Live updates, June 18: Bloomfield defends job after quarantine system failures emerge

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has defended his job after more border isolation failures came to light yesterday. “I haven’t quit. I am not planning to quit. I have worked hard to keep New Zealanders safe,” he told Newstalk ZB this morning, but conceded that “we didn’t meet expectations and I’m sorry about that.”

Last night the Ministry of Health confirmed that the two women who were allowed to leave isolation in Auckland early without being tested for Covid-19, only to later test positive, had not driven straight to Wellington as initially claimed – they had got lost and come into close contact with at least two friends who gave them directions. Asked this morning if the women had lied, Bloomfield said they did not.

On Morning Report, he said an experienced medical officer had spoken to the two women for 45 minutes yesterday afternoon, as well as the friends they had come into contact with. “Both those people, even though the interaction was fleeting, went and got tested and have self isolated, so if there is any risk here it is very small,” Bloomfield said. He refuted earlier claims that there had been “hugs and kisses” between the women and their friends, saying “there was a very fleeting arm put around the women to provide comfort”.

He also revealed the vehicle they had driven to Wellington was a diesel, and “anyone with a diesel vehicle will know it’s very possible to get from Auckland to Wellington – and beyond – on a single tank of diesel.”

The public health unit had found out about the women’s contact with their friends on Tuesday, but hadn’t told the Ministry of Health until Wednesday because it hadn’t deemed it important information. Test results for the women’s friends – one of whom is reported to have attended a “hands-on” gym session since their meeting – and other close contacts from their flight and isolation facility are expected today.

New measures will be taken around the border quarantine system after a series of idiotic failings. Our live blog had the details, including the news that the health ministry will be relieved of some of their duties and replaced with the military, after two people who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 were allowed an exemption to leave early. The PM described it as an “unacceptable failure of the system” in an unusually angry press conference, while National leader Todd Muller called for the health minister David Clark to be sacked over his ministry’s blunder, reports Stuff. That was the afternoon – then in the evening, a whole lot of things fell apart very quickly.

It turns out ten people were allowed exemptions to leave quarantine in Christchurch on Tuesday, reports Newshub’s Michael Morrah. They were going to a funeral, even though it came nine days after such exemptions were ruled to be no longer permitted. Meanwhile, the NZ Herald’s Isaac Davidson reports claims from attendees at a wake in Auckland were joined by a woman who had arrived from the US just a day earlier, and who was yet to be tested for Covid-19. Even though the woman reportedly wore a mask and gloves, and kept her distance at all times, the US currently has a number of outbreaks across the country that are escalating out of control. And former police commissioner Mike Bush (now in charge of the Covid operation command centre) told Newstalk ZB that a youth who had attended a funeral in Hamilton from quarantine had since absconded, and (at the time of writing) was yet to be found. That young person was one of six people who absconded from that funeral, by the way, not two people as was originally reported.

There’s more. The chief ombudsman, whose office has taken on the responsibility of inspecting quarantine facilities, says his staff were potentially exposed, and had to cancel a prison inspection as a result, reports One News. Because of the way the international arrivals were managed at a hotel, his staff crossed paths with them without realising it. But hey, maybe they didn’t even need to go into a hotel to be exposed, because as One News’ Kristin Hall reports, multiple people have been leaving their managed isolation facilities without first returning a negative Covid-19 test. People were told tests were optional, or not available. And in another astonishing episode, a birthday gathering was held with kids from a number of different flights – the birthday girl blew out the candles, and then a ministry of health worker (wearing gloves for safety, of course) handed out pieces of cake.

And remember those two Covid cases at the start? It turns out they may not actually have been so strict about self-isolation on their journey down country. The NZ Herald managed to stand up why there were concerns that they “hugged and kissed” someone, as was alleged in parliament by National’s Michael Woodhouse. It appears that person had lent them their car to take down to Wellington, but had to meet up with them to give directions before they left Auckland. The person went to a gym session the next day for a “hands on” class – for obvious reasons, the operator of the gym has now temporarily shut it down. The health ministry put out a press release late last night effectively confirming the story.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories