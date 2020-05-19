Covid-19 live updates, May 19: Bridges defiant after bad poll; China backs WHO investigation

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

9.45am: The Siouxsie and Toby omnibus

The animations and illustrations created by Toby Morris in collaboration with Siouxsie Wiles and published by The Spinoff have been shared in their hundreds of millions over the last couple of months. Now, for ease of reference, they’ve all been put together in the same place. Have a look here.

9.00am: Trump taking hydroxychloroquine

US president Donald Trump says he started taking hydroxychloroquine “a couple of weeks ago” because he had “heard a lot of good stories” about it. The FDA has warned against using the anti-malaria drug outside of a hospital setting after research showed an increased risk of death for some patients. “I think it’s good”, Trump told reporters today. “So far, I seem to be okay.” He called the study showing higher death rates in patients using hydroxychloroquine “a very unscientific report”.

8.15am: Bridges holds ground

“I’m the leader and I’m staying that way,” National Party leader Simon Bridges has told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning after a new poll last night cast more doubt on his leadership heading into September’s election. The The Newshub-Reid Research poll showed Labour polling at 56.5% with National dropping down to 30.6% support, while Bridges was down to 4.5% in the preferred prime minister ratings, compared to 56.5% for Jacinda Ardern. Bridges blamed the “wall-to-wall” coverage for the government during lockdown as the reason for his poor showing in the poll, and predicted things would turn around once campaigning for the election began in earnest. Asked about speculation that some members of his caucus were planning to roll him as leader, he said: “I haven’t heard any of that”.

7.45am: China voices support for WHO investigation

Chinese president Xi Jinping and World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have backed calls for a WHO-led investigation into the coronavirus outbreak, but say now is not the time to do it. Speaking at the World Health Assembly, Xi said China supports a comprehensive review once the pandemic is brought under control, while Adhanom Ghebreyesus said an investigation would take place at the “earliest appropriate moment”. Xi also pledged $2 billion in funding over the next two years to aid the global fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu said the country was withdrawing its bid for WHO observer status, a bid which New Zealand and others had supported but was strongly opposed by China.

7.30am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

The Early Childhood Education sector is welcoming the news of a $270 million incentive package to get all teachers fully qualified. Stuff has reported on the package, which will introduce a new funding band for centres to “encourage more centres to use fully trained teachers and keep them in work,” according to education minister Chris Hipkins. Both industry group Kindergartens Aotearoa and teacher union NZEI put out statements in support of the change, and it fulfilled a campaign promise made by Labour at the last election.

Meanwhile, kids went back to school yesterday, so how did it go? Radio NZ reports about 80% of kids attended, though at some schools the attendance was as low as 30%. Strict hygiene protocols were in place, and principals have reported that the kids were following them. In what might seem slightly like a throwback to the old days of corporal punishment in schools, the Wellington High principal kept a metre-ruler on their desk – though rather than using it to whack kids, it was merely there to indicate what physical distancing looks like.

We got more information yesterday about the government’s official contact tracing technology. On Wednesday, an app will be released by which people can record themselves as being in a particular location, with the data then being held on the device. As was reported in yesterday’s live blog, the PM says it aims to “bolster existing contact tracing efforts, rather than replace them”. The term used was a “digital diary”, with Ardern noting concerns about paper based forms with personal details sitting in public places, and apps that had companies holding user data. It will not be compulsory.

An important bit of primary industry news: The NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Jamie Grey reports log prices have risen over the weeks of lockdown, as lower production allowed an import backlog in China to be cleared. At this stage, it’s just a rebound, not a full recovery – much will depend on whether demand stays strong.

Meanwhile in forestry, this is an excellent read on the budget allocation towards the removal of wilding pines. Writing on Farmers Weekly, Annette Scott reports that there are shared concerns among the farming and environmental worlds from such pines. They’re considered an invasive pest on both farmland and pressing into native bush. The funding is part of a wider package aimed at creating environmental jobs to redeploy unemployed workers, and Federated Farmers hope that much more money will be put towards the job.

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported – 45 active cases remain.

Two people are in hospital: one at Middlemore and one at North Shore Hospital. Neither is in ICU.

Schools reopened for the first time in weeks, as well as many workplaces across the country.

New Zealand’s population reached five million in March, according to provisional data from Stats NZ.

There have been 983 reports of alert level two breaches so far.

A government-approved contact tracing app will be unveiled on Wednesday, Jacinda Ardern announced

A new political poll shows Labour and Ardern well-ahead of its competitors.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates