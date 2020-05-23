Rugby Unwrapped: Full series now available in podcast form

Listen to all four episodes of the series in which Scotty Stevenson and a panel of rugby insiders discuss the state of the sport in New Zealand, and what needs to be done to ensure it has a strong future.

This content has been made possible by the support of The Spinoff Members. If you can, please consider donating here.

Watch the series in video form here.

Episode 1: ‘Where are we at?’

In the first episode, Scotty Stevenson brings together four rugby stakeholders to dissect the way the sport is currently run in New Zealand. The panel includes All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara, New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association CEO Rob Nichol, NZ Rugby’s head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum, and player agent Simon Porter from Halo Sport.

Download episode 1 / Share

Episode 2: ‘Where are we going?’

The second episode’s discussion looks to the future of the game and asks how New Zealand can thrive in it. The panel includes Halo Sport CEO Simon Porter, along with NZR board member and representative to World Rugby’s executive committee Bart Campbell, and former Black Fern and current TVNZ general manager for sport and events Melodie Robinson.

Download episode 2 / Share

Episode 3: ‘How do we get there?’

What needs to change for New Zealand rugby to thrive in the future? In episode three, the question is put to a panel including Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini, All Blacks and Hurricanes player TJ Perenara, France-based former All Black Conrad Smith, as well as Halo Sport’s Simon Porter.

Download episode 3 / Share

Episode 4: ‘The provincial perspective’

The provincial game is still the lifeblood of rugby in New Zealand, so how do we keep it pumping? This episode’s panel includes Tasman Rugby CEO Tony Lewis, Bay of Plenty Rugby CEO Mike Rogers, Ngāti Porou East Coast Rugby CEO Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, as well as Simon Porter from Halo Sport.

Download episode 4 / Share

This content has been made possible by the support of The Spinoff Members. If you can, please consider donating here.