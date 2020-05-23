Covid-19 live updates, May 23: Getting to know Todd Muller

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

10.00am: Muller vows to take small business portfolio as PM

Todd Muller says he will take the small business minister portfolio if he becomes prime minister in September. Speaking to Simon Shepherd on Newshub Nation this morning, the new National Party leader said New Zealand was facing “the greatest economic challenge of a generation” and that his party was best-placed to lead the economic recovery from Covid-19 over the next three years.

Quizzed by Shepherd on his anti-abortion stance, Muller said that was “a privately held view” in line with his Catholic values. He highlighted the fact that his deputy, Nikki Kaye, who he described as “an absolute icon of liberal thought”, had voted in favour of abortion legislation. Muller said he was opposed to euthanasia and cannabis, but was “totally relaxed” when it came to same-sex marriage. “I never said I was a perfect Catholic,” he said.

Asked about the Make America Great Again cap that has been noticed on display in his office, Muller said he also had a Hillary Clinton badge from the 2016 US presidential election, “but nobody ever looks at that”. Asked to choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, he said he had seen both speak during the 2016 campaign, and had been more impressed by Biden.

On the topic of working with NZ First, Muller said: “Our caucus position is clear, if it changes I’ll get back to you.”

Muller said he had a quiet night last night, celebrating his ascension to National Party leader with “a reheated meal of chicken and coleslaw” at home with his wife Michelle.

8.00am: New Zealand begins getting to know new National Party leader

Until he successfully rolled Simon Bridges to become the new National Party leader yesterday, many New Zealanders won’t have known a thing about Todd Muller. That has all changed now. If you were offline yesterday, have a read of The Spinoff’s quick introduction to the man who wants to be prime minister by the end of September.

One thing this introduction doesn’t include is Muller’s stance on the controversial issue of spaghetti on pizza, but this was covered in a rapid fire round of questions during an interview on RNZ’s Checkpoint last night. Muller said that unlike his predecessor Bill English, he doesn’t believe spaghetti belongs on pizza. The opposition leader also revealed that his favourite native bird is the Tūī, he doesn’t think cannabis should be legalised and that his nickname is “Toddles, Toddie, Toddster … anything with ‘Todd’ on the front and something on the end.”

There will be more Muller in the media this morning, with an interview on Three’s Newshub Nation.

7.45am: Boris Johnson’s adviser broke lockdown while showing symptoms

A senior adviser to the British prime minister was spoken to by police during lockdown after being spotted in Durham, over 250 miles from his London home, the Guardian reports. Dominic Cummings was at the time self-isolating with symptoms of Covid-19 after his boss, Boris Johnson, had tested positive with a case that required him to be hospitalised and receive intensive care. “It’s one rule for Dominic Cummings and one rule for the rest of us,” a disappointed neighbour told the paper.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There was one new case of Covid-19, a household contact of an earlier case. It was the first new case in five days.

Todd Muller toppled Simon Bridges as leader of the National Party. His deputy will be Nikki Kaye. He pledged a break with the negative tactics often employed by his predecessor, saying he would be happy to work constructively with the government on areas of agreement.

Almost 50,000 applications for the small business cash flow loan scheme have been received, finance minister Grant Robertson reported, and $824.5 million has been paid out so far.

Auckland Council said it would be cutting jobs as it prepares for a shortfall of more than $500 million dollars in revenue over the next financial year.

