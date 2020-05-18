Covid-19 live updates, May 18: Ardern defends church numbers limit, traffic jams return

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

9.30am: Ardern not interested in blaming China for pandemic

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern says she’s not interested in blaming China for Covid-19, after New Zealand signed on to call for an independent investigation into the global response to the pandemic. A draft resolution signed by 62 countries including New Zealand, India, the UK, Mexico, and Australia is set to be put to the World Health Assembly as it meets today and tomorrow. It calls on World Health Organisation director general Tedros Ghebreyesus to investigate the pandemic response, “including the actions of WHO and their timelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The resolution doesn’t mention China by name, but concerns have been raised that it could be seen as an effort to pin the blame for the pandemic on Beijing. Australia has been pushing for a probe into China’s handling of the outbreak, which has led to cooling diplomatic relations between it and the Chinese government.

In an interview on Radio NZ this morning, Ardern confirmed the government had signed on to the resolution, saying it did so because it wants to glean much information as possible about how to respond to Covid-19. “I think the idea that this one in 100 year event, that has caused global economic shock, that has had a devastating impact on the health systems and the lives and livelihoods of people around the world: the idea that we wouldn’t want to look into that and learn from that seems surprising to me.”

She denied wanting to point the finger at China, saying she is “not interested in blame”. “We’re interested in learning,” she said. “None of it should change our relationship with China, which I think is very strong and very respectful.”

Ashley Bloomfield is expected to (virtually) represent New Zealand at the World Health Assembly, which will take place today and tomorrow. Read the 62-country resolution here.

8.30am: Back to work, back to being stuck in traffic

Schools are re-opening and many workers are heading back to their offices for the first time since lockdown began on March 26. Their return is reviving a much-loathed remnant of pre-Covid life: traffic jams. Though the situation isn’t as bad as before the pandemic, queues have developed on State Highway 16 and on the arterial roads funneling North Shore traffic onto the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Auckland Transport has added extra bus services to help commuters maintain social distancing, and that may be adding to the congestion.

Traffic was killer today. Had to take an alternative route to school. When we came over the crest of the hill and saw the traffic my kid said “Dad, the whole city is here!” pic.twitter.com/kiYSFtRrKR — Maybe: Macca 2020 🇳🇿🏖 (@KiwiSAHD) May 17, 2020

Meanwhile, traffic is slow heading into Wellington city centre and on State Highway 74 in Christchurch. NZTA’s traffic cameras are here, if you’d like to follow along live.

8.10am: Ardern defends church rules, hints at future change

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has defended the government’s 10-person limit on numbers at religious services, in an interview with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking. Several religious leaders have protested the restrictions on church services in the last few days. Destiny Church held a drive-in service over the weekend, with its leader Brian Tamaki calling the gathering a stand for “freedom and rights”. City Impact Church put out a press release co-signed by 75 religious leaders calling for the limit to be lifted and replaced by a new system.

Ardern told Hosking this morning that church services were risky and needed to be limited like other gatherings. “You can’t come together for a large 90th birthday or a large anniversary or a large family reunion.” However she hinted that the rules would be loosened when director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield reviews the level two restrictions on gatherings in two weeks, provided New Zealand doesn’t see a spike in Covid-19 case numbers. “If we continue to see this low number of cases then we will see that number of people who can gather together increase,” she said. “We’ve already indicated we will see those numbers increase, and that will include church services.”

6.15am: The toxic 5G-Covid-19 conspiracy cocktail

The weekend saw another attack on a cellphone tower, again suspected to be arson by vigilante conspiracy theorists who blame 5G for Covid-19. David Farrier has been following the anti-5G conspiracists since he was accosted by one last year after appearing in Spark advertisements. For The Spinoff this morning he writes:

“Reading the headlines, it would be easy to think this was a sudden, bizarre outburst of crime. But the paranoia around 5G has been growing for years. Introduce paranoia around Covid-19, and that’s when the towers start burning. “I’m a member of nearly all the private Anti-5G groups on Facebook – and the response to the fires is both unexpected, and abhorrent.”

Read David’s piece here.

6.10am: NZ backs call for independent review of WHO response

A draft resolution to be put to this week’s World Health Assembly, to be held by teleconference today and tomorrow, includes New Zealand as one of 62 nations calling for an independent investigation into the response to the pandemic.

The resolution calls on World Health Organisation director general Tedros Ghebreyesus to “initiate at the earliest appropriate moment … a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the response to the pandemic, “including the actions of WHO and their timelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Signatories include Australia, India, Japan, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, and the EU. Australia has been pushing for a probe into China’s handling of the outbreak, which has led to cooling diplomatic relations between Canberra and Beijing, but there is no explicit reference to China in the resolution.

Ashley Bloomfield is expected to (virtually) represent New Zealand at the assembly.

Read the resolution here.

6.05am: Back to work, back to school

In case you missed it in yesterday’s updates, it’s worth a repeat for those returning to school or the office. The Ministry of Health has updated its collection of mental health and wellbeing resources, which can be found here.

“We’re moving to a new phase where many of us are heading back to work and school for the first time in a while,” is the ministry advice. “While some of us will be looking forward to being around people again, it might also feel strange and some people may feel anxious. These feelings are completely normal. It’s OK to notice that it feels different and to reach out to someone to talk about it or to look for useful tips and guidance online.

And: “It’s also a really good time to start a daily wellbeing routine that can help keep you feeling physically and mentally fit. Looking after your mental wellbeing every day helps make coping with tougher times easier.”

For children, parents and teachers, clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire has the following advice, issued via the Science Media Centre:

“Some children will be so excited about the restart of school they won’t sleep the night before. Others may experience anxiety upon return or grief that lockdown and family time has ended. Conversely, some children may return indifferent, as if the last six weeks didn’t occur. It will be important for teachers to gain awareness of how their students are adapting so they can put appropriate support measures in place. This will require 1:1 time with each student, which I acknowledge will put additional requirements on teachers.

“In an age appropriate manner, it is advised teachers normalise the variety of emotional reactions their students may be having, and to encourage respect for their peers’ differences through this time … It is also important teachers are aware of their own emotional responses as they return to school. Emotions are contagious, and whilst it is understandable some may be anxious, we don’t want this imposed on children. It would be helpful for schools to encourage peer support and professional supervision if required. Teacher self-care should be actively promoted, and activities like mindfulness could be undertaken during class time to benefit the teacher and students.

“Lessons from the Christchurch earthquakes would also advise schools to set realistic expectations, actively building in time for psychological transition rather than expecting an automatic return to routine. Whilst we might be anxious to ensure our students don’t academically suffer as a result of Covid-19, initial focus on emotional wellbeing will, in the long run, equal a faster return to optimal learning conditions. After all, 2020 is not a usual academic year for students or teachers. And when we are faced with the unusual, we have to flex and adapt to move forward well.”

Read yesterday’s live updates here