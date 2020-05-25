Covid-19 live updates, May 25: strong earthquake near Levin

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.45am: Swarbrick rockets up the list

The Green Party has revealed its party list this morning, and the final ranking has Chlöe Swarbrick zooming four places up the list into the third spot, after co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw.

8.20am: Covid-19 vaccination plans

Jacinda Ardern says planning for a Covid-19 vaccination programme is already underway. She told Mike Hosking on ZB Breakfast this morning that once available, New Zealand will have a plan already in place to distribute the vaccine quickly. She said it won’t be compulsory but they anticipate the uptake will be enough to provide herd immunity.

Ardern is expected to make some decisions regarding the move to alert level one at today’s cabinet meeting, as well as reviewing measures such as the 10-person limit on social gatherings. Updates on that after 4pm.

8.00am: Strong earthquake near Wellington

A strong earthquake has just been felt. Centred 30 km northwest of Levin it is currently measured by Geonet as 5.7 magnitude.

Not what we need right now #eqnz — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) May 24, 2020

7.40am: Yesterday’s key stories

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported. The total number of confirmed and probable cases stands at 1,504 of which 1,456 (97%) have recovered.

The NZ Covid Tracer app has now recorded 354,000 registrations – 30,000 more than at the same time on Saturday.

Pressure is growing on top Boris Johnson advisor Dominic Cummings to resign after he was caught breaching the UK’s lockdown rules multiple times.

South Auckland iwi Ngāti Te Ata are raising concerns about a proposed overhaul of the Resource Management Act, which they say could endanger heritage sites.

Top epidemiologist Michael Baker says he would fly to Australia “tomorrow”, provided both countries enact strong regulations to mitigate the risk.

New York’s one-day death toll dipped below 100 for the first time since late-March.

