Covid-19 live updates, April 17: Dunne furious at closure of parliament; lockdowns extended across US and UK

On the mid-morning shift: Alex Braae

10.30am: Food insecurity for Māori in focus

New on The Spinoff: Access to healthy food is a big issue for Māori whānau during the Covid-19 crisis. Dr Geoff Kira (Ngāpuhi), a public health senior lecturer at Massey University’s School of Health Sciences, says Māori need Māori solutions at times like this, and he has some suggestions. Read the full piece here.

9.55am: WWJD? (if J stood for John Key)

In an interview with a golf podcast, former PM Sir John Key has outlined his fears for how deep the impending recession will be, and discussed the comparative advantages and disadvantages facing New Zealand. In comments picked up by the NZ Herald, Key said the relative isolation of New Zealand had become a position of strength, because it meant that borders could more easily be closed. He also argued that golf tourism could be an effective way of bringing big-spending visitors back once the borders reopened.

On the question of whether he misses the top job and would want to be there now, Key said “I don’t overly miss it when I’m not there.”

“Sometimes I look at Jacinda on TV and think ‘oh yeah I’ve kind of done that or seen this’, and when I’m out for a walk a lot of people quite often say ‘oh I bet you’re pleased you’re not there now’. I don’t wish I was there, but I don’t think if I was there I’d be worried about it.”

8.45am: Dozens of bodies found in US nursing home

A diabolical story out of New Jersey, where an anonymous tip has led to the discovery of more than a dozen previously unknown deaths at a nursing home, reports Stuff. So far 68 deaths have been linked to the facility, mostly residents, but including two nurses. The governor of the state expressed outrage that a room had been turned into a ‘makeshift morgue’, but the story illustrates a clear truth about the outbreak in the US right now – there are too many people dying, too quickly, for the capacity of existing systems to handle.

8.20am: Principals want more info on reopening

School principals are asking the Ministry of Education to provide further information about who will be allowed to return to school in alert level three.

RNZ spoke to Otorohanga College principal Traci Liddall, who said the current advice allowing would mean teachers, who haven’t yet had a break, will be doing double the work, teaching classes both in person and online. “There need to be some stronger parameters around it, whatever that looks like it needs to be really clear. At the moment it’s so grey I’ve already had teachers contacting me in tears saying they don’t know how they’re going to manage it.”

She said it’s not only harder for the teachers, but could be a safety issue for students. “Does it mean that they’re going to be at school every day? Or does it mean that they’re going to turn up when they feel like it? How do we manage who is meant to be here? How do we even mark the roll? What if mum thinks they’re at school but actually they’ve gone off with their mates but we don’t know because we think they’re still in lockdown?”

8.00am: Peter Dunne ‘incredibly disturbed’ by democracy in lockdown

Former United Future leader and minor supporting partner of multiple governments Peter Dunne has creatively compared the current process of government to George Orwell’s 1984. “I’d never thought I’d see a day in New Zealand where New Zealanders actively snitch on each other,” he told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking. He launched into a blistering critique of the special Zoom committee standing in for parliament during the lockdown, saying “ it’s really reviewing the decisions that have been made, not having input into those decisions. That I find incredibly disturbing.”

Dunne also strongly criticised the daily press conferences, wherein the press gallery takes the lead in interrogating government representatives. When asked by Hosking what process he would have advocated for, Dunne replied “I’d have made sure that Parliament was sitting… the daily statements around numbers would have been made to parliament, not to a press conference.”

Finally, Hosking asked a question many longtime parliamentary observers have been wondering – how was Dunne’s hair handling lockdown. “I am just letting it do what it always does – its own thing.”

7.00am: The Bulletin wrap of the morning’s NZ news

The latest major report on freshwater quality has shown our rivers and lakes are still in a perilous state. As the NZ Herald reports, the stats revealed in the environment ministry’s Our Freshwater 2020 are dire. Nearly every body of water in a populated area is breaching quality guidelines, and three quarters of native species are at risk of extinction. The problems are widespread in both urban and rural areas, and human activity is the cause.

This year’s report has placed a greater focus on climate change than previous years, writes Waikato University professor Troy Baisden on The Conversation. That’s because of the increasing impact of drying soils, and retreating glaciers. There is also an alarming detail – picked out by this story by Stuff’s Michael Daly – about the increasing presence of non-natural chemicals in groundwater. What makes it so alarming is that we don’t know an awful lot about the effects these chemicals have on environmental and human health.

Covid-19 has prevented some of the work needed to address these problems. Local Democracy Reporter on the West Coast Lois Williams has looked at community groups who have had to stop work because of the lockdown, with that work focused on setting standards which the waterways would have to be kept to. But one thing the story notes – the local regional council isn’t heavily resourced to monitor and enforce standards.

All of this creates a political problem for the government, who have been under pressure from the farming lobby to halt their push to improve water quality.That’s the focus of this illuminating behind the scenes piece from Politik this morning, which has used the OIA to uncover how tense the battle over standard-setting has become between those groups on one side, and the ministry on the other. Cleaning up water has been a huge focus for this government, particularly for their key minister David Parker, but right now – with food exports basically being the economy’s lifeline – they’re in a much weaker position to act decisively on this sort of report and force through much stronger standards.

We got a much clearer picture yesterday of what level three will look like, if we do in fact move into it next week.Here’s a piece on The Spinoff that explains what will change, and what won’t. A bit of a spoiler – there’s much more on the side that’s not really changing, and it certainly won’t feel like a return to normal life. But there will be some no-contact businesses opening up again, and schools will partially reopen at the end of the month (again, if the decision to move to L3 happens.)

In terms of other updates from yesterday, as always our live bloggers have got through a towering mountain of news. Some of the key stories include a mercy flight from the Philippines being announced, trade minister David Parker being questioned on the country’s export position, and another day of new cases in the low double-digits.

On the question of schools, there has been a bit of controversy over the partly open, partly closed position. The NZ Herald reports some teachers feel like they’re being treated as “babysitters”, and that schools being open at all is inconsistent with the wider principle of restricted interpersonal contact underpinning level three. On that point, the PM has stressed that the best option for kids is still distance learning, providing they’re able to do it

It’s a pretty bad time right now to be a property investor, reports Dileepa Fonsecka for Newsroom. A large decline in house prices is predicted, both as a result of the economic downturn, and because all of a sudden population growth and tourism oriented services like AirBnb have been basically halted. One property manager says his peers around the country are currently in denial about how bad things will really get for the industry.

We’ve had some quantitative analysis of what different countries have done to tackle Covid-19, personally I reckon this is an outstanding piece of qualitative work. Matteo Di Maio at the Cambridge and Te Awamutu News has looked at the social aspects of how life has changed in Cambridge’s sister city of Le Quesnoy. The lockdown there is very similar to ours, with the town’s tourist attractions and small businesses having to shut up shop. Their community has also come together strongly, with massive numbers of volunteers to help produce PPE, and nightly claps for health workers. Aucklanders water use has got to come down. The NZ Herald reports that reservoir levels are now below 50% capacity, and if Watercare had the ability to enforce restrictions right now, they’d be doing it. It’s looking really bad at this stage for next summer, and if we have another dry one the restrictions in place will have to be pretty severe.

Lucy Xia at Te Waha Nui has reported on a call from a beekeeper to protect wild hives, that people sometimes find on their property. The message being sent is that rather than trying to kill the hive, they can instead be safely removed, so that the bees can continue to pollinate plants. After all, if we don't have pollination, we don't have food.

6.30am: NY, UK extend lockdown to May 15

While some regions begin opening up, others are significantly extending lockdowns, with both New York and the UK announcing extensions through May 15. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, deputising for Boris Johnson while he recovers from Covid-19, said the UK risks “a second peak in the virus,” he told reporters. “The worst thing we can do now is to ease up too soon … so the current restrictions will remain in place.” Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York picked the same date, talking about the scale of what Covid-19 was doing to his state. “This is going to be a moment of transformation for society, and we paid a very high price for it.”

The extensions came despite the economic devastation coming into sharp relief. Another 5.2m filed jobless claims in the US, bring the four weeks total to 22m – essentially wiping away the entirety of US jobs created in the nine-and-a-half years of economic growth following the GFC, in the space of one cataclysmic month. At the same time, the US$349bn small business loan package, which allowed firms of fewer than 500 employees to borrow without having to repay should they keep staff in jobs, has already run out of money. Economists suggest for it to be effective it would need to be tripled to roughly US$1tn. Meanwhile some US banks are withholding the stimulus cheques mailed out to customers on the grounds that their accounts were overdrawn.

Still, the virus continues its progress around the world. Confirmed cases just surpassed 2.1m worldwide, with US’s 641,000 infections more than the next four countries (Spain, Italy, France and Germany) combined – though it should be noted that the results are broadly similar on a per head of population basis.

6.00am: Yesterday’s key NZ stories

There were 15 new cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths. As of 9am yesterday, New Zealand’s case total stood at 1,401.

The prime minister gave details on the rule changes we can expect when the country moves to level three. It is thought that an announcement on the alert level change will be made on Monday.

Staff of media company Stuff who earn over $50,000 were asked to take a 15% pay cut for 12 weeks.

Air NZ international cabin crew were told that almost 1,000 of them will lose their jobs, including all who work on the Boeing 777 fleet.

Winston Peters announced a mercy flight to bring New Zealanders home from the Philippines this weekend.

Countdown opened its first e-store, a supermarket in Penrose that has been converted to fulfil online grocery orders across the Auckland region.

