Live updates, June 19: Ron Mark defends Digby Webb double appointment

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is made possible thanks to donations from Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

8.30am: Ron Mark defends Digby Webb double appointment

After a number of high-profile mistakes at the border, the prime minister announced on Wednesday that the military would be taking charge of New Zealand’s border control. A report on RNZ’s Checkpoint revealed last night that Air Commodore Darryl ‘Digby’ Webb, the military official leading the unit, had in fact already been in the role for a month. Checkpoint reported that he was in charge when the decision was made to grant a compassionate exemption to two sisters with Covid-19 who were released from managed isolation, although it was ultimately decided by the Ministry of Health.

Minister of defence Ron Mark appeared on RNZ this morning and defended Webb’s recent appointment as a “new role”.

“Primarily he was involved in repatriation. He has never been involved in testing or the decision around compassionate exemption or any other aspect of the health response.”

“He’s been given total charge and responsibility now.”

Webb is expected to hold a news conference later today.

7.50am: No tsunami threat from quake

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake recorded off New Zealand’s east coast last night was felt widely in Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay, but there is no tsunami threat, says Civil Defence. There is still a chance of strong currents or unusual tides throughout the day on the east coast.

Geonet scientists report the activity was picked up by seismometers as far south as Rakiura/Stewart Island.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.4 SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) June 18, 2020

No #tsunami threat. This 7.4 magnitude #earthquake from the Kermadec was detected across all our @geonet seismic monitoring network, as far south as Rakiura / Stewart Island on our seismometers (red = shaking saturating our sensor). #sensitive #wiggle https://t.co/HN9RChjGBL pic.twitter.com/A2ssEtCLX9 — Nico Fournier (@nicovolc) June 18, 2020

7.35am: Updates from today’s Bulletin

It was another difficult day for the government yesterday, with new developments and assurances that problems would be fixed. Our political editor filed a report to our live blog yesterday outlining the comments from PM Jacinda Ardern, who said that she shared the disappointment of the country at gaps in testing of those in quarantine. “To find out that was not happening of course was hugely disappointing for all of us, we’ve all been let down and our job is to fix it,” she said. The ministry of health’s Dr Ashley Bloomfield also fronted a press conference to apologise for the failings, adding “I want to reiterate, I’ve taken responsibility to make sure the system is sorted and we’re getting on and doing that.”

Among the biggest questions – who’s in charge right now? There was a was a detail-heavy story around military involvement, in which Checkpoint reported that Air Commodore Digby Webb – the military officer that Ardern said was taking over facilities at a press conference on Wednesday – was actually already in charge of the unit that granted an exemption to the two sisters who later tested positive. Interest’s Jenée Tibshraeny had a similar version of the story with slight differences – in this one, it was noted that Ardern had failed to mention that Webb had already been involved, though clarified that it was more a case of a promotion to oversee the health side of isolation/quarantine, rather than just managing the operations and logistics. And Politik got right into the details of what would change, but here was a key line from their piece: “In essence, the military has taken over the management and running of the isolation and quarantine facilities at the expense of the Ministry of Health who have now been confined to an advisory role.”

Further stories have also emerged which show all was not working as it should have. One News‘ Kristin Hall reported that several people in quarantine were flown down to Christchurch from Auckland on a public flight, without first being tested. And Newshub‘s Patrick Gower reported that a wedding took place in the ballroom of a quarantine hotel, which had also been used as an exercise facility for quarantining guests. The guests at the wedding weren’t aware of this.

There was also a curious story of a homeless man getting a fortnight of free meals and a bed in a quarantine hotel – the NZ Herald had a report on that, after an allegation was made by National MP Michael Woodhouse. The point of this isn’t that a homeless guy managed to beat the system – good on him, quite frankly. The point is that it shows whoever was holding the clipboard at the front door didn’t know who was on the list and who wasn’t, which is a worry when you’re talking about a facility for quarantining people who might have a highly infectious disease.

Parliamentarians ended up drawing a lot of the focus over the day. The NZ Herald reported on the episode that made that happen – it turns out National MP Chris Bishop advocated on behalf of a compassionate exemption for the two people who later tested positive for Covid-19. Bishop responded by saying he didn’t expect they would be let out without being tested first, and that for the government to bring it up was a “desperate smear.”

If it seems like everything has fallen apart – that’s not the case at all. Another case emerged yesterday, the man with Covid-19 was spotted at the border, and is now in a quarantine facility. He wore a mask on the flight, and close contacts are also in quarantine. The system can work really effectively – we know this by the fact that the country had several weeks of no new Covid-19 cases at all. But the thing about a system like this working – those running it have got to get it right every time, or it can all go wrong.

New GDP figures are out, and they show a big drop over the first quarter of 2020 – down 1.6%, which is the biggest fall in decades. As Radio NZ reports, the figures only go up to the end of March, and the next quarter is going to be much worse, because that’s when most of the level four lockdown took place. It’s probably also worth noting though that the economic damage of Covid-19 didn’t exactly begin on the first day of lockdown – there had already been serious consequences through February for the tourism, international education and rock lobster industries. We’re also yet to see detailed numbers on where unemployment is right now, which will be a very important number to watch – we do know for sure that tens of thousands of people have joined the Jobseeker benefit since February.

ACC has been pouring millions of dollars every year into funding acupuncture treatments, despite their being little hard proof of efficacy. The Spinoff has published a new investigation by Jonathon Harper and Daniel Ryan, which has dived deeply into the scientific literature, and questioned why such funding is taking place here. What’s the potential harm of ACC funding acupuncture treatments? On top of the potential for public money to be wasted, some patients may end up getting that treatment instead of something proven to work.

A second round of gun law reforms has passed through a final reading in parliament, reports Stuff. This one will create a firearms registry, along with a warning system to determine whether someone is a ‘fit and proper’ person to own a gun licence. There will also be changes to allow farmers to own prohibited firearms for pest control purposes. The law was delayed after heavy wrangling between Labour and NZ First – the latter say one thing they ended up negotiating is a post-enactment review, so expect that wrangling to continue afresh after the election.

The number of people being denied benefits because of their relationship status has skyrocketed, reports Radio NZ. The rules say that if Work and Income determine someone is in a relationship, and that their partner’s income meets a certain threshold, then their Jobseeker benefit can be cut to nothing. Campaigners – and the government’s own Welfare Expert Advisory Group for that matter – say those rules are stupid and dangerous and should be changed.

A hilariously silly political story to end the week on: The NZ Herald’s (paywalled) David Fisher reports that Todd Muller’s team brought in a safecracker after taking over National, so they could get access to documents hidden in a safe in the leader of the opposition’s office. The funniest part about it – a member of outgoing leader Simon Bridges’ team had already sent through the combination – it just hadn’t reached who it needed to. As it happens, the safe had been almost entirely cleared out by Bridges’ team on their way out the door.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There was one new case of Covid-19 discovered at New Zealand’s border, a man in his 60s who arrived from Pakistan last week.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield apologised for the series of lapses in the country’s border quarantine system which led to two women being released from managed isolation who later returned positive for Covid-19.

It was later revealed in parliament that National MP Chris Bishop had written a letter lobbying for the early release of the two women. In a statement, Bishop said the revelation was a “desperate smear” by the government.

A homeless man spent two weeks in managed isolation at a five-star Auckland hotel after pretending to be a recently-returned overseas passenger, National MP Michael Woodhouse claimed.

The military official whom the PM announced as a new appointment to oversee the quarantine and border controls system was in fact in the role when the two women were granted compassionate leave, RNZ reported.

Leading epidemiologist Sir David Skegg slammed the border system as “totally slack” and warned there could be unidentified clusters emerging around the country as a result.

Deputy prime minister Winston Peters remained adamant the border failures would not set back the opening of a trans-Tasman bubble.

New Zealand’s economy shrank by 1.6% in the first three months of the year, new figures revealed. This represents the largest decline in GDP in 29 years.

Read yesterday’s live updates here