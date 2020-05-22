Covid-19 live updates, May 22: Muller tipped to have edge in National leadership contest

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

9.55am: National MPs tight-lipped on way into parliament

National MPs are arriving at parliament ahead of a leadership contest scheduled for noon today, but few are giving anything away on which way they might vote. Second-term MP Todd Muller is challenging Simon Bridges for the National leadership following a pair of disastrous polls for the party. Stuff’s Henry Cooke is one of the reporters stationed near the Beehive waiting for MPs to arrive. So far he’s secured firm refusals to comment from MPs including Nick Smith, Michael Woodhouse, and Mark Mitchell. The latter also added that he would not contest the leadership.

9.15am: Auckland Council looking at huge revenue shortfall

Auckland Council is looking to cut jobs as it prepares for a shortfall of more than $500 million dollars in revenue over the next financial year as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. New financial analysis has shown the scale of the hit to the 60% of council revenue that comes from sources other than rates. It’s forecast to have $550 million less income in the coming year from sources including profits from Ports of Auckland, dividends from Auckland Airport shares, visitor attractions, concerts, and public transport fares.

Mayor Phil Goff says council is now trying to strike a balance between deferring rates and other payments for people suffering economic hardship as a result of Covid-19, and retaining spending on infrastructure and essential services, he says. “All of this adds up to a huge challenge for Auckland. As a city and a council, we will have to make difficult decisions.”

Auckland Council has already asked staff to take voluntary pay cuts and cut more than 1100 temporary jobs and contractors. It will also conduct a review in the coming months that will “result in fewer jobs in our organisation”, Goff says. Finance and performance committee chair Desley Simpson says the council has no choice but to reduce operational spending to deal with the shortfall. “These are difficult decisions to make, but absolutely necessary if we want our city to recover as quickly as possible from this crisis and move forward.”

8.30am: What role will Judith Collins play?

Most eyes are squarely on the Bridges vs Muller contest for National’s leadership. But there is a third possibility being floated. On Newstalk ZB this morning, Barry Soper said his sources have told him that Judith Collins is still a possible option for leader, despite her saying she won’t enter the contest. “What happens inside that caucus room if say Muller and Nikki Kaye, they put it to the test, put it to the vote, they lose, then [Collins] is nominated by a pre-arranged person in the caucus, then she says ‘okay, if I must, I will’,” Soper said.

That may seem unlikely, but Collins could still have a key role in the vote. The Herald’s political editor Audrey Young has written that while Muller is the likely next National leader, Bridges may retain his post if he secures Collins’ backing. “She does not have enough support to be a contender herself, but she has the satisfaction of knowing that she has enough supporters to influence the outcome.”

8.05am: National MPs heading to parliament for leadership vote

National MPs are starting to arrive at parliament ahead of a vote on Simon Bridges’ leadership scheduled for noon today. The vote is thought to be finely poised, but there are signs Bridges will struggle to hold on to his post against a challenge from second-term MP Todd Muller and Nikki Kaye. Politik has a quote from someone in Bridges’ camp, saying they were aware that “defeat was likely today”.

Most of today’s political analysis is also leaning in Muller’s direction. Right-wing commentator Matthew Hooton argues Muller is the only viable choice for National MPs, in a column for the Herald this morning. His argument boils down to the fact that even if Bridges survives, he’ll be charged with leading a weakened and divided caucus to near-certain election catastrophe. Bridges would need to demote many of the party’s most effective MPs, including Muller, Kaye, Chris Bishop, and even deputy Paula Bennett, Hooton writes. “It makes me sad that things have reached this point. Bridges and Kaye have been personal friends of mine for 13 years, and Muller for more than 30.”

At Stuff, political editor Luke Malpass also envisages a tough road ahead for Bridges. Last night’s Colmar-Brunton poll, which showed Labour on 59% support to National’s 29%, will arm Muller with a strong appeal to his colleagues’ self-interest, he writes. “And that could well be what the race comes down to. Not just self-interest of those trying to keep their seats but, if numbers start to peel off of Bridges’ camp, self-interest may also be about serving on a National front bench under new management.”

7.50am: Olympics could be cancelled if not held in 2021

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has told the BBC it’s probable the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled if they can’t be held next year. “You cannot forever employ 3,000 to 5,000 people in an organising committee,” Bach told BBC Sport. “You cannot have the athletes being in uncertainty.”

The games are due to take place from July 23 to August 8 2021. Bach wouldn’t be drawn on whether a vaccine would need to be discovered before they were staged, but said he didn’t want to hold the event behind closed doors.

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, for the fourth day in a row, meaning there have now been just two new cases in the past 10 days

National Party MPs descended on Wellington to attend Friday’s urgent caucus meeting to decide on the party membership, with Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller looking to topple the incumbent Simon Bridges

Bridges’ position looked increasingly shaky after a disastrous One News-Colmar Brunton poll showed him as the preferred choice of only 5% of voters. Jacinda Ardern is at 63%.

Bars around New Zealand were allowed to reopen for this first time since the country entered lockdown in March, albeit with strict new health measures in place

The idea of a four-day working week was kicked around after the prime minister floated it as a potential way to stimulate domestic tourism

New Zealand’s new contact tracing app, NZ Covid Tracer, was slammed by National Party health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse as “pointless” as some experts criticised its “significant shortcomings”

There was a new twist in the ongoing media saga involving NZME’s attempts to buy Stuff, with the introduction of a third interested party revealed

