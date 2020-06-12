Live updates, June 12: Aged care crisis

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is made possible thanks to donations from Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

8.45am: Extreme gaps in British contact tracing data

A week in, Britain’s new contact tracing scheme still has seriously big gaps to fill. The Guardian reports that out of the 8117 people to have tested positive for Covid-19, the system had only succeeded in reaching 5,407 people to get the names and numbers of those they had been in close contact with. In fairness to the UK, the scale of the challenge they now face is enormous, with more than 291,000 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

8.05am: US shares plunge again

In what has been a deeply volatile year for the US stock market, the Dow Jones has plunged again, and is on track for the worst trading day since the last major drop in March. CNBC reports it has hit stocks that are exposed to Covid-19 particularly hard, like airliners or cruise ship companies, in part because the process of economic reopening in the US has resulted in a surge of new cases, hospitalisations and deaths. The worst part about that is that it can’t really be described as a ‘second wave’ – because the first wave of cases never really went away. Meanwhile, Californian officials say there are no plans to slow down their reopening drive, even as cases rise, reports the Los Angeles Times.

7.35am: Aged care crisis

The aged care sector, which was already facing significant challenges as a result of Covid-19, say their profession faces acute shortages if pay rates are not brought up to parity with DHB colleagues. Radio NZ reports there are currently more than 300 vacancies for such positions, many of which require the same qualifications and skills as those working for DHBs, but pay significantly less. That lower workforce is still expected to look after the 40,000 people in aged care facilities.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key updates

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for the 20th day in a row.

The Ministry of Health released a review into the clusters at aged care facilities, which confirmed that the infections were introduced by staff or visitors, and that three of the five facilities experienced staff cases first.

Cook Islands tourism operators called for the government to open a Pacific travel bubble along with or before the trans-Tasman bubble.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer called for a discussion of racist statues and monuments in New Zealand after similar protest-led discussions overseas.

Vodafone reported it was expecting to cut over 100 jobs.

The new $1 billion Commercial Bay retail precinct was opened in downtown Auckland.

The United States recorded its two millionth confirmed Covid-19 case.

Read yesterday’s live updates here

7.25am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin:

A review has found that the rest home with the most Covid-19 deaths breached their obligations, reports Stuff’s Mariné Lourens. The breaches at Rosewood related to care of residents, and protection of staff. There were also concerns that the owners of the facility weren’t responsive to concerns, and an acting manager was put in place by the Canterbury DHB. That particular cluster ended up causing 12 deaths, just over half of the total fatalities from Covid-19 in the country.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster has confirmed the force has no plans to use rubber bullets as a crowd control tool, reports Radio NZ’s Hamish Cardwell. Their use in the US over recent weeks has been deeply ugly, and there were fears that Coster had previously hinted that they might end up being used here on protesters. Coster has now clarified his earlier remarks on the subject, saying “we have no immediate plans to roll out any further tactical options for the frontline.”

Otago University is forecasting millions of dollars worth of losses this year, and to not return to a normal balance sheet until at least 2022, reports the ODT. That’s based on several assumptions, including that the border will remain closed for the rest of the year, and because of that it’s clear that any budgets will have to deal with significant uncertainty. The major dip in income has come from the loss of international students, which pretty much all universities are desperate to see return right now.

The ties between Rocket Lab, NZ authorities and America’s most secret military and intelligence agencies are deepening, reports Ollie Neas for The Spinoff. The space technology company is widely acknowledged to have launched a significant number of rockets on behalf of US military interests from New Zealand, but what’s new about this one is the involvement of the National Reconnaissance Office, the US spy agency responsible for surveilling earth from space for America’s military and intelligence agencies. We as the public still have no idea what the purpose of the NRO launch from Mahia in January was, nor do we have any idea what the purpose of launches scheduled for the near future are either.

The Māori Party has called for an inquiry into whether colonial monuments that symbolise racism and oppression should be changed or removed. Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was given a challenging interview on the subject by Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allen, who put up counter arguments such as why it should be limited simply to the colonial era, rather than encompassing all potentially problematic monuments. The response was that as tangata whenua, Māori can and should speak about what happened here during that era, but should not try and speak for other people. It is also important to stress that what is being proposed is that statues would be moved peacefully, rather than torn down. As to which particular statues should be looked at, The Spinoff has asked a group of people for their views.

The fireworks at media company NZME’s annual shareholder meeting all took place a few minutes before it actually got underway. Stuff’s Tom Pullar-Strecker reports chairman Peter Cullinane resigned before it started, after learning that a group of Australian-based shareholders were unimpressed with the company’s share price, and lack of dividends being paid out. Apart from that, the main bit of interest for news consumers was the announcement that digital premium subscriptions to the NZ Herald now number 36,000, with another 34,000 print subscribers taking one up. There was also an indication that a bigger push will be made around business news – already an area of strength for the paper, and seen as a driver for new subscription revenue.

There’s increasing concern about the welfare of hundreds of foreign nationals in Hawkes Bay, who can’t get decent work or accommodation. Radio NZ’s Anusha Bradley reports that while Civil Defence is able to provide support for some, long term it isn’t going to be a solution, because the organisation will need to refocus on emergency preparedness. Similar situations are reportedly happening in Canterbury and the Bay of Plenty.

Air New Zealand could be looking at a capital raising programme aimed at institutional investors, potentially in Australia, reports Interest’s David Hargreaves. If that were to occur, it could mean the government would have to take part, in order to maintain a 51% stake, or end up holding a lesser proportion of the airline. It could also be a way for Air NZ to avoid having to draw on a $900 million government loan that has been offered, but not yet accepted. Either way, it’s a very tough time for the airline, which has suffered a PR hammering in recent weeks because of their decision to offer credit instead of refunds to thousands of people who had tickets cancelled.

The deputy chair of the Southland Regional Council is under investigation over an alleged breach of farming rules, reports Newsroom’s David Williams. Dairy farmer Lloyd McCallum has stepped aside from his role on the regulatory committee while the investigation is underway, which relates to the alleged feeding of cattle on a stony riverbank. The investigation will be a fascinating case study in how power works on regional councils, which in the regions typically have a strong presence of farmers on them.