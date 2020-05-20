Covid-19 live updates, May 20: ERC no-shows slammed, bar owners detail lockdown impact

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

10.30am: Government criticised for ERC no-shows, bar owners discuss lockdown impact

Today’s session of the Epidemic Response Committee kicked off with committee chair Simon Bridges expressing his disappointment in tourism minister Kelvin Davis’s cancellation (see 9.30am update). Bridges said he did not believe his excuse was good enough. Reg Hennessy, the owner of Hennessy’s Irish Bar in Rotorua, spoke to the committee first, detailing the impact of being unable to operate during lockdown. He was critical of the lack of support for hospitality in the budget. “We were told for weeks to wait for the budget, what a waste of time… nothing for the hospitality industry,” he said. Hennessy was unimpressed with the government’s small business loan scheme, saying more debt was the last thing businesses needed, and said more certainty around commercial leases was crucial. He said hospitality representatives had written to Andrew Little, Kris Faafoi and Stuart Nash about commercial lease concerns, but there was no response from any of them. Hennessy was also scathing of the mixed messages and rule changes hospitality businesses had faced under alert level two.

10am: Epidemic Response Committee to hear from pub owners, tourism industry – watch here

Today’s session of the Epidemic Response Committee is about to get under way, featuring Hennessy’s Irish Bar in Rotorua owner Reg Hennessy, Anthony Hall from The Still Room gastropub, Over the Top chief executive and founder Louisa Patterson, Volcanic Air Safaris chief pilot and director Tim Barrow, Totally Tourism owner Mark Quickfall, Hobbiton boss Russell Alexander and Treasury secretary Caralee McLeish. You can watch below.

9.55am: Fletcher Building to cut 1,500 jobs

The country’s biggest construction company has told the NZX it plans to get rid of 1,000 jobs in New Zealand and 500 jobs in Australia, equating to about 10% of its workforce, reports Stuff.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor said the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions over the past two months was “significant”. “Our New Zealand businesses were closed throughout level four, except for small parts of the distribution and construction divisions which were asked to provide essential services. We shut down over 400 operating sites at the end of March.”

9.30am: Kelvin Davis bails on Epidemic Response Committee

Tourism minister Kelvin Davis will not be appearing at the Epidemic Response Committee today after cancelling his scheduled appearance yesterday afternoon, citing a double booking with a regional meeting and a Facebook live event with finance minister Grant Robertson, reports Stuff. Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan says Davis’s office wouldn’t comment about the cancellation, referring queries instead to the office of Chris Hipkins, the leader of the house.

Davis’s no-show comes in the wake of committee chair Simon Bridges berating Treasury officials for their non-appearance in front of the committee yesterday. Ministers and government officials are expected to appear before the committee to have their actions in response to the Covid-19 outbreak scrutinised. National’s tourism spokesperson Todd McClay said Davis’s cancellation showed a lack of respect for the embattled tourism industry. “This is disappointing for the tourism operators from across the country who are taking the time to appear and who have a lot sacrificed enormously to help the government’s Covid-19 response,” said McClay via a press release. “They will be looking for answers on the government’s plan for their business and they deserve them.”

Today’s meeting of the committee starts at 10am, featuring pub owners, tourism business owners and Treasury representatives, and we’ll be streaming it here.

8.45am: Trump escalating threats to WHO

American president Donald Trump has told the World Health Organisation he will permanently pull US funding if it does not “commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days”, reports CNN. In the latest move against the organisation following last month’s decision to temporarily halt US funding, Trump posted a letter to WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter, criticising the organisation’s stance toward China and listing a series of allegations that it overlooked warning signs.

The letter included a false description of when information about the virus was published in The Lancet, prompting the prestigious medical journal to publicly dispute Trump’s claims. The president said the WHO had ignored “credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal”. The Lancet, however, said it “published no report in December, 2019, referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China. The first reports the journal published were on January 24, 2020.”

8.00am: Bridges ‘very confident’ he can survive leadership challenge

Simon Bridges has come out swinging, confirming for the first time that he is being challenged for the leadership of the National Party in a Morning Report interview on RNZ. He said a pair of MPs was seeking to topple he and deputy Paula Bennett, but refused to confirm it was Todd Muller and Nikki Kaye, as has been speculated.

Bridges insisted that Monday night’s dismal Newshub poll was a result of Jacinda Ardern monopolising media coverage, and said he was confident that he and Bennett would prevail in a caucus vote, expected next Tuesday morning. “I think the overwhelming majority of the caucus are behind me.”

Asked whether he would stay on as an MP if he was toppled, Bridges said, “I have no plan B. I intend with Paula to win, I am very confident of that. He dismissed the challenge as “a great distraction”. “Let’s resolve it quickly so we can get back to the things that matter.”

7.45am: Contact tracing app launched

The Ministry of Health has launched its official contact tracing app, NZ Covid Tracer, which creates “a digital diary” of the places people visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to business premises, public buildings and other organisations. Users can also register their contact information through the app to make sure the National Close Contact Service can get in touch if they need to.

The actual contact tracing process is still pretty low-tech – if you’re identified through existing contact tracing procedures as a close contact or someone who has Covid-19, the National Close Contact Service (NCCS) will ask you to open the app and read out a list of the locations you have signed into. The app will be updated in early June to allow you to electronically transmit your digital diary to the NCCS, receive a notification if you have been at the same location at the same time as someone who has Covid-19, and carry out a daily health check-in if you are in isolation or quarantine.

Andrew Chen, a research fellow at Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures at the University of Auckland, wrote about the factors the government would need to consider in choosing an app on The Spinoff last month. Last night, he tweeted his thoughts on the new app:

In terms of keeping track of where you have been… TBH you can achieve a very similar goal by just taking a photo of each building you visit. Your phone probably geotags it already, and the metadata has the date/time. Doesn't matter if there is a QR code to scan or not. — Andrew Chen (@andrewtychen) May 19, 2020

“Any information you decide to record with the app will be stored securely on your phone and deleted automatically after 31 days,” said director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield via a press release. “It’s your choice whether you share any of this information with contact tracers, and any information you do share will be used only for public health purposes and never for enforcement.”

Speaking on Morning Report this morning, Bloomfield said Bluetooth functionality was coming in the early June update, which he described as “the ability for your phone to detect another device close by and exchange a secret code” as is in use in countries like Australia and Singapore. The update won’t happen automatically and users will have to opt in.

Businesses and other organisations can generate QR code posters through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Business Connect service. You can download the NZ Covid Tracer from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. More information about the app can be found here.

7.30am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

The long-threatened coup attempt at National leader Simon Bridges seems to be finally here. Many times over his tenure there have been murmurings of MPs doing the numbers, and even a couple of instances of news reports suggesting it was coming. They’ve all been fought off, and without much of it spilling into the public domain – apart from the Jami-Lee Ross saga of course. This one appears to be different, though as always with these matters, it could just be hype. Here’s what has been reported so far:

The National caucus will be meeting next Tuesday, and between now and then, there will be an intense amount of noise about a challenge. The NZ Herald’s Claire Trevett has reported that a no-confidence vote is expected to take place, and according to the piece it isn’t necessarily clear that Bridges would win. If he lost a no-confidence vote, the leadership would be vacated. Bridges has not shown any signs that he might stand down, telling media over the course of his morning interviews yesterday that he intended to stay on. After all, the bad poll result could just be a nadir on the way to an election recovery.

It is also not yet confirmed who the main threat to Bridges might be, and no challenger has emerged openly. Politik had a piece about the various contenders, putting some approximate numbers behind each as well, though no single candidate is reported to have a majority of caucus. The top listed contender is Bay of Plenty MP and agriculture spokesperson Todd Muller – read a profile of him here. Muller has gained the vocal support of former PM Jim Bolger, who told Radio NZ that he would be the ideal MP to take over the leadership. That article also contained an “understanding” that Muller had the numbers. A reminder – nobody ever knows what the exact numbers are until after a vote has taken place, so take all this with a grain of salt.

Other candidates being discussed include Judith Collins and Mark Mitchell. Collins always gets discussed, of course, and who knows, perhaps now is the hour. Mitchell is widely considered to be less likely. The name of former Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon came up regularly on talkback yesterday, but he’s not really eligible as he still has to become an MP.

The problem for Bridges is that the story has started to spiral for him, when almost comical incidents end up becoming symbolic. So it was with Newshub obtaining an email from National MP David Bennett to a constituent – they had sent an email telling Bennett that it was time to roll Bridges, and Bennett responded with “yeah working on it”. It’s hardly an open declaration of disloyalty from Bennett, but it’s clearly a mess.

What happens next? The advice from two people with connections to the National Party is pretty clear – either do it quickly, or don’t do it at all. Kiwiblog author and party pollster David Farrer said he wouldn’t be taking a side, but didn’t want to see the issue fester. Commentator and former party volunteer Liam Hehir also wrote a warning post, noting that a party that turns in on itself is liable to see the polls get even worse. If Bridges survives the next fortnight, it seems safe to say he’ll still be in charge for the election. And no matter who is leading the party, they’ll have a very difficult job to win an election that is mere months away, which might give some potential challengers reason to pause.

Police dogs are being set on people in a state of mental health distress, according to new figures released under the Official Information Act. Radio NZ’s Tim Brown reports there have been dozens of such incidents over the last five years, in some cases resulting in the hospitalisation of people threatening to self-harm. Police have defended their conduct in such instances, saying the decision to set dogs on people is never made lightly, and that dog handlers are dealing with potentially violent situations. One point put forward in the story is that police aren’t necessarily the right people to be doing frontline mental health services.

The government’s official contact tracing app is ready to download a day early, reports Stuff. While there has been work to ensure that the data captured in the app is secure, it does appear from the privacy statement that some personal information will be stored off the device itself, contrary to how the PM has previously described it. We’ll get more information and clarity on that when it is officially launched today.

A new survey has revealed a relatively large proportion of New Zealanders wouldn’t get a Covid-19 vaccine if it was available. The Spinoff’s Josie Adams reports on the figures compiled by Stickybeak, which found that 16% would say no – a figure broadly in line with general attitudes towards vaccines. That raises troubling questions about whether it will be possible to achieve herd immunity. In other vaccine news, almost twice as many people have had their flu jab compared to this time last year.

A warning on this story – it concerns discussion of suicide. One News has reported on comments from the chief coroner about the provisional suicide figures from the lockdown period, and it would seem the rate was actually lower than usual. That contradicts claims that have been made without evidence on social media, which were covered in this Spinoff piece by Hayden Donnell. Judge Deborah Marshall said the coroner’s office has been closely monitoring suicide reports, and said that unsubstantiated claims that the lockdown had led to an increase in suicide were incorrect.

NZ First leader Winston Peters had a big day yesterday, dragging the story of who might have leaked his super overpayment details to the media back to the surface. Radio NZ reports he will be appealing the high court judgement against him, and is now claiming to know exactly who did release the information. While the continuation of this legal case will cost the taxpayer money, it’s worth reiterating – Peters had already repaid the super money at the time this all came to light.

From the Friday files: One of the interesting sets of documents is around the Temporary Accommodation Services unit of MBIE, which had a big job finding places for thousands of people to stay. A which really jumped out at me seemed highly symbolic of the rapid shift in priorities that accompanied the border closure. MBIE signed a contract worth at least $2 million with Tourism Holdings Ltd, for the first option on hiring up to 2000 campervans and motorhomes to be used for self-isolation and quarantine – elements of this had been reported, but I don’t believe the price tag has been. The ministry had very little idea of what the demand would be, and accordingly went for a high-end figure. It’s a small moment, but feels illustrative of how a crisis can lead to some creative solutions with wide benefits – not least for the heavily hit Tourism Holdings.

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, meaning just two new cases have been recorded in the past eight days

The total number of confirmed cases increased by four, however these were known historical cases who have since recovered

At the World Health Assembly, WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced his intention to initiate an independent evaluation of the Covid-19 response

National accused the government of “arrogance” after two senior Treasury officials withdrew from the Epidemic Response Committee session scrutinising the budget without offering replacements

The government told big business to start paying suppliers’ invoices within 10 days in order to cash flow for small businesses

US president Donald Trump announced he has been taken the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to help prevent contracting Covid-19, in spite of mounting medical evidence suggesting it’s a bad idea. “I think it’s good”, he told reporters.

