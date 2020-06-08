Live updates, June 8: Cabinet to decide on move to alert level one today

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.15am: Report highlights ‘deep systemic issues’ in Oranga Tamariki

The stories featured in a new report into Oranga Tamariki’s uplift practices highlight “deep systemic issues”, says Children’s commissioner Andrew Becroft. The report, published today, is based on interviews with the families of 13 Māori pēpi who were either removed or at risk of removal by Oranga Tamariki or its predecessor Child, Youth and Family. In five of those cases the baby was uplifted by the state.

The families interviewed in the report said the system was dangerous, brutal and racist, with poor social work practices and an absence of support. “Whānau continue to feel as though they are living under constant threat of Oranga Tamariki, even when it has been deemed either by Child, Youth and Family or Oranga Tamariki that no further involvement is necessary,” the report said.

7.45am: Decision day for moving to level one

Cabinet will meet later today to decide exactly when New Zealand will move to alert level one. Last week, prime minister Jacinda Ardern indicated the move could happen as early as this Wednesday, “as long as we kept seeing the results that we’re seeing now.” There have been no new cases of Covid-19 since then, and it is now 17 days since the last case was announced. Under level one strict border controls will remain but all other restrictions will be “essentially lifted”, Ardern said last week.

A media conference on the decision will be held at 3pm this afternoon.

7.35am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

The course of politics over the last five years was arguably set during the tumultuous Northland by-election of 2015. After the resignation of former MP Mike Sabin, the race looked for all the world like it would be an orderly handover to National’s candidate, before NZ First leader Winston Peters jumped in and won an upset. The race laid the groundwork for what would become the Labour-NZ First coalition, and cemented NZ First’s political identity as a party for the regions. Peters’ post-election party was also notable in that it was attended by Shane Jones, who subsequently became an NZ First MP, and may now need to pull off a similar surprise to ensure his party’s survival.

The formal announcement came over the weekend that Jones would be the party’s candidate for Northland. He won’t be running against his party’s leader – Peters subsequently lost the seat back to National in 2017. It is widely considered NZ First’s best chance at an electorate seat, and with that the security of not having to reach the 5% threshold, which based on current polling is by no means assured. As Newshub’s story about the announcement noted, it isn’t exactly a surprise selection – Jones has been hinting heavily at such a run for years. In his transactional political style, he has ensured that a huge share of Provincial Growth Fund money has made its way to the region. With NZ First also pushing heavily to move Auckland’s port to Whangārei, those in the region who want such an outcome have a clear reason to vote for him. For more on the role Jones has played as a champion of various primary industries, this piece about the delayed rollout of cameras on commercial fishing boats by Justin Giovannetti is an excellent read.

If he does win, which way would NZ First go? That is a bit up in the air at the moment. New National leader Todd Muller has left the door ajar to working with NZ First after the election, even if the party’s formal position remains that they are out of the picture. NZ First is also likely to spend the next several months raising hell with Labour, to highlight the differences between the two parties. Radio NZ contributor Peter Wilson writes that the last week saw increasing pressure on PM Ardern over the perception of stability of the government she leads, because of disagreements with NZ First. It could be that it’s just for show, and that the two parties are getting along fine behind the scenes – or the relationship genuinely could be deteriorating. At this stage, Labour has said it has no plans to do any electorate deals with NZ First.

But we might be getting ahead of ourselves here, because can Jones actually win the seat? Writing in February, veteran columnist John Armstrong wrote on One News that Jones comes into the race at a significant disadvantage compared to when Peters won. In short – there’s only one Winston Peters, and Jones is not on his level, having never actually won an electorate despite several attempts. There’s the simple electoral maths of the seat, which strongly leans towards National, even if the incumbent Matt King only currently holds a slim majority. And you can’t go past the fact that the Northland by-election in 2015 was unique, not least because of the circumstances of the former MP’s departure, and the perceptions voters had of that.

In contrast, commentator and academic Grant Duncan told Newshub that Jones had a real chance, in a story that also included sympathetic comment from the local Federated Farmers president John Blackwell. Commentator Shane Te Pou gave Newstalk ZB a similar assessment, saying the chances were particularly good if Labour “tone it down a bit” in the seat, rather than running hard. Jones himself has flagged the campaign as likely to be a dirty one, making the argument in an interview with Politik that National are scared of him and so will fling mud. Either way, it will be one of the few electorate races that could define the wider election, so there’s no doubt it will be covered heavily.

Meanwhile, one current NZ First MP will not be having another crack at parliament. Stuff reports Clayton Mitchell is standing down, after a term of strange controversies, including being involved in the questions swirling around the NZ First Foundation – which are currently being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office.

The question of statues that honour controversial colonial figures has been roiling the world recently. Footage emerged over the weekend of BLM protesters tearing down a statue of 17th century slave-trader Edward Colston in Bristol – and while the footage might seem shocking, the context is that this guy has the blood of tens of thousands of Africans on his hands. The issue has also exploded in the US, particularly aimed at monuments dedicated to figures in the slave-holding Confederate States of America.

With that international context, don’t be surprised if the long-simmering debate over similar statues erupts again in New Zealand. Two stories from Gisborne are worth sharing: Radio NZ reports that Gisborne District Council has backtracked on a decision to install replicas of Captain Cook’s Endeavour ship, after the original decision was made without consulting iwi. And the Gisborne Herald reports that the infamous ‘Crook Cook’ statue will be reinstalled on the grounds of Tairāwhiti Museum, but only after an “interpretation development process” had taken place, to work out how the statue can be presented in a way that reflects that Cook’s legacy is far more complex than simply being one of the first Europeans to turn up here.

7.30am: The weekend’s key stories

New Zealand recorded no new cases of Covid-19. One active case remains.

NZ First released the top tier of its party list for this year’s election, and Shane Jones announced he would run in Northland.

Brazil stopped publishing its Covid-19 deaths as its toll surpassed Italy’s.

Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were poisoned by Russian agents in a London park in 2018, have begun a new life under assumed identities in New Zealand, according to the Sunday Times.

A second Black Lives Matter protest was announced for June 14 in central Auckland, with stronger social distancing precautions in place.

