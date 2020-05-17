Covid-19 live updates, May 17: More 5G cell towers attacked; rule confusion as shops reopen

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

9.00am: The Bundesliga is back, baby

Sports fans got a taste of what the immediate future will look like as Germany’s Bundesliga became one of the world’s first major sporting leagues to resume overnight. The spectacle of games played in empty stadiums with socially-distanced goal celebrations was described by The Guardian’s Barney Ronay as “the new abnormal normal”. The BBC has a good run-down of the sort of strangeness we might encounter when professional sports resume in this part of the world later in the month.

8.30am: Two more 5G cell tower fires

Police are investigating after fires at two more cell tower sites in Auckland last night. The two fires in the suburb of Manurewa are the latest in a string of suspected arson attacks on 5G cell tower sites, which conspiracy theorists have linked to the spread of coronavirus. There have been at least 16 suspicious fires at cell tower sites in New Zealand in the last six weeks, the Herald reports.

8.15am: Restaurant group lays off 150 staff

Good Group, the hospitality chain that runs upmarket Auckland and Queenstown restaurants like White and Wong’s and Botswana Butchery, has made more than half of it’s workforce redundant, despite claiming $2.3 million in wage subsidies less than 12 weeks ago. The Herald reports that many of the laid off staff are migrant workers who are now unable to find new jobs as their visas are invalid, and who don’t qualify for welfare. They were paid for less than five of the 12 weeks covered by the wage subsidy scheme.

Good Group owner Russell Gray took a “glass half full” approach, telling the Herald that “by prudently managing through this crisis” the company had actually “saved 150 jobs” of the staff who weren’t made redundant.

8.00am: Contact tracing confusion as shops reopen

As people head back to the shops in the first weekend of alert level two, there’s been some confusion around retailers’ contact tracing requirements. That’s because the rules were changed at quite late notice on Wednesday to say shops no longer need to collect contact details from customers, as long as they keep them two metres apart. Retail New Zealand chief executive Greg Harford said the rule change meant some shops would still be collecting people’s details when they don’t need to. “Right through the Covid-19 crisis we’ve seen government make announcements that retailers have tried to comply with, and then things have changed very quickly … and right through the process I think retailers have been confused, and desperately looking for clear information,” he said. Cafes and restaurants are still required to collect contact tracing details.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, and no further deaths. The number of active cases dropped below 50.

Australia saw coronavirus cases spike as lockdown restrictions ease, with 30 cases reported on Friday, the highest in almost a month.

The US House of Representatives narrowly approved a $3 trillion Democrat-crafted bill to provide more aid for battling Covid-19 and stimulating the economy.

Auckland’s water restrictions kicked in, and 35 people were reported for breaching them.

For the first time in seven weeks, New Zealanders kicked off something approaching a normal weekend. People headed out to cafes, and even Jacinda Ardern got turned away from one that was at capacity.

Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro lost his second health minister within a month.

