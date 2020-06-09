Live updates, June 9: Ardern angry at Warehouse job cuts, level one begins

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

9.30am: Auckland Home Show to go ahead under alert level one rules

The Auckland Home Show is set to go ahead in September, in what organisers are calling the first major post-lockdown retail event of the year. More than 500 businesses exhibit and around 40,000 visitors attend the exhibition at ASB Showgrounds every year, which focuses on the home renovation market. It’s expected to generate about $30 million of business and months of work for the companies involved, along with employing hundreds of venue staff.

A statement from organiser Exhibitions & Events New Zealand said the home show could go ahead as planned under the alert level one rules instituted today. Its general manager Amanda Magnus said the event’s ticketing system could collect any necessary contact tracing data. “This year its role will be a very important one – enabling hundreds of businesses and thousands of consumers the opportunity to do business together and to help rebuild the post-Covid New Zealand economy,” she said.

The Auckland Home Show will take place at the ASB Showgrounds from September 9 to 13.

8.40am: Ardern defends Kiwirail decision to not buy local

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has defended Kiwirail’s decision to outsource a $371 million rail electrification project to overseas companies, despite urging New Zealanders to buy local to support the economic recovery in her speech announcing the country’s move to alert level one. The Herald on Sunday reported this weekend that Fletcher Building and Downer Group were “fuming” over Kiwirail awarding the Papakura to Pukekohe rail electrification contract to a joint bid from Chinese-owned firm John Holland and South African-owned McConnell Dowell. The report quoted a Fletcher source who said the contract could have saved many of the 1000 jobs which the company cut in May, despite claiming more than $67 million from the government’s wage subsidy scheme.

On TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning, Ardern said she was disappointed to see some profits from the contract heading offshore, but the project would still preserve jobs. “The jobs are here. It’s not like one of those situations where you’ve seen the manufacturing go offshore.”

Ardern said she didn’t want to institute a rule requiring government contracts to be awarded to New Zealand companies. She placed some of the blame on Fletcher and Downer for their failure to be awarded the contract. “Why was it that we had a situation where those who tendered didn’t do better?” she said. “It might be worth asking Fletchers a few questions about why they weren’t successful as well.”

In her speech announcing the country’s move to alert level one, Ardern strongly encouraged New Zealanders to buy from locally owned businesses. “I encourage you to buy, play and experience New Zealand-made to get our country moving again. Consider it an extra form of support to visit our country, buy our local products and support our local businesses.”

8am: Jacinda Ardern angry over Warehouse job cuts

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed anger over The Warehouse Group’s plans to cut 1000 jobs, saying they’re galling to see when small businesses are doing all they can to keep employees on through the Covid-19 pandemic. The Warehouse Group yesterday announced plans to shut six stores, at a cost of about 950 jobs in those outlets and a further 130 in its head office. The move comes despite the company making a $70 million profit last year and recently claiming $68 million from the government’s wage subsidy scheme. First Union has claimed many of the affected employees learned about the proposed job losses over social media.

Speaking on RNZ this morning, Ardern said she was dismayed to see that announcement at a time when she’s getting hundreds of letters from small business owners who are “giving up everything to keep their staff on”. “They’re running down whatever reserves that they had. They’re prioritising trying to keep their business afloat, but also trying to keep their people on… The government of course, and taxpayers, are taking a huge hit because we are prioritising trying to keep as many businesses and individuals employed and up-and-running as we can. I’d like to see the same attitude applied by some of our larger organisations in New Zealand.”

The Warehouse Group’s chief executive Nick Grayston has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for speeding up the restructure. Ardern said she suspected the plans weren’t actually connected to the crisis. “I am angry because I do think they are a company who has promoted themselves as being in the community and for the community. I accept that they’ve been undergoing a bit of a restructure. Well if that’s the reason they’re doing it then that should be the reason that they give.”

7.00am: Alert level one is go

As of midnight, New Zealand has moved into alert level one, a status which means almost every restriction lifts, with the exception of strict border controls.

6.45am: Yesterday’s key stories

There are no active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for the first time since February. It’s now been 17 days since the last new case was reported.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced cabinet’s decision that New Zealand would move to alert level one.

A new report on Oranga Tamariki baby uplift practices published by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner found “deep systemic issues” with families describing the system as dangerous, brutal and racist.

The Warehouse Group announced it was planning six store closures and an organisational restructure, with over 1,000 jobs potentially on the line.

Jetstar announced it would resume domestic flights in New Zealand from July 1.

