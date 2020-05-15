Covid-19 live updates, May 15: NZ weighs up budget and hopes for a fourth zero day

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.10am: WHO says global impact on mental health likely

The Covid-19 pandemic is highlighting the need to urgently increase investment in services for mental health or risk a massive increase in mental health conditions in the coming months, according to a policy brief on mental health issued by the United Nations yesterday.

“The impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health is already extremely concerning,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation. “Social isolation, fear of contagion, and loss of family members is compounded by the distress caused by loss of income and often employment.”

The brief found that frontline health-care workers, children and adolescents are at particularly high risk. Other at-risk groups are women, particularly those who are juggling home-schooling, working from home and household tasks, older people and people with pre-existing mental health conditions.

7.45am: International headlines overnight

The global death toll has passed 300,000 people, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Around a quarter have occurred in the United States, where fatalities continue to climb at a rate of around 1,500 a day.

Latin American countries are also experiencing a spike. CNN reports Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru have seen significant outbreaks.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced loose plans to reopen the country on Sunday. The plan has been deemed by many as confusing, while the death toll in the UK has continued to climb by several hundred people a day.

China is re-introducing restrictions after two cities reported new cases of the virus.

The executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program has warned that Covid-19 may be here to stay, joining the mix of viruses that kill people around the world every year.

6.15am: The budget, weighed up

We’re getting used to weighing up numbers of national significance every day, and yesterday’s zero new cases of Covid-19 was something to celebrate. A fourth consecutive day today will be a very good way to roll into an alert level two weekend. But yesterday brought a cavalcade of numbers, in the form of the budget Grant Robertson never thought he’d be presenting.

The centrepiece of his “once in a generation” budget was a $50bn Covid-19 recovery fund. For a breakdown of what’s in that fund, which includes a $20bn yet-to-be-allocated war chest, see this explainer.

This might have been an extraordinary budget, but as ever it means a lot of different things to a lot of people. Read 20 perspectives on the budget in our hot-take roundtable here.

Business NZ gave the budget a 7.5 out of 10. For more of what business leaders reckoned, see here.

For the take from small business, read our report here.

Union leaders said there was plenty to love, but with some stern reservations.

The tourism sector is deeply disappointed with what was on offer. One operator calls it “a crock” and is calling for the minister’s resignation.

Hospitality NZ has said the budget “falls well short of what is needed”, but local businesses we spoke to are more upbeat.

Read our roundup of the parliamentary debate yesterday, including Winston Peters being Winston Peters here.

For a reminder on what alert level two means, here’s our bumper FAQ.

6.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

For the third day in a row, there were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The 2020 budget was unveiled by finance minister Grant Robertson, who described it as a “once in a generation” budget.

Described by Jacinda Ardern as the “jobs” budget and by others as the “rainy day” budget, its biggest numbers included a $50 billion Covid response fund and a $4 billion business support package, featuring an extension of the wage subsidy scheme

Opposition leader Simon Bridges slammed the budget and criticised Labour, as is his job, saying that “spending [was] the easy part”.

The budget announcement triggered an avalanche of takes from various commentators, ranging from “the budget is very good” to “the budget is very bad, I hate it!”

Tourism minister Kelvin Davis was perhaps the politician under the most pressure in the immediate aftermath of the budget, receiving heavy criticism from tourism operators underwhelmed by the budget’s $400 million tourism support package.

The move from alert level three to alert level two saw more people return to work, while shops, restaurants and cafes reopened their doors to customers. Barber shops and hair salons were especially busy.

Read yesterday’s live blog here