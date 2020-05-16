Covid-19 live updates, May 16: Controversial Auckland bar party goes ahead, another Brazilian health minister quits

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.25am: Bolsonaro loses second health minister within a month

Brazil’s health minister has quit after less than a month in the job. Nelson Teich gave no reason for his resignation, but has disagreed with the country’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro on the country’s Covid-19 response. His predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, was sacked by Bolsonaro less than a month ago after clashing with him on issues including the need for social distancing measures.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly rubbished and undermined efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19, comparing the virus to “a little flu” and refusing to stay indoors. Teich’s resignation came after he disagreed with the president over the use of chloroquine to treat the virus, and criticised a move to allow beauty parlours and gyms to re-open, the BBC reported.

Brazil has become one of the world’s Covid-19 hotspots. It has more than 200,000 cases, and an official death toll just shy of 14,000.

8.05am: Tamaki, Bennett attend Leo Molloy’s 80-person bar party

Headquarters owner Leo Malloy went ahead with a much-discussed 80-person party at his Auckland bar last night, hosting guests including Brian and Hannah Tamaki, National deputy leader Paula Bennett, and Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere. The party at the Viaduct restaurant has been controversial, partly because it seemed to skirt alert level two rules limiting private gatherings to 10 people. Malloy also made a series of comments that were seen as homophobic in the lead-up to the event, posting on Facebook that a second wave of Covid-19 cases in South Korea was linked to “gay dungeon bars” and telling Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan his clientele behaved with a “modicum of decorum”. “We’re not talking about a subterranean gay bar on K road where people swap DNA in the middle of the night and other materials,” he said.

Stuff went along to last night’s event, reporting that guests were seated at tables of six or seven, though some stretched to 10 people. Police attended the event, stood 30m away, and moved on, its report says. To read more on Molloy and his habit of saying offensive things, read Duncan Greive’s profile on him from last year.

8am: Yesterday’s key stories

There was one new case of Covid-19, ending the three-day streak of zero cases. The case was linked to the Marist cluster and was identified through “follow-up” testing of the school community.

Responses to yesterday’s budget continued to roll in. Read a full range of responses here on The Spinoff.

The controversial Public Health Response Act, which was rushed through parliament this week, has been sent back to select committee for review after being passed. This comes after widespread criticism of the powers of entry it would grant police.

It was the one-year anniversary of the Christchurch Call, where heads of state and members of the tech sector pledged to develop regulations for violent and extremist online content.

Finance minister Grant Robertson submitted to grillings by both Kim Hill and Katherine Ryan on RNZ, where he defended leaving $20 billion in unallocated funds in the Budget.

Law professor Jane Kelsey spoke out against the treatment of Māori in the rush to draft emergency legislation for the Public Response Health bill.

The global Covid-19 death toll passed 300,000.

Read yesterday’s live updates here