GDP figures were announced, showing its economy contracted by -6.8% – an astonishing figure, in a country which has reported decades of smoothly linear growth, mostly well north of 5%. The two stories, one micro, the other macro, show just how complex post-lockdown life will be in the Covid-19 era.

That complexity and subtlety is not something US president Donald Trump seems overly concerned with. The growing trend of protestors in state capitols demanding the freedom to return to work, despite lockdown and a huge number of Covid-19 cases, has been boosted by a series of tweets through the night saying ‘liberate’ followed by various states, culminating in one reading “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” The tweets run against what was widely seen as a backdown of his earlier claim of the power to reopen the country should he wish. The US remains the global leader in cases and deaths, as this chart from Johns Hopkins shows.

The global number of confirmed cases stands at 2.2m, while the death toll is a few short of 150,000, an increase aided by China sharply revising up its death toll in Hubei to count non-hospital deaths attributed to the virus. The Guardian has a wrap of more key stats and stories from around the world.

5.00am: $200m PPE investment announced

The government is investing $200 million to ensure ongoing supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers, minister of health David Clark has announced this morning. He said $140 million of that had already been spent on orders this week.

“Already we have around 20 million masks, 9.4 million pairs of gloves, 1.2 million aprons and other items of PPE in stock – but we know we will need more in coming months,” Clark said, adding that the government was expecting delivery of around 75 million items of PPE into the country over the next two months. “That includes 17 million masks, more than two million gowns and coveralls and 13.8 million gloves.

The announcement comes after a survey of nurses released yesterday showed a high level of concern around access to adequate PPE.

Other investments announced by the Ministry of Health this morning include $26 million to support residential aged care providers keep Covid-19 out of their facilities, a boost of $35 million to the Pharmac budget for essential medicines and a further $15 million to the government’s ‘Unite Against Covid-19’ public health campaign.

Clark said he had asked Ministry of Health officials to consider what financial assistance may be required to assist other health and disability providers meet the costs of preparing for Covid-19.

5.00am: Yesterday’s key NZ stories

There were eight new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, and two further Covid-19 related deaths.

The two people who died were a man in his 90s at Waikato Hospital, who was connected to the Matamata cluster, and a woman in her 80s at Burwood Hospital, who was part of the Rosewood rest home cluster.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand so far to 11, and the combined total of confirmed and probable cases to 1,409.

Earlier in the day, former United First leader Peter Dunne told NewstalkZB’s Mike Hosking that he was “incredibly disturbed” that parliament wasn’t sitting during lockdown.

Principals and teachers sought more info from the ministry of education on the details of going back to school under level three.

The Health Research Council allocated millions in funding to Covid-19 research in New Zealand.

A group of residents from an Auckland rest home with 15 reported cases of Covid-19 have been moved to hospital, with the DBH saying the precautionary self-isolation of staff had led to a staffing shortage.

