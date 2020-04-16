Covid-19 live updates, April 16: NZ on track to lift lockdown next week; global cases pass 2m

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

On the morning shift: Alice Neville

8.00am: China’s six-day lag in warning public of pandemic

Chinese officials failed to warn the public of the pending coronavirus pandemic for six days, The Associated Press is reporting, a delay during which Wuhan hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people and millions began travelling for lunar new year. It’s not the longest lag the world has seen, with certain governments failing to address the crisis for weeks and even months, but came at a critical time, says AP – the beginning of the outbreak. The news agency is basing the claim on internal documents and estimates based on retrospective infection data.

7.40am: NZ on track to lift lockdown next week – deputy PM

Winston Peters, the deputy prime minister, says “the evidence looks compelling” for the country to be able to ease level four restrictions next week. Speaking on Mike Hosking’s Breakfast show on Newstalk ZB, Peters said current data “points to the easing up of the situation”, but no decision would be made until cabinet meets on Monday.

The prime minister will today release guidance on alert levels two and three, which should give us a better idea of what post-lockdown life will look like. The four-week lockdown officially ends next Wednesday night at 11.59pm. Peters said he expected “a whole lot” of businesses would be able to reopen, provided they met requirements and guidelines. Yesterday, finance minister Grant Robertson said the focus for businesses will be to shift away from “essential” economic activity to “safe” economic activity. The NZ Herald says “expect to see pubs and food courts still closed but potentially takeaways allowed and more police on the roads”.

Meanwhile, government pandemic adviser Shaun Hendy says the data around contact tracing is still weak, as he prepares to submit his team’s risk assessment to cabinet tomorrow. Hendy told RNZ they have have about three-quarters of the data they need – and at this point it would be difficult to make a call on lowering the alert level differently region by region. Hendy said he had been asking for the data for weeks but was yet to receive it, attributing the delay to the Ministry of Health being strained rather than secretive.

7.00am: The Bulletin wrap of the morning’s NZ news

Going back to school is always hard, but the start of term two has been something else entirely. With schools still closed because of Covid-19, and likely to be for some time to come, the children of the country will all be doing distance learning. As Stuff reports, the need to suddenly be up to speed with a lot of technology has left some parents throwing up their hands in despair. At the absolute earliest, schools may reopen on April 29 for the kids of essential workers – that is an optimistic scenario though, so expect this to be going on for a while.

The scale of this all is pretty enormous, with 800,000 kids now at home for their schooling. For some, it went pretty well – this Radio NZ story talked about a first class meeting over Zoom, and there’s no doubt things will improve from here. The education system has been working pretty hard to make this all possible – this Gisborne Herald story goes into some of the preparations, including packs being sent home, and teachers figuring out how to make online learning work. It’s all new for them too, after all.

But there is one problem that simply cannot be figured out on the fly, and that is the digital divide. The NZ Herald reports thousands of students still lack devices that would allow them to take part, even with kit being distributed for free by the Ministry of Education. Tens of thousands more devices have been ordered, but there’s a queue, because every other country is trying to do the same.

Parents should not be too hard on themselves about trying to get this exactly right. Emily Writes has covered the mixed messages that were sent to parents about the importance of continued schooling, and dire warnings that kids might “fall behind”. But really, the most important thing that a lot of younger kids can be doing right now is “learning to be a learner and a decent human being”. And if all else fails, there’s now many hours of educational programming on the telly during the day to park them up in front of.

The media industry was the focus of yesterday’s sitting of the Epidemic Response Committee, and the challenges facing the sector were laid bare. Yesterday’s live blog contains a report on the testimony given by expert and former NZ Herald editor Gavin Ellis, who told the committee that while there was an immediate cashflow crisis to be addressed, in the longer term structural changes to the industry would be needed. Among the suggestions he made was a change in the tax status of media entities, to reflect that they weren’t really profitable investments any more, but still served a public good. We’ve also gathered up the testimony from the wide range of newsroom bosses who appeared, including our very own Duncan Greive.

Newshub’s Michael Morrah’s latest story is about more PPE being rolled out for workers at Burwood Hospital, where six people have died of Covid-19 so far. Nurses had been complaining that they weren’t getting adequate protection, and felt like their calls were falling on deaf ears – until it started getting reported. PPE has been one of those areas in which there has sometimes been a gap between the message from the Ministry and what those on the ground are saying.

The current lockdown is having a particularly brutal impact on people who were already living in overcrowded housing. Radio NZ’s Eva Corlett has reported on the conditions being experienced by an estimated 400,000 New Zealanders, which are associated with a long list of health conditions and negative social outcomes.

A trio of scientists has called on the government to start funding domestic research and development for a vaccine against Covid-19, reports Stuff. It will likely be at least 18 months before any vaccine can be rolled out globally, and at this stage it is the clearest possible exit plan from the current physical distancing restrictions that are required. However, the scientists say that if New Zealand doesn’t at least participate in vaccine development, we run the risk of being at the back of the queue in a world full of demand.

PM Jacinda Ardern’s call to have ministers and the highest-ranking public servants take a 20% pay cut over the next six months was swiftly followed by pledges from National leader Simon Bridges, speaker Trevor Mallard, Act leader David Seymour and the Green caucus. As the NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Claire Trevett puts it, MPs might not be on the breadline, but they do intimately understand job insecurity, so the move was a necessary one to show voters they were sharing in the struggle.

The Māori Party has announced who will lead it into the next election. Stuff reports its co-leadership team will be former MP, mayoral candidate and Waipareira Trust CEO John Tamihere, and Ngāti Ruanui iwi CEO Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. They’ll both be running in Māori electorates, and challenging sitting Labour MPs for a place in parliament.

6.25am: Global cases pass 2 million; WHO responds to Trump’s funding cut

Another grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic has been reached as cases around the world pass 2 million, with the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University putting the number at 2,016,120. There have been 130,528 deaths. The United States remains the worst-hit country, with 613,187 cases and 24,429 deaths.

New York has revised its Covid-19 death toll sharply upwards, reports the Guardian, confirming the city as the epicentre of the crisis with more than 10,000 deaths. The toll increased by the addition of 3,778 people who were not tested for Covid-19 but are presumed to have died from it. The city’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, is issuing an executive order requiring people to wear face masks in public when they can’t maintain physical distancing.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for unity in the face of US president Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding. At the WHO’s daily press conference a few hours ago, Ghebreyesus said, “The United States of America has been a longstanding and generous friend to WHO and we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in the funding to WHO. With support from the people and government of the United States, WHO works to improve the health of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.

“This is a time for all of us to be united in our struggle against our common threat. When we are divided the virus exploits the cracks between us.”

The United States is the global public health body’s biggest donor, contributing more than $400 million a year, about 10% of the organisation’s budget. Trump announced he was pulling funding on Tuesday, accusing the WHO of “severely mismanaging and covering up” the spread of the coronavirus in China.

Ghebreyesus said the WHO would work with its other member states and partners to try to make up any shortfall in funding, but he would not be drawn in questioning into saying just how much the organisation would be left out of pocket, reports the Guardian. Leaders around the world have criticised Trump’s move.

Meanwhile, the G20 is suspending poorer countries’ debt payments from May 1 until the end of the year, reports the Guardian, as they prepare for increased spending on healthcare systems during the pandemic.

6.00am: Yesterday’s key NZ stories

There are 20 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand – six confirmed and 14 probable. That brings the total number of cases to 1,386.

The curve has started to slope down as the statistics show more recovered than active cases for the first time.

A new cluster has emerged, taking the number of significant clusters to 16. The new one is in Auckland and is related to an aged care facility. More information on the new cluster will be provided later today.

There are 13 people in hospital including three in ICUs (Middlemore, Dunedin and the North Shore). Two of these – one in Dunedin, one at North Shore– are in critical condition.

Ministers and top public servants will take a 20% pay cut, a move the prime minister said “was about leadership”.

Businesses to move from “essential” to “safe” economic activity under alert level three. More guidance on this will be revealed later today.

Read more on yesterday’s live updates