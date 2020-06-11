Live updates, June 11: Calls for Cook Islands travel bubble

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is made possible thanks to donations from Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

9.00am: Calls for Cook Islands travel bubble

Tourism operators in the Cook Islands are calling for the New Zealand government to resume travel between the two countries, and say it could be done before any trans-Tasman bubble gets off the ground. The Cook Islands is one of the few countries in the world to have not recorded a single case of Covid-19, but has been hit hard economically by the disappearance of tourism.

“We don’t need a financial bailout, we just need to get back to tourism,” Tata Crocombe from the Rarotongan Beach Resort & Lagoonarium told RNZ’s Morning Report. He said there doesn’t seem to be a logical reason why travel between the two countries can’t resume today, and it could serve as a test before opening travel bubbles with other countries.

Act Party leader David Seymour said the current restrictions on Pacific travel were a “needless cost” and likened it to the closure of butchers and bakeries under alert level four. “If you can fly from Auckland to Invercargill it’s not obvious why you can’t go to Rarotonga,” he said.

8.15am: Documents reveal Covid cluster rest home’s failings

Documents released under the Official Information Act reveal the failings of Christchurch’s Rosewood rest home in dealing with the outbreak that led to 12 of New Zealand’s 22 Covid-19 related deaths. The Herald reports health authorities were “exasperated” by a lack of contact from the rest home’s owner, while staffing shortages left the rest home in breach of its cleaning, food and laundry service obligations.

A Ministry of Health review into the six New Zealand rest homes that have had Covid-19 cases is due to be released later this week. Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace told the Herald it was important to wait and see the findings of the review. “My understanding of that is it will be looking at the role of all the parties involved in all of those clusters – that’s the rest homes, the public health units, and the district health boards,” he said.

Read the full story on the Herald

8.00am: National goes cold on ‘Strike Force Raptor’ idea

National appears to have gone cold on Simon Bridges’ plan to establish an elite police force to target gangs, with the party’s police spokesperson Brett Hudson telling RNZ “I’m not sure that it was ever envisaged that we would have a unit that would be called [Strike Force Raptor] or anything similar to that.” In November last year Hudson issued a media release titled “Strike Force Raptor Unit proposed to tackle gangs”.

Hudson told RNZ his party’s police policies were currently under review, but would be “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime, and [ensure] that police are properly resourced to be able to deal with that,” while also taking a “social investment” approach to crime prevention.

7.40am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

Dozens of hospital buildings are in a poor condition, a new stocktake has found. Radio NZ’s Phil Pennington has a detailed report on where the buildings in the worst conditions are, and what the stocktake was assessing – among the concerns gauged was earthquake risk, the presence of asbestos, electricity and general infrastructure services, and fire separation. The asbestos figures were particularly stark, with 117 buildings around the country having a high asbestos risk, and many more with a lower (but still present) risk. There are also serious concerns about the infrastructure at many – the example of Wellington Regional Hospital was particularly telling here, with the heating system, water system, and general building management systems all in a bad way. Around the country, ICUs and emergency departments are more likely than not to be in a poor condition.

On the point about earthquake risk, the report doesn’t appear to have taken in the absolute latest advice. That comes from a report by Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan, with confirmation that the ‘yellow chapter’ standards haven’t been applied in this stocktake – if you’ve forgotten what the yellow chapter bit means, it’s worth going back and reading this excellent report on the subject from the NZ Herald’s Georgina Campbell. It isn’t currently part of building regulation – rather, it represents the latest thinking in engineering and building safety. But what it means in practice here is that dozens of hospital buildings are officially earthquake prone, and the true scale of the problem could be higher.

In reaction to the stocktake, health minister David Clark spoke to Newstalk ZB and said money had been set aside to address the problem. He initiated the stocktake several years ago, and said this information was needed to prioritise the most urgent projects. And in some cases, Clark said whole new hospitals and facilities will have to be built, and a range of projects were underway. Infrastructure NZ put out a release welcoming the transparency of the stocktake, and their release also got into the sorts of costs fixing it will take. Approximately $14 bn will be needed, up billions of dollars from a decade ago when a previous estimate was made. They say what is needed now is a decade long funding commitment “for the largest health capital investment in decades.”

The issue of colonial era statues, and what they represent, is set to get a serious airing in New Zealand. There’s a legitimate debate about whether many of them should stay up, and the fraught story has been covered with real sensitivity by the NZ Herald’s Michael Neilson. At the heart of the matter – some of the Europeans who have been honoured by the statues committed serious and unforgivable wrongs against Māori, and against others who were brought to New Zealand against their will. The PM has also spoken about it, saying that decisions on individual monuments should be up to individual communities.

A story that underlines one of the major issues with the now-scrapped police Armed Response Teams: Radio NZ’s Jordan Bond reports that over the course of the six month trial, more than half of all arrests and use of force incidents involved Māori. That’s a wildly disproportionate share compared to the wider demographics of the country, even accounting for the fact that the trial took place in only a few regions. The figures come from a wide range of data that has been proactively released by the police in light of the trial coming to an end. Meanwhile, Radio NZ’s Hamish Cardwell reports police are refusing to give more details about a potential increase in the use of sponge-capped bullets – theoretically a non-lethal weapon which still have the potential to cause serious injury and death.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s key updates

The Ministry of Health announced no new cases of Covid-19 for the 19th day in a row, and said an update to the Covid Tracer app was about to be released.

The government’s financial statements revealed a $12.8bn deficit, which was less than forecast.

Air New Zealand, which is under fire for refusing to refund people for cancelled flights, announced it had given 15,000 refunds for compassionate reasons.

Tourism minister Kelvin Davis announced a $1.5 million recovery package for Whale Watch Kaikōura.

Immigration minister Iain Lees-Galloway said the government was working on how to get 10,000 migrant residents of New Zealand home.

Auckland Emergency Management announced it was closing its Covid-19 welfare helpline and distribution centre at Spark Arena.

New research suggested nearly a third of New Zealanders were growing more sceptical of vaccination.

A report into the state of New Zealand’s hospitals showed many facilities were in “poor or very poor” shape.

The extension to the wage subsidy scheme kicked in today, with finance minister Grant Robertson saying there would be no further extensions after it ends on August 9.

A private funeral for George Floyd, the African American man whose death at the hands of white police sparked a global movement, was held in Houston, Texas.

Read yesterday’s live updates here