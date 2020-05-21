Covid-19 live updates, May 21: Bars can now reopen

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here . Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here . New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here . For official government advice, see here .

8.00am: Bars can now reopen

Today is Thursday, the 21st of May, meaning bars can now reopen in New Zealand. The rules of level two remain in place, however: there will be limited capacities of up to 100 people at a time, and individual groups must be no larger than 10 people. The “three S’s” must also be applied: all groups must be seated, socially distanced from other groups and served by a single server.

The current limits on gatherings are due to be reconsidered by the government when cabinet next sits on Monday. Any decision to relax them could come into effect by the end of next week.

7.50am: Sweden’s death rate now highest per capita in the world

Sweden has overtaken the UK and Italy to record the world’s highest Covid-19 death rate per capita in the last week, the Daily Telegraph reports. Figures collated by the Our World in Data website show it had 6.08 deaths per million inhabitants per day on a rolling seven-day average between May 13 and May 20. In comparison, UK, Belgium and the US had numbers of 5.57, 4.28 and 4.11 respectively last week. Belgium, Spain, Italy, the UK and France still have higher death rates per capita than Sweden overall, however.

7.30am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

The coup attempt is definitely on in the National party, and it’s going to happen fast. The NZ Herald reports a challenge has been confirmed in the form of a letter from Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller to his caucus colleagues. In it, he said an election win wasn’t possible with the current leadership. The letter was sent as part of an assertion that he had the numbers, but no names were attached to it.

The shared bid with Auckland Central’s Nikki Kaye has been disrupted somewhat by a move from incumbent Simon Bridges, to call a special caucus meeting for this Friday. It would otherwise have taken place at the regularly scheduled caucus meeting on Tuesday next week. That has widely been interpreted as a way of forcing the issue, and hurrying his opponents up before they can organise – and this piece in Politik carries the fascinating detail that Bridges reportedly moved quickly after being alerted to the coup by Judith Collins.

One interesting point of it all will be how the vote takes place – if it is solely a vote between Bridges and Muller, then the outcome could be very different compared to an initial vote of no-confidence in Bridges, followed by an open contest if he loses that. If you’re wondering if other challenges could then get in the ring, that seems unlikely – both Judith Collins and Mark Mitchell have now ruled out going for the leadership. Neither appears to have enough support within the caucus to make a bid viable.

The government has basically decided they’ve had enough of the Epidemic Response Committee, and won’t be putting anyone senior in front of it any more. Stuff reports a letter sent by leader of the house Chris Hipkins has been revealed by committee chair Simon Bridges, in which Hipkins argued that with parliament and regular select committees back, there was no longer a need to appear at the ERC. In response to that, Bridges said it is “disgraceful”, and indicative of a wider attitude among the government that they could dismiss scrutiny.

Two worryingly large sets of job losses have been indicated in the last day, at a pair of massive companies. The NZ Herald reports construction company Fletchers has proposed laying off 1000 people in New Zealand, and another 500 in Australia, making up about 10% of their total workforce. The company received about $67 million in wage subsidies, and says they’ll keep everyone on until the 12-week period ends, along with paying out redundancies. And E tū Union has revealed 1300 cabin crew jobs are being lost at Air New Zealand, reports Radio NZ, in one of the blows of a wider restructuring of the airline to fit their much-diminished place in a world without international travel.

Negative interest rates could be on the way, to which most people will ask – what is a negative interest rate? Stuff’s Susan Edmunds has written a useful explainer on this – in basic terms, it means that the Official Cast Rate (currently 0.25%) would go below zero, which would have the effect of incentivising banks to lend money, and penalising them if they held onto it. For those who want more information on the decision itself, this report from Interest gets into the weeds of whether the Reserve Bank is simply talking about negative interest rates to push the New Zealand Dollar down, on the contention that would improve conditions for the wider economy.

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories